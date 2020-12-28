Bill Haisten: Jimmy Johnson’s influence permanently links the OSU and Miami programs

Davis: "It was virtually everybody’s first chance at the big time. Everybody was just basically happy to have a job.”

Wannstedt: “We felt like we were recruiting as hard as anybody else, and we were coaching as hard as anybody else, but we also were smart enough to know that Oklahoma (or) Nebraska were going to the Orange Bowl every year.”

Before arriving at OSU as a 35-year-old with perfect hair and limitless energy, Johnson was the defensive line coach for OU’s dazzling 1971 team and the defensive coordinator at Arkansas (1973-76) and Pittsburgh (1977-78).

As he inherited a Cowboy program diminished by the effects of NCAA sanctions, Johnson’s overall record of 30-25-2 doesn’t begin to tell his Oklahoma State story. His 1983 Cowboys were on the brink of brilliance. Defensively, those Cowboys actually were beyond the brink. They were certifiably brilliant.

On consecutive Saturdays, there were Big Eight losses of 14-10 to top-ranked Nebraska and 21-20 to OU (after the Cowboys blew a 20-3, fourth-quarter lead). After OSU’s 8-4 finish, there was for Johnson a life-changing type of inheritance in south Florida.