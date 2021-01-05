Bill Haisten: If Jim Knowles leaves OSU, the easy and smart play could be TU’s Joseph Gillespie

If Mike Gundy has to replace a key staff member, this particular process might be easy.
It could result in a 73-mile move to Stillwater for Joseph Gillespie, the University of Tulsa defensive coordinator who at 49 is a rising star in college coaching.
Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles, for three seasons an effective defensive coordinator and a popular figure within the program, may have a decision to make. Football Scoop reports that Knowles was interviewed by new Illinois head man Bret Bielema.
In 2005-20, OSU had one head coach (Gundy) and 15 consecutive winning seasons. Bielema is Illinois’ fifth coach since 2005. One of those Fighting Illini head coaches, by the way, was a former OSU defensive coordinator (Tim Beckman).
In 2005-20, Illinois had three winning seasons. Oklahoma State’s program is much healthier and has better facilities, but this Knowles situation may center on money.
If the 55-year-old Knowles has a chance to capitalize on a really nice 2020 season, and if Illinois is ready to make him a millionaire, the result could be an opportunity at OSU for Gillespie.
I doubt that Illinois’ 2020-21 finances are any healthier than Oklahoma State’s, but if the Fighting Illini are making any real attempt to compete in the Big Ten, school officials know they’ve got to spend big on difference-making coaches.
Knowles is a difference-maker and, at a current salary of $800,000, the highest-paid defensive coordinator in OSU history.
Until fairly recently, million-dollar compensation for an assistant coach was unimaginable. Now, it’s common throughout the Power Five.
Four members of the Ohio State staff are making at least $1 million. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is paid $2.4 million. Auburn’s Kevin Steele commands $2.5 million.
OU’s Alex Grinch was hired at $1.4 million and after one season was boosted to a current total of $1.8 million. During the offseason, expect Grinch to become OU’s first $2 million assistant.
Paying $5 million to Gundy and $800,000 to an assistant coach really stresses Oklahoma State, and yet two Cowboy assistants — Knowles and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn — are at $800,000.
If Knowles gets, for example, a $1.2 million offer from Illinois, I would be shocked if Oklahoma State would counter by matching or surpassing that amount. I would bet $1.2 million that it wouldn’t happen, which could lead to Gundy-Gillespie dialogue.
Or would Gundy look first at his staff and the possible promotion of defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements, cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie or safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt? Clements and Duffie are eight-year veterans of the Gundy staff. Hammerschmidt has been at OSU since 2015.
In 2009, a fifth-ranked Oklahoma State team was upset 45-35 by Houston. The Cougars’ offensive coordinator was Dana Holgorsen, and Houston that day had 366 passing yards and 512 total yards.
Four months later, Gundy hired Holgorsen to coordinate the Cowboy offense. The 2010 results were sensational.
In September, Oklahoma State defeated Tulsa, but Gillespie’s defense limited the Cowboys to one touchdown and 284 total yards. Gillespie’s defense was outstanding all season. His best player, linebacker Zaven Collins, became TU’s first All-American since 1991 and won the Nagurski Award.
In 2017, Oklahoma State lost a coach — basketball head man Brad Underwood — to Illinois, and money was a significant reason for his stunning departure after only one season in Stillwater. Illinois more than doubled his money.
If Illinois again can use money in luring away a valued OSU coach like Knowles, Gundy would examine in-house options. If he were to decide to look beyond his own building, then his first call should be to Gillespie.
At TU, it is believed that Gillespie makes no more than $300,000. As a first-year coordinator at OSU, he probably would get $600,000.
For a coach like Gillespie, $600,000 would be a beautiful bargain.