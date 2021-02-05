Bill Haisten: Like his OSU predecessors, Spencer Sanders seems ready for a jump to a better place

For reasons related to program momentum and the marketing of season tickets for the following season, the value of a bowl win is obvious.
When the bowl win is preceded by a statement road victory, everyone feels that much better about possibilities for the following season.
And when the bowl win and statement road victory are highlighted by the dazzling play of a quarterback who previously had been alternately hot and cold, the program and the QB are positioned for a feel-good, productive offseason.
That pretty much defines the condition of the Oklahoma State program and Spencer Sanders, who played very well in a 42-3 blowout at Baylor and followed in the Cheez-It Bowl with a high-energy, big-play performance against the Miami Hurricanes.
For what it could lead to in 2021, the value of the Baylor and Miami games can’t be overstated.
With regard to his self-esteem and status within the program, I’m told that Sanders is at an all-time high.
Sanders and OSU were overwhelmed in the Bedlam loss at Norman and two weeks later had a bad Saturday at TCU (a 29-22 loss, during which Sanders was 16-of-34 passing).
In advance of the regular-season-ending trip to Baylor, OSU was a four-point favorite but the Cowboys seemed vulnerable. I considered it a dangerous assignment for the Cowboys, but they and Sanders recorded a resounding, 42-3 rout.
Sanders was 20-of-30 passing for 347 yards. As Tylan Wallace was inactive, Sanders found Dillon Stoner for touchdown passes of 75, 15 and 40 yards.
In the Cheez-It Bowl, OSU was a one-point favorite but bolted to a 21-0, first-quarter lead. The OSU offense worked aggressively and at a fast tempo. On 14 of the first 15 plays from scrimmage, Sanders attempted a pass. He converted 12 times. When time expired on the 37-34 Cowboy win, he had passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
In this game, with six catches for 118 yards and three TDs, freshman Brennan Presley was Sanders’ favorite target. Again, Sanders clicked at a winning level even as Wallace was limited.
Animated after big plays and with a noticeable extra bounce in his step, Sanders seemed to love the Cheez-It Bowl game plan. He was the most impactful player on the field that night, and now he carries boosted confidence into an offseason as Josh Fields, Zac Robinson and Mason Rudolph did before him.
As a freshman in 2001, Fields rallied a 3-7 OSU team to a huge upset of defending national champion OU. He became an overnight sensation and eventually a record-setting passer for Les Miles.
At the end of the 2007 season, Robinson was brilliant in a 49-33 Insight Bowl conquest of Indiana. He passed for 302 yards, finding Dez Bryant for two scores and Adarius Bowman for one. Then a sophomore, Robinson rushed for 70 yards and two more TDs. Ultimately, he became OSU’s career leader in total offense.
Before Mike Gundy decided to strip the redshirt from Mason Rudolph after 10 games, the 2014 season had been a nightmare for OSU. Because of quarterback injuries and a terrible offensive line, OSU had a five-game losing streak and seemingly no hope of winning in Bedlam and securing a bowl game.
In his second college start, Rudolph passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns. OSU prevailed 38-35. Rudolph quarterbacked OSU past Washington in the Cactus Bowl. As a freshman, Rudolph salvaged for OSU a 7-6 finish and entered the offseason as the most important player in Stillwater. In three full seasons with Rudolph as the starter, OSU was 30-9.
Brandon Weeden’s path was to program prominence really didn’t begin until 2010 spring practice, when it was overwhelmingly obvious that his collaboration with then-offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen would get phenomenal results.
From the moment that Weeden was promoted to the starting position, he was The Man for two seasons (during which OSU was 23-3 and won the 2011 Big 12 title).
Now, Sanders may be ready to do what Fields, Robinson and Rudolph did — capitalize on significant performances and take himself and his team to a better place.
The 2021 season will be Sanders’ fourth in the OSU program, after he signed as the most decorated of all Gundy-recruited QBs. At Denton Ryan High School, Sanders had been the 2018 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine — the Bible of Texas high school football — designated him as Mr. Texas Football.
In a state that typically has about 160,000 high school players, the Mr. Texas Football award is at the highest level of prestige.
Attached to that trophy are college-level expectations of 10-win seasons, contention for Big 12 titles and a possible push to the College Football Playoff.
As Sanders rides the momentum of his Baylor and Miami games, he seems more suited to manage expectations and pressure than ever before.