Bill Haisten: Involved in big QB switches, Mike Gundy says he stands firm with Spencer Sanders

Apparently, the Gundy of 2020 is more patient than the Gundy of 2013 or the Gundy of 2007, when he replaced Bobby Reid with Zac Robinson.

Gundy’s Monday message was an expression of support for Sanders, a third-year sophomore and the former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year from Denton Ryan High School.

Unless this is Gundy’s greatest smokescreen ever, Sanders seems slotted for another start when the 14th-ranked Cowboys visit Kansas State on Saturday.

“Let him go. Let him play,” Gundy said of Sanders. “He’s aggressive. He’ll make some mistakes. He’s only played in (13) games in his career. He’s still young.

“We don’t want to put a leash on him. He makes a lot of plays. We don’t want to tone him down. We want to let him rip and play football.”

Oklahoma State had no business losing to Texas. In addition to an LD Brown fumble that resulted in a minus-4 OSU finish on turnovers, the Cowboys allowed Texas to score on a 100-yard kickoff return and committed a terrible fourth-quarter penalty — a roughing-the-punter infraction that sustained the Longhorns’ drive to a go-ahead touchdown.

“It was almost like a perfect storm,” Gundy said.