Bill Haisten: In the 55-year Mike Holder-OSU marriage, one chapter ends and another begins

In his final act as the Oklahoma State University athletic director, Mike Holder did what he has done countless times since 2005: an interview with the Tulsa World.
Getting Holder on the phone was easy. Persuading him to engage in a deep reflection of his 16 years as the Oklahoma State athletic director — that wasn’t so easy.
While he is retiring from the athletic director’s position, the 72-year-old Holder is not retiring from work. As of Thursday, when Chad Weiberg moves from the deputy AD role to the athletic director’s office, Holder becomes an emeritus athletic director with an emphasis on what he’s done 165 million times better than anyone else in OSU history: fund-raising and facilities development.
Current priorities include the attempts to raise money for a new wrestling facility and a better ballpark for Cowgirl softball.
Holder said he has not watched any of the Mike Holder tribute videos produced by the university and circulated on social media.
“I’d rather look forward,” he said. “I’m ready to support Chad Weiberg and (new university president) Kayse Shrum. I hope they’re both superstars. That’s the best thing that can happen for the university and the athletic department, and I have no reason to believe they’ll be anything but that.”
If not for the donations that resulted in the renovation of Boone Pickens Stadium and the development of the Athletic Village, Holder said, “I would have been like any other athletic director who tried to make a difference at Oklahoma State.”
The signature donation was the $165 million given by T. Boone Pickens in 2006. The process during which Holder compelled Pickens to give at such a huge level — it’s a fascinating story.
The $165 million gift elevated the football stadium renovation from a fairly modest, $86 million project to what became essentially the construction of a new stadium. For $283 million, OSU got Boone Pickens Stadium.
“I’ve been to every stadium in the Big 12 and quite a few spectacular venues around the country. Historic places,” Holder said. “After I visit those places, I never come back to Stillwater and feel envious about someone else’s stadium. I’m just always grateful for what we have here.
“So many wonderful people helped us dream big and see a lot of it come true. It started with Boone Pickens, but he brought a lot of people with him. The great thing about Boone is that he knew a lot of people, and he inspired others to get involved.”
In June 2005, I asked Holder — then the Cowboy golf coach — if he might be interested in succeeding Harry Birdwell as the Oklahoma State athletic director.
"Is it a job I would go looking for? No," Holder replied. He seemed pretty convincing.
Ten weeks later, there was a call from Holder and a completely different message: “I’m a lot more interested now. It’s like being at the edge of a cliff, looking over the edge and saying, 'Do I really want to dive in there?'
"If I am interested in the job, it's because I look at it as an opportunity to make a difference. I think I could make a difference."
It was discovered later that Pickens was ready to make a difference with his donation, but only if he could trust the athletic director to do the right thing with the money. Holder and Pickens had a best-friend relationship, and the potential of a $165 million type of football stadium donation compelled Holder to switch from coaching golf to changing Oklahoma State.
I interviewed Holder again on Sept. 16, 2005 — the date on which he became his alma mater’s athletic director.
“A lot of people might ask me why, at 57 years of age, would you want to take on this job?" Holder said that day. "I've pretty much had my feet up on the handlebars, just coasting through life. The challenge is to find out how good you can be. How big are your dreams? How high can you stretch? How high can you reach? What's possible?
“That's why I want to take this on. I want to find out how good we can be at Oklahoma State University.”
The best example of Holder’s fund-raising prowess is Cecil O’Brate. Before 2015, Holder wasn’t even aware of O’Brate, who had attended OSU for a couple of years during the late ’40s. Today, the baseball Cowboys play home games at $60 million O’Brate Stadium.
Holder will continue to have an office at Gallagher-Iba Arena and is considering the development of a second office inside the childhood home of Pickens. Essentially a museum now, that house was moved first from Holdenville (Pickens’ birthplace) to Pickens’ Mesa Vista Ranch in the Texas Panhandle, and then relocated last year to OSU’s Karsten Creek golf complex.
Pickens died on Sept. 11, 2019. He is buried at Karsten Creek, only a few feet from the Holdenville house and from the window that provides a view that looks into the bedroom he occupied as a child. Pickens had a paper route as a boy and would store his money in a secret opening beneath his bedroom floor.
“Boone’s house is a great place to entertain guests,” Holder said. “It’s a great conversation starter. If I have an office there, he’ll be close to me every day.”
Holder arrived at Oklahoma State as a freshman in 1966. As a Big Eight champion individual golfer, an assistant golf coach, the head golf coach (with eight national titles) and the athletic director, he never left Oklahoma State.
This has nothing to do with his performance as the athletic director, but it’s interesting: Holder has an unwavering commitment to fitness and a streak of 1,636 consecutive days of having gotten at least 10,000 steps. In 2020, his daily average was 20,800. On Christmas, as he did multiple trips around the Karsten Creek golf course property, he totaled 52,796 steps.
“It’s close to a marathon,” he said. “What better way to spend Christmas? My wife (Robbie) was there with me.”
As Wednesday was the finish line of his run as the athletic director, you’d think there would have been a reception or party or something. He wanted nothing like that.
“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’ve got to head home. I’m still a few steps short of 10,000 for the day, and I’ve got to work tomorrow.”
Classic Holder.
As of Thursday, there is a title change and the first page of the next chapter of his 55-year relationship with OSU.