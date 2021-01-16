Bill Haisten: Is OSU destined to sign Braylin Presley? ‘It’s got to be the right fit,’ he says

Braylin’s current offer sheet also includes Temple, New Mexico, Western Kentucky, Memphis and Louisville.

Before Nov. 5, when Bixby hosted Booker T. Washington for a game that wound up being televised on ESPN, Braylin had FBS offers only from Kansas, Memphis and New Mexico.

“I think that game was one of God’s blessings in disguises. 2020 wasn’t all bad,” Braylin said, reflecting on his stunning performance that included more than 400 all-purpose yards and five TDs in a 70-21 Spartan victory. “I guess you could say that the Booker T. game changed my life — to play at a level that the five-star guys are playing at, and to do it on ESPN. After that game, I heard from schools that I hadn’t heard from before.”

By the end of Bixby’s 11-game season, Braylin had rushed for 1,744 yards while totaling 37 TDs. In the Class 6AII title victory over Choctaw, the Spartans’ passing game didn’t function as it typically does, but from Braylin there were typical stats and highlights. He ran for 206 yards.

In 2016, only a few days after the start of Brennan Presley’s ninth-grade season at Booker T. Washington, his father, Arthur Presley, made a decision that had a massive impact on coach Loren Montgomery and the Bixby program. Arthur moved his family from Tulsa to Bixby.