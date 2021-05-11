Bill Haisten: Maybe this stress-free Bedlam win can result in momentum for OSU

Losing two of three to the Sooners was galling for Holliday, but the Cowboy coach actually might have been bothered more by last week’s Kansas collapse.

OSU dominated in a 13-4 Friday win and a 19-0 Saturday blowout. Positioned for a sweep, the Cowboys were on the brink of what would have been a four-game win streak.

Instead, OSU unraveled in the ninth inning. After having led 7-6 entering the Jayhawks’ final at-bat, OSU gave up a lead-off walk and a triple. OSU staggered out of Lawrence with an 8-7 loss, and Holliday was said to have more angered by that outcome than by any previous loss this season.

That’s why Tuesday Bedlam was meaningful, beyond just the clash of the OSU brand and the OU brand. Oklahoma State really, really needed a victory.

Now 28-15-1, the Cowboys host Baylor for a three-game weekend series and finish the regular season with three games against the University of New Orleans Privateers. I bet most readers had no idea that the University of New Orleans’ mascot is the Privateer.