Bill Haisten: Involved in big QB switches, Mike Gundy says he stands firm with Spencer Sanders

Mike Gundy had a ringside seat for some of the more significant performance-based quarterback switches in Oklahoma State football history.
On Monday, after he’d had all of Sunday to review Sanders’ three turnovers in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 overtime loss to Texas, the first few questions of Gundy’s Zoom media conference centered on the quarterback position.
In Gundy’s mind, was the Texas game a breaking point? As Oklahoma State nearly doubled Texas in total yardage but still wound up with its first loss of the season, is the coach considering a move that would elevate freshman Shane Illingworth to the starting lineup?
Illingworth was effective in relief of the injured Sanders against Tulsa and during Big 12 victories over West Virginia and Kansas.
Against Texas, Sanders had the ultimate good news/bad news type of afternoon: there were 400 passing yards (by 110 yards his career-best total) and four touchdown passes, but also three first-half turnovers.
In each of his last nine full games, Sanders has been intercepted at least once. In his last two games, there were five turnovers.
Ball-security problems compelled Pat Jones to make a quarterback change in 1986 (when a freshman, Gundy, supplanted veteran Ronnie Williams in the starting lineup. In 2013, Gundy benched J.W. Walsh and rolled for the rest of the season with Clint Chelf.
Apparently, the Gundy of 2020 is more patient than the Gundy of 2013 or the Gundy of 2007, when he replaced Bobby Reid with Zac Robinson.
Gundy’s Monday message was an expression of support for Sanders, a third-year sophomore and the former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year from Denton Ryan High School.
Unless this is Gundy’s greatest smokescreen ever, Sanders seems slotted for another start when the 14th-ranked Cowboys visit Kansas State on Saturday.
“Let him go. Let him play,” Gundy said of Sanders. “He’s aggressive. He’ll make some mistakes. He’s only played in (13) games in his career. He’s still young.
“We don’t want to put a leash on him. He makes a lot of plays. We don’t want to tone him down. We want to let him rip and play football.”
Oklahoma State had no business losing to Texas. In addition to an LD Brown fumble that resulted in a minus-4 OSU finish on turnovers, the Cowboys allowed Texas to score on a 100-yard kickoff return and committed a terrible fourth-quarter penalty — a roughing-the-punter infraction that sustained the Longhorns’ drive to a go-ahead touchdown.
“It was almost like a perfect storm,” Gundy said.
It was perfect for the Longhorns, certainly. Texas prevailed in spite of 142 penalty yards and only 287 offensive yards. The Sanders turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — had a pronounced impact on field position. After the Sanders turnovers, Texas regained possession at the OSU 15-yard line, the OSU 8 and the OSU 20. From those gift possessions, Texas got one TD and two field goals.
Forcing Texas to settle for field goals was a testament to the tenacity of the Oklahoma State defense, which played well enough for Saturday’s game to have ended well for Gundy.
Overall, Texas scored 21 points on possessions that followed Oklahoma State turnovers.
The Texas game was decidedly, tragically imperfect for the Cowboys, who should have won by 17 points but blew a great opportunity to record another win over Texas and solidify their status as the Big 12 team with the cleanest path to the College Football Playoff.
Now, OSU is a face in the crowd — one of six teams with at least a slight chance to win the Big 12 title. The Texas outcome, however, leaves a deep pothole in the playoff path.
To have any shot at the program’s first CFP appearance, the Cowboys must be victorious in every remaining regular-season game — including Bedlam on Nov. 21 — and in the Big 12 Championship game.
In 1986, at halftime of a nonconference home game against Houston, Jones decided to bench Williams and have Gundy run the Cowboy offense during the second half.
During Jones’ news conference two days later, he provided a simple status report: “Gundy is going to work with the first unit, and I don’t foresee a change there at all.”
After 3½ seasons as the Oklahoma State starter, Gundy was the Big Eight’s career leader in passing yards.
In 2007, Gundy was OSU’s third-year head coach when he demoted Reid — a high-profile, heavily recruited quarterback from Houston — and inserted Robinson into the starting lineup. By the end of the 2009 season, Robinson was OSU’s career leader in total offense.
In 2013, for a Cowboy team that was the Big 12’s preseason favorite, Chelf was the OSU starter for the opener against Mississippi State. After only two offensive possessions, Chelf was benched and J.W. Walsh ran with the first unit.
By midseason, after Walsh had turnover issues against TCU, Gundy switched back to Chelf. On a list of the best Gundy-era quarterback performances, Chelf’s 19-of-25, 370-yard, three-TD performance against previously unbeaten Baylor would be included. It might be in the top five.
If not for an awful fourth period during an ice-cold Bedlam showdown in Stillwater, Chelf and those Cowboys would have captured the conference championship.
This season, Gundy is armed with the best defense he’s ever had and a wide receiver — Tylan Wallace — who may be the best in the country. The dream of a perfect season was ruined by self-inflicted wounds in the Texas game, but Oklahoma State still controls its Big 12 fate.
There remains the quest for a Bedlam victory and a conference title. Much of the pressure is on the shoulders of Sanders, of whom Gundy says “he’ll make some mistakes” and “he makes a lot of plays.”
The overwhelmingly No. 1 factor during the rest of the OSU season: whether Sanders can make fewer of the former and more of the latter.
