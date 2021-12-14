Bill Haisten: Loyal and true for 14 months, Beggs’ CJ Brown is a four-star force in the OSU class

In his 17 previous recruiting classes, Mike Gundy signed 27 running backs. Fourteen were from Texas. There were as many Gundy-signed running backs from Georgia (four) as from Oklahoma.
Those Oklahomans were Guthrie’s Kye Staley in 2008, Union’s Jeremy Smith in 2009 and Justice Hill of Booker T. Washington in 2016. Broken Arrow’s Devon Thomas signed in 2014 but never actually played for the Cowboys.
If there are no surprises on Wednesday, it's a Gundy-era first: two Oklahoma running backs in the same recruiting class.
Braylin Presley ultimately may line up more frequently at slot receiver than in the OSU backfield, but at Bixby he’s been the state’s most dazzling running back.
In the Cowboys’ Class of 2022, the other running back is Beggs’ CJ Brown, a four-star force in Class 2A. Having rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, he finished his career with 5,798 yards, averaging 10.3 per attempt and scoring 79 TDs. When used in the passing game, he totaled 59 catches and 10 scores.
If ever there were an easy recruiting process, it would have been OSU’s campaign with the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brown.
Also a state-champion track athlete, Brown received offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, North Texas, TCU and SMU.
However, fairly immediately after Gundy and OSU running backs coach John Wozniak stepped in with an Oklahoma State offer, Brown was a solid commit.
Even after pandemic-related travel restrictions were loosened, Brown never visited the campus of any of the other schools that offered a scholarship.
Referring to the 80-mile distance separating Beggs and Stillwater, Brown said, “It’s definitely a big deal that OSU is so close to home. My friends and family can watch me play.”
Brown says he became attracted to OSU when he was 14, and when he began to pay attention to Oklahoma State’s uniform color schemes. A black helmet one week, a white one the next week and an orange one after that. He liked the variations on the jersey-and-pants combinations.
Ten years ago, it was this exact factor that compelled OSU to partner with Nike on uniform designs: because young athletes notice and approve. From an initial interest in the uniforms, Brown learned more about the program and decided long before he was recruited that he wanted to become an OSU Cowboy.
“Athletically, I envision CJ as belonging on a Big 12 stage,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “Plus, he’s a great blocker. He blocks as well as he runs the football, and (in the Vian game), he played every snap on defense.
“At one point in the third quarter, we tried to have him rest for a few plays. He wouldn’t leave the field.”
Only one Oklahoma high school running back – Hill – went on to lead a Gundy-coached Oklahoma State team in rushing. Hill did it 2016, 2017 and 2018, finishing with a career total of 3,539 yards.
Gundy’s other single-season rushing leaders were from Florida (Mike Hamilton), Georgia (Dantrell Savage and Chris Carson), Tyler, Texas (Kendall Hunter), Angleton, Texas (Keith Toston), Wichita, Kansas (Joseph Randle), Dallas (Desmond Roland), Canada (Chuba Hubbard) and Utah (Jaylen Warren this year).
Brown becomes the second Okmulgee County running back signed by OSU. If Brown’s college career resembles that of the previous Okmulgee County prospect – Okmulgee’s David Thompson – then OSU is about to sign a star.
For the Cowboys in 1993-96, Thompson was a massively underrated playmaker. He finished with 4,318 yards and still ranks third on OSU’s career rushing list. Thompson trails only all-time leader Thurman Thomas and Terry Miller.
Since October 2020, Brown has been unwaveringly committed to Oklahoma State. This has been his plan all along, but he still expects to “definitely have butterflies” before signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.
“I’m pretty excited about this,” Brown said.