Bill Haisten: Jimmy Johnson’s influence permanently links the OSU and Miami programs

Oklahoma State’s 2020 football season began with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and ends with the Miami Hurricanes in Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl.
Among several compelling OSU-Miami storylines is the tie that forever connects these programs: Jimmy Johnson.
For as long as football is played at OSU and University of Miami, Johnson’s fingerprints are a shared characteristic. Before he coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships, Johnson had a phenomenal five-year run as the Miami Hurricanes’ coach.
While at OSU, he was 0-5 against OU. While at Miami, where he coached nine first-team All-Americans and 34 players who became NFL draft picks, Johnson was 3-0 against the Sooners.
Johnson’s overall Miami record was 52-9. His 1987 team won the national title. His 1986 team should have been the national champion, but those Hurricanes were stunned by Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Before his time at Miami, Johnson was for five seasons (1979-83) the head man at Oklahoma State.
OU’s 1966 coaching staff, assembled by Jim Mackenzie, is revered as having been one of the most impressive in football history. It included Barry Switzer, Chuck Fairbanks, Galen Hall and Larry Lacewell.
If Johnson has a clearly defined legacy at OSU, it’s the same as Mackenzie’s at OU. Johnson assembled an unbelievable coaching staff in Stillwater.
Johnson’s defensive line coach was Dave Wannstedt, who ultimately was a head coach with the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins and at the University of Pittsburgh.
Johnson’s defensive coordinator was Pat Jones. As Johnson’s OSU successor, Jones coached the Cowboys for 11 seasons and moved on to a 10-year career as an NFL assistant.
In 1979, after one season as the head coach at Tulsa’s Will Rogers High School, Butch Davis was an OSU graduate assistant who worked with Cowboy receivers. Davis went on to become the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes and Cleveland Browns.
At OSU, at the University of Miami and with the Dallas Cowboys, Wannstedt, Davis and Tony Wise were Johnson assistants. Wise coached offensive linemen.
After Larry Coker had been a University of Tulsa assistant for four seasons, he was hired in 1983 to join Johnson’s OSU staff. In 1984, Coker was retained by Jones as the offensive coordinator. In 1986-88, Coker was the play-caller for Mike Gundy, Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders and Hart Lee Dykes.
Ultimately, Coker secured the University of Miami’s top job and led the 2001 Hurricanes to the national title.
A few years ago, Johnson’s OSU assistants reflected for the Tulsa World on their time in Stillwater.
Jones: “Everyone was pretty aggressive. Jimmy tends to keep aggressive people around him.”
Davis: "It was virtually everybody’s first chance at the big time. Everybody was just basically happy to have a job.”
Wannstedt: “We felt like we were recruiting as hard as anybody else, and we were coaching as hard as anybody else, but we also were smart enough to know that Oklahoma (or) Nebraska were going to the Orange Bowl every year.”
Before arriving at OSU as a 35-year-old with perfect hair and limitless energy, Johnson was the defensive line coach for OU’s dazzling 1971 team and the defensive coordinator at Arkansas (1973-76) and Pittsburgh (1977-78).
As he inherited a Cowboy program diminished by the effects of NCAA sanctions, Johnson’s overall record of 30-25-2 doesn’t begin to tell his Oklahoma State story. His 1983 Cowboys were on the brink of brilliance. Defensively, those Cowboys actually were beyond the brink. They were certifiably brilliant.
On consecutive Saturdays, there were Big Eight losses of 14-10 to top-ranked Nebraska and 21-20 to OU (after the Cowboys blew a 20-3, fourth-quarter lead). After OSU’s 8-4 finish, there was for Johnson a life-changing type of inheritance in south Florida.
Howard Schnellenberger coached the 1983 Miami Hurricanes to a stunning Orange Bowl win over Nebraska. As previously unbeaten Texas had fallen to Georgia that day in the Cotton Bowl, Miami wound up as the national champion.
In May 1984, Schnellenberger shocked Miami’s players and fans by resigning. He accepted a head-coaching position in the United States Football League. As it turned out, though, there never really was a USFL job for Schnellenberger. The team folded.
Johnson was the surprise choice of Miami officials. While on the UM campus, a south Florida television reporter covered the Johnson hiring: “Part of his new job will be convincing the fans he’s a winner. Students here at the University of Miami would be the first to admit that Jimmy Johnson is no Howard Schnellenberger -- at least not yet.”
Schnellenberger had a championship team. Johnson took Schnellenberger’s team and built a dynasty. Dennis Erickson coached Miami to national titles in 1989 and 1991, while Coker’s 2001 Hurricanes still are considered one of the more talented squads of all time.
Johnson left Oklahoma State after having poured a winning foundation, and Jones through his first five head-coaching seasons was 44-15.
“During the first 80 seasons of OSU football, there wasn’t a single 10-win season. We did it three times in four years,” says Jones, who learned from Johnson the value of recruiting quality assistants. Jones hired Houston Nutt (who became a head coach at Arkansas and Ole Miss) and Kevin Steele (who later was Baylor’s head coach and coordinated defenses at Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn).
At Arkansas in 1964, Johnson was a national-champion defensive lineman. he was selected for membership in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His legacy is vast and includes two decades of NFL television for Fox Sports.
His path to the pinnacle -- to Super Bowls and now to Hall of Fame -- began when he hired a great staff in Stillwater and got a championship result with the Miami Hurricanes.