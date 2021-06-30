Bill Haisten: In the 55-year Mike Holder-OSU marriage, one chapter ends and another begins

In June 2005, I asked Holder — then the Cowboy golf coach — if he might be interested in succeeding Harry Birdwell as the Oklahoma State athletic director.

"Is it a job I would go looking for? No," Holder replied. He seemed pretty convincing.

Ten weeks later, there was a call from Holder and a completely different message: “I’m a lot more interested now. It’s like being at the edge of a cliff, looking over the edge and saying, 'Do I really want to dive in there?'

"If I am interested in the job, it's because I look at it as an opportunity to make a difference. I think I could make a difference."

It was discovered later that Pickens was ready to make a difference with his donation, but only if he could trust the athletic director to do the right thing with the money. Holder and Pickens had a best-friend relationship, and the potential of a $165 million type of football stadium donation compelled Holder to switch from coaching golf to changing Oklahoma State.

I interviewed Holder again on Sept. 16, 2005 — the date on which he became his alma mater’s athletic director.