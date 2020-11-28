Bill Haisten: Immortalized with a stadium statue, OSU donor T. Boone Pickens ‘is here in spirit’

STILLWATER — In any other year not ruined by a virus and related precautions, several thousand Oklahoma State people would have been horseshoed around the new T. Boone Pickens statue.

Instead, about two hours before the start of Saturday’s Texas Tech-OSU football game, an intentionally limited audience of about 200 convened for the unveiling of the 9-foot, 1,200-pound Pickens statue, positioned immediately beyond the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Pickens died at 91.

“The saddest thing is, we don’t have Boone Pickens here,” said OSU athletic director Mike Holder, who regards Pickens as having been his best friend. “He is here in spirit. I feel him. He’s with me every day.

“He gave us hope when there had been none. He made us believe that all things are possible. He made us believe that we could win in football. He changed (donations) to an unprecedented level, and in essence, he changed our university forever.”

For many years, OSU alumni and fans questioned if or when a stadium statue would commemorate the 1988 Heisman Trophy season of Cowboy tailback Barry Sanders. It was announced on Saturday that a Sanders statue soon will completed by the same Enid artist – Harold Holden – who designed and sculpted the Pickens statue.