Bill Haisten: In a Bedlam mismatch, OSU doomed by a huge deficit in offensive capability

As time expired on the first half, the OSU-OU participants crossed paths as they attempted to leave the field. Many of the players talked and acted as though they wanted to fight.

It’s not very smart to become involved in nonsense that could result in a 15-yard flag or an ejection.

And yet here they were, the 14th-ranked Cowboys and 18th-ranked Sooners, squaring up and yapping instead of heading straight to their locker rooms for hydration and instruction.

From an Oklahoma State perspective, this would have been an obvious question at that moment: Where was that fight during the first nine minutes of Bedlam, when a ready-to-play Sooner team rolled to a 21-0 lead and did so while quadrupling OSU’s energy and ferocity levels?

The Cowboy defense was really solid during the second and third periods, but the OSU offense never clicked. It hasn’t clicked during most of this season, actually, but the futility was particularly glaring against an OU team that should be ranked no worse than No. 8 instead of No. 18.

As the fourth period began, a beautiful Lincoln Riley play-call resulted in a Spencer Rattler-to-Jeremiah Hall TD pass of 30 yards and a 34-13 Sooner lead.