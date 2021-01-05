Bill Haisten: If Jim Knowles leaves OSU, the easy and smart play could be TU’s Joseph Gillespie

If Mike Gundy has to replace a key staff member, this particular process might be easy.

It could result in a 73-mile move to Stillwater for Joseph Gillespie, the University of Tulsa defensive coordinator who at 49 is a rising star in college coaching.

Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles, for three seasons an effective defensive coordinator and a popular figure within the program, may have a decision to make. Football Scoop reports that Knowles was interviewed by new Illinois head man Bret Bielema.

In 2005-20, OSU had one head coach (Gundy) and 15 consecutive winning seasons. Bielema is Illinois’ fifth coach since 2005. One of those Fighting Illini head coaches, by the way, was a former OSU defensive coordinator (Tim Beckman).

In 2005-20, Illinois had three winning seasons. Oklahoma State’s program is much healthier and has better facilities, but this Knowles situation may center on money.

If the 55-year-old Knowles has a chance to capitalize on a really nice 2020 season, and if Illinois is ready to make him a millionaire, the result could be an opportunity at OSU for Gillespie.