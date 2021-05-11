Bill Haisten: Maybe this stress-free Bedlam win can result in momentum for OSU

There is a difference between an excuse and an explanation.
If Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday were to speak at length about the injuries sustained by key members of his pitching staff, it might be perceived as excuse-making.
Believe me — it ain’t an excuse. It’s an explanation of the Cowboys’ 6-8 record in 14 games before Tuesday’s nonconference Bedlam clash with OU at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field.
With a fully loaded staff that would include Nolan McLean and lefties Parker Scott and Justin Wrobleski, the last month of OSU baseball probably would have looked much different.
Since mid-April, McLean, Scott and Wrobleski have been sidelined by injuries best described as “nagging.” Not season-ending or catastrophic. For McLean and Scott, there has been back soreness.
All three of the ailing Cowboys could be ready to pitch in time for the May 26-30 Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.
Until then, Holliday grinds his teeth and gets ready to close a frustrating regular season with six home games. He hopes for the best from a shortened list of available pitchers. In Tulsa, he was matched with a coach — Sooners head man Skip Johnson — who also is coping with pitching issues.
Holliday got the desired result from the 20th-ranked Cowboys — a 7-3 victory witnessed by a limited-attendance sellout crowd of 5,004. The usual ONEOK Field capacity is slightly beyond 8,000.
College coaches rarely use A-list pitchers for midweek nonconference games. Those guys are saved for Friday-Saturday-Sunday conference series. On Tuesday, OSU used six pitchers and OU used nine (none of whom worked for longer than two innings and seven of whom totaled no more than 30 pitches).
While a downtown train whistle provided background noise, Cade Cabbiness had an RBI single as the Cowboys jolted OU with a four-run fourth inning.
ONEOK Field is a home-away-from-home ballpark for Cabbiness, who before Tuesday played here as a Bixby Spartan, played here as an OSU Cowboy and played here 16 times as a member of Tulsa’s 2020 Texas Collegiate League team.
This was the fifth and final Bedlam game of this regular season. There were nonconference meetings in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, along with one Big 12 game in Stillwater and two in Norman. Before Tuesday, the 2021 series stood at 2-2.
For an Oklahoma State lifer like Holliday, a 3-2 Bedlam series advantage is a thousand times better than a 2-3 deficit.
Holliday-coached Cowboy teams are 26-9 against the Sooners and 8-3 in games played at ONEOK Field.
The month of May hadn’t been fun for the Cowboys, who in three Bedlam conference games lost 6-2 in Stillwater, took a 16-2 butt-kicking in Norman and needed a ninth-inning rally to wind up with an 8-7, 12-inning win in Norman.
Losing two of three to the Sooners was galling for Holliday, but the Cowboy coach actually might have been bothered more by last week’s Kansas collapse.
OSU dominated in a 13-4 Friday win and a 19-0 Saturday blowout. Positioned for a sweep, the Cowboys were on the brink of what would have been a four-game win streak.
Instead, OSU unraveled in the ninth inning. After having led 7-6 entering the Jayhawks’ final at-bat, OSU gave up a lead-off walk and a triple. OSU staggered out of Lawrence with an 8-7 loss, and Holliday was said to have more angered by that outcome than by any previous loss this season.
That’s why Tuesday Bedlam was meaningful, beyond just the clash of the OSU brand and the OU brand. Oklahoma State really, really needed a victory.
Now 28-15-1, the Cowboys host Baylor for a three-game weekend series and finish the regular season with three games against the University of New Orleans Privateers. I bet most readers had no idea that the University of New Orleans’ mascot is the Privateer.
UNO has a quiet little program and a modest history of achievement, but the Privateers soon will be a footnote in the big book of Oklahoma State baseball history. Before the Cowboys and UNO clash in a Thursday, May 20, night game at O’Brate Stadium, former President George W. Bush will be on the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.
Bush already is a footnote in the big, big, big book of baseball history because he was responsible for the most impressive first pitch in the history of the sport — his first pitch at Yankee Stadium a few weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a few minutes before the start of an Arizona-New York World Series game.
It wasn’t just that Bush launched a strike. It’s that he did it when our country needed the symbolism of a strike. He did it while wearing a bullet-proof vest and before a television audience of 25 million Americans.
Bush flourished in spite of massive pressure. Holliday and the Cowboys always are pressured to win, because Oklahoma State baseball teams are expected to win, but now maybe they can relax and start to stack victories.
Maybe their stress-free Tuesday victory can lead to a positive weekend against Baylor and a sweep of the Privateers. Maybe Holliday’s pitching staff is about to become a lot more healthy and deep.
Maybe this Bedlam ballgame — the 333rd collision of the baseball Cowboys and Sooners — was the well-timed start of something good for Oklahoma State.