Bill Haisten: Like his OSU predecessors, Spencer Sanders seems ready for a jump to a better place

For reasons related to program momentum and the marketing of season tickets for the following season, the value of a bowl win is obvious.

When the bowl win is preceded by a statement road victory, everyone feels that much better about possibilities for the following season.

And when the bowl win and statement road victory are highlighted by the dazzling play of a quarterback who previously had been alternately hot and cold, the program and the QB are positioned for a feel-good, productive offseason.

That pretty much defines the condition of the Oklahoma State program and Spencer Sanders, who played very well in a 42-3 blowout at Baylor and followed in the Cheez-It Bowl with a high-energy, big-play performance against the Miami Hurricanes.

For what it could lead to in 2021, the value of the Baylor and Miami games can’t be overstated.

With regard to his self-esteem and status within the program, I’m told that Sanders is at an all-time high.

Sanders and OSU were overwhelmed in the Bedlam loss at Norman and two weeks later had a bad Saturday at TCU (a 29-22 loss, during which Sanders was 16-of-34 passing).