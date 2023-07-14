The new Big 12: a look at the four incoming programs

A look at the football programs and history of new Big 12 Conference members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF:

BYU Cougars

* Brigham Young University (Provo, Utah). Established in 1875. A private school with an enrollment total of 34,000.

* Conference history: Western Athletic Conference, 1962-99; Mountain West, 1999-2011; FBS independent, 2011-23.

* Head coach: For Kalani Sitake, the 2023 season is his eighth as the BYU head man. In 1998-2000, he was BYU’s starting fullback. Sitake’s head-coaching record is 56-34.

* National championship: With a 24-17 victory over a five-loss Michigan team in the Holiday Bowl, the Lavell Edwards-coached BYU Cougars captured the 1984 national title. At 13-0, BYU was the only undefeated team in major-college football.

* Heisman Trophy: While Jim McMahon and Steve Young had great college careers and went on to become Super Bowl champions in the NFL, Ty Detmer was the only BYU player to have been the Heisman winner. With nearly 5,200 passing yards during the 1990 season, Detmer outpointed Notre Dame’s Rocket Ismail in the Heisman voting.

* Conference titles: The Cougar program has a total of 23 conference championships (20 in the WAC and three in the Mountain West).

* Ten-win seasons: Before 1979, there was no season of at least 10 wins for the BYU program. In 1979-2022, there were 18 such seasons.

* Famous alumni: Among notable BYU alumni are Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, actor Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite”), ESPN’s Holly Rowe and “Jeopardy!” all-time champion Ken Jennings.

Cincinnati Bearcats

* University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio). Established in 1819. A public school with an enrollment total of 35,000.

* Conference history: Conference USA, 1996-2004; Big East, 2005-12; American Athletic Conference, 2013-22.

* Head coach: For Scott Satterfield, the 2023 is his first as the Bearcats’ head man. In 2021, Luke Fickell drove Cincinnati to the first College Football Playoff appearance by a Group of Five program. In December 2022, Fickell resigned to become the new head man at Wisconsin. After having been the Louisville coach for three seasons, Satterfield was hired to take Cincinnati into the Big 12.

* Conference titles: The Bearcat program has a total of eight conference championships (one in Conference USA, four in the Big East and three in the AAC).

* Ten-win seasons: Before 2007, Cincinnat never had a season of at least 10 wins. In 2007-21, there were eight such seasons.

* Famous alumni: Among notable University of Cincinnati alumni are basketball legend Oscar Robertson, NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, baseball legend Sandy Koufax and football coach Urban Meyer.

Houston Cougars

* University of Houston (Houston, Texas). Established in 1927. A public school with an enrollment total of 45,000.

* Conference history: Southwest Conference, 1976-95; Conference USA, 1996-2012; American Athletic Conference 2013-22.

* Head coach: For Dana Holgorsen, the 2023 season is his fifth as the UH head man. In 2008-09, he was the Cougars’ offensive coordinator. He coordinated the Oklahoma State offense in 2010 and was the West Virginia head coach in 2011-18.

* Heisman Trophy: Hailing from Houston suburb Dickinson, Texas, Cougar quarterback Andre Ware was the Heisman winner in 1989. Finishing seventh in the voting was Florida’s Emmitt Smith, who went on to become the NFL’s career rushing leader.

* Conference titles: The Cougar program has a total of seven conference titles (four in the SWC, two in Conference USA and one in the AAC).

* Ten-win seasons: The Houston program recorded at least 10 wins in nine seasons. In 2011 (with coach Kevin Sumlin) and 2015 (Tom Herman), the Cougars were 13-1.

* Famous alumni: Among notable UH alumni are NBA greats Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, singer/rapper Lizzo, news anchor Dan Rather and actors Dennis Quaid and Jim Parsons.

UCF Knights

* University of Central Florida (Orlando, Florida). Established in 1963. A public school with an enrollment total of 69,000.

* Conference history: Mid-American Conference, 2002-04; Conference USA, 2005-12; American Athletic Conference, 2013-22.

* Head coach: For Gus Malzahn, the 2023 season is his third as the BYU head man. In 2013-20, he was the Auburn head coach. In 2012, he was the Arkansas State head coach. In 2007 and 2008, he coordinated University of Tulsa offenses that were among national statistical leaders in yardage and scoring.

* Conference titles: The UCF has a total of six conference titles (two in Conference USA and four in the AAC).

* Ten-win seasons: In 2007-19, there were seven seasons of at least 10 wins. The 2017 Knights, coached by Scott Frost before he moved on to Nebraska, were 13-0.

* Famous alumni: Among notable UCF alumni are actress Cheryl Hines and former NFL quarterback Daunte Culpepper.

Stadiums

As the Big 12 is on the brink of losing OU and its stadium capacity of 86,112, and losing Texas and its stadium capacity of slightly more than 100,000, the league now has five members with stadium seating capacities at less than 50,000: Houston (40,000), Cincinnati (40,000), UCF (45,301), Baylor (45,140) and TCU (45,000).