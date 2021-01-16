Bill Haisten: Is OSU destined to sign Braylin Presley? ‘It’s got to be the right fit,’ he says

BIXBY — So many college football programs made the mistake of ignoring Bixby wide receiver Brennan Presley, who in 2019 was Oklahoma’s most dynamic high school playmaker.
So many schools should have defined the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year as a priority recruit, but apparently they were bothered by the measurements. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Presley got a handful of offers from mid-major schools, but only one from a Power Five program.
That one Power Five team was Oklahoma State, for which Presley ended his freshman season with a breakout performance against the Miami Hurricanes.
Tons of schools wish now that they had focused more on the talent than on the measurements. Several of those same schools aren’t making the same mistake with Presley’s young brother.
Bixby running back Braylin Presley, who will be a senior during the 2021 football season, was Oklahoma’s best offensive player in 2020 and probably will be again in 2021.
A frustrated Brennan waited until midsummer 2019 for his OSU offer.
“I was shocked because I knew how good a player he was,” Braylin says. “People talked about the size. (Heisman Trophy winner) DeVonta Smith said it himself: ‘Size doesn’t mean anything. It’s all about how much heart you have.’ I knew what Brennan would do on a collegiate platform.”
In 10 games before the Cheez-It Bowl, Brennan Presley was underused by the OSU coaches. He had one reception and one rushing attempt.
In the 37-34 bowl victory over Miami, however, he was a frequent target of Spencer Sanders and finished with six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
From OSU people, the collective reaction seemed to be, “OK, now we’ve identified our next big-time playmaker.”
Braylin’s Oklahoma State offer was announced in November. While it might be presumed that he’s headed to Stillwater because his brother is there, he says his process is wide open.
“That doesn’t really give OSU an advantage over anyone,” explained Braylin, rated by 247 Sports as a four-star prospect. “OSU is a great program. They’re obviously in the picture, but, honestly, I’m looking at every school that is recruiting me. It would be fun to play with Brennan again, but it’s got to be the right fit for me.”
Braylin also has gotten offers from the University of Tulsa (which did not recruit Brennan) and from four additional Big 12 programs: Kansas, West Virginia, Baylor and Texas Tech.
This one jumps off the page: Nebraska also has offered a scholarship to Braylin, who might be a half-inch taller and five pounds heavier than his brother.
Braylin’s current offer sheet also includes Temple, New Mexico, Western Kentucky, Memphis and Louisville.
Before Nov. 5, when Bixby hosted Booker T. Washington for a game that wound up being televised on ESPN, Braylin had FBS offers only from Kansas, Memphis and New Mexico.
“I think that game was one of God’s blessings in disguises. 2020 wasn’t all bad,” Braylin said, reflecting on his stunning performance that included more than 400 all-purpose yards and five TDs in a 70-21 Spartan victory. “I guess you could say that the Booker T. game changed my life — to play at a level that the five-star guys are playing at, and to do it on ESPN. After that game, I heard from schools that I hadn’t heard from before.”
By the end of Bixby’s 11-game season, Braylin had rushed for 1,744 yards while totaling 37 TDs. In the Class 6AII title victory over Choctaw, the Spartans’ passing game didn’t function as it typically does, but from Braylin there were typical stats and highlights. He ran for 206 yards.
In 2016, only a few days after the start of Brennan Presley’s ninth-grade season at Booker T. Washington, his father, Arthur Presley, made a decision that had a massive impact on coach Loren Montgomery and the Bixby program. Arthur moved his family from Tulsa to Bixby.
After only a handful of practices with new teammates and coaches, Brennan was on the field with the Bixby varsity. On his first two touches of the ball, he scored on a kickoff return and on a pass play.
“Brennan had scored so many times before, so we were a little numb to it,” Arthur recalls. “But when he got that first touchdown against Sapulpa, in his first high school game — that one got our attention.”
It got the attention of everyone in Bixby and every opponent on the Bixby schedule. In five seasons since the Presleys transferred, Bixby is 54-9 with four state titles. The Spartans carry a 36-game win streak into the 2021 season.
Arthur Presley and his wife, Tia, were accomplished high school athletes — Arthur as a Hale running back and Tia in Booker T. Washington basketball and track. Daughters Britney (formerly at Oklahoma State) and Brandee (currently at Ole Miss) are elite sprinters.
There is a Presley seventh-grader — Braeden — who already is celebrated as a tremendous football athlete. As the youngest of the seven Presley siblings, Braeden will be a high school senior during the 2025 season. That would result in Bixby having 10 consecutive seasons of at least one Presley carrying or catching the football and scoring touchdowns.