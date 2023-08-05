Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER – For the first time since 2017 – when Mason Rudolph was a Cowboy senior – Spencer Sanders does not have a cubicle in the Oklahoma State football locker room.

Mike Gundy’s quarterback room today is occupied by sophomore Gunnar Gundy, redshirt freshman Garret Rangel and first-year freshman Zane Flores, along with a 23-year-old transfer – Alan Bowman – who made 16 starts over three seasons at Texas Tech but attempted only 11 passes in two seasons at Michigan.

During OSU’s Media Day event on Saturday, Mike Gundy said a quarterback competition is ongoing and that a decision on the starter won’t be made for a few more days.

It doesn’t feel like a reach to report that it feels 99.9% certain that the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Bowman is the opening-night starter when the Cowboys host Central Arkansas on Sept. 2.

Eleven months after Sanders was so heroic in the Fiesta Bowl comeback conquest of Notre Dame, he decided to leave the Oklahoma State program.

When the transfer portal opened in December, Sanders bought a ticket for a ride that led ultimately to Ole Miss – where it might be difficult for him to score playing time.

When Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin hosted a news conference last week, Sanders was not mentioned by name when the coach discussed his traffic jam of talent at the QB position.

After having made 41 starts for the Cowboys, Sanders departed with one remaining season of eligibility. Last year, he had an NIL relationship with the Eskimo Joe’s company. Sanders received money from the sales of T-shirts with his image, Pistol Pete’s image, the Eskimo Joe mascot image and “LOYAL & TRUE” emblazoned across the chest.

Sanders’ 2023 Oklahoma State-NIL situation, the Tulsa World has learned, would have been more splashy and lucrative.

A source indicated to the World that Sanders, had he stayed with the Cowboys, would have gotten an NIL package that included several hundred thousand dollars, a bass boat and a new truck.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gundy said. “I have not been involved in one NIL negotiation. I never even heard that one. I don’t (get involved) in any of the NIL deals.”

What Sanders wound up securing in Ole Miss-NIL compensation is not known, but he severed ties with Oklahoma State – a school at which he ranks No. 2 all-time in passing yards (9,553, trailing the 13,618 yards of Rudolph) and No. 3 in touchdown passes (67, trailing the 92 of Rudolph and the 75 of two-year starter Brandon Weeden).

One OSU program insider had this to say about Bowman on Saturday: “Unbelievable people skills. Teammates love him. The players seem to enjoy the day-to-day routine way more than they did a year ago. I think he’ll be great for the program, on the field and off the field.”

Maybe Gundy will elaborate on Bowman’s value after a few games, but for now, the coach is measured on what he’s willing to say about OSU’s new quarterback.

“He’s done a fantastic job of learning our system,” Gundy says.

For Bowman, there were injuries both during his 2018-20 run at Texas Tech and his 2021-22 experience on the Michigan roster. As a first-year Red Raider freshman, the Grapevine, Texas, native was excellent against each of the Bedlam defenses. He was 35-of-46 passing for 397 and two TDs against OSU, and 21-of-26 for 227 yards and two TDs against OU.

From the OSU media guide, there is this nugget: During Texas Tech’s 63-49 victory over Houston in 2018, Bowman passed for 605 yards. In all of 2023 major-college football, he is the only quarterback who has a 600-yard passing performance in his history.

Gunnar Gundy, Rangel or Flores, or maybe another portal QB, may one day be the face of the Oklahoma State roster, but for now that player seems to be Alan Bowman.

If Bowman can stay healthy and consistently flash for the Cowboys the same arm talent he exhibited while in Lubbock, someone may decide to put a truck and a bass boat in his driveway.

