Bill Haisten: In a game both terrible and dramatic, OSU survives the Golden Hurricane

During the summer, the Cowboys lost two returning offensive-line starters from the roster. Obviously, there was the potential for a downward turn in the quality of blocking, but, wow — this pronounced of a drop was not expected.

For most of the last seven seasons, while having a plethora of NFL-level performers at the skill positions, OSU has been below average up front. The first live look at the 2020 Cowboy line was not impressive.

The Tulsa defense sacked Cowboy QBs six times and limited OSU to 139 rushing yards and a pitiful average of 2.8 per attempt. I believed Hubbard would have 139 yards by halftime. He ran for 2,094 last season. On Saturday, and on 27 carries, he netted 93 yards.

A rebuilt Hurricane defense was pretty good and has a chance to be quite effective against most American Athletic Conference opponents.

“The story of the game,” as Gundy said, was an Oklahoma State defense that played its best in the most important moments. Tulsa was 0-of-11 on third-down conversions and 1-of-4 on fourth down.