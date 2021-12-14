Bill Haisten: Loyal and true for 14 months, Beggs’ CJ Brown is a four-star force in the OSU class

However, fairly immediately after Gundy and OSU running backs coach John Wozniak stepped in with an Oklahoma State offer, Brown was a solid commit.

Even after pandemic-related travel restrictions were loosened, Brown never visited the campus of any of the other schools that offered a scholarship.

Referring to the 80-mile distance separating Beggs and Stillwater, Brown said, “It’s definitely a big deal that OSU is so close to home. My friends and family can watch me play.”

Brown says he became attracted to OSU when he was 14, and when he began to pay attention to Oklahoma State’s uniform color schemes. A black helmet one week, a white one the next week and an orange one after that. He liked the variations on the jersey-and-pants combinations.

Ten years ago, it was this exact factor that compelled OSU to partner with Nike on uniform designs: because young athletes notice and approve. From an initial interest in the uniforms, Brown learned more about the program and decided long before he was recruited that he wanted to become an OSU Cowboy.