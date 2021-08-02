Bill Haisten: In its quest for the next thing, OSU’s most beneficial asset is football stability

With 22 consecutive winning seasons, OU has the longest such streak in major-college football.

Next, with 19, is Wisconsin.

Next, with 15, is Oklahoma State.

On July 8 — one week after he had become the new Oklahoma State athletic director and 13 days before he was clotheslined by the first report that OU and Texas were partnering on a transfer to the SEC — Chad Weiberg was in Tulsa for several appointments with media members.

This was my question to Weiberg: “Twelve years have passed since the completion of the stadium renovation and the construction of the west-end football complex. As it pertains to possible upgrades or the development of something new — like an academic center for football athletes — where is Oklahoma State today?”

“Those are conversations we’ve been having with (Mike) Gundy,” Weiberg replied. “What is it he needs? What are the priorities? That’s a big part of it — identifying what needs to come first. I think we’re getting really close to identifying what those are.

“It’s a great stadium (and) it has aged beautifully, but we are 12 years into it. Like anything else, it needs to be updated. The times have changed.”