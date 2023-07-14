Eventually, because their home market is so rich with recruits, the Houston Cougars eventually should develop the type of depth necessary to reign in a league like the Big 12.
For last week’s Big 12 Media Days event in Arlington, Texas, three of the four Cougar players who represented the UH program were recruited from Houston-area high schools.
Left behind nearly three decades ago, when Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor left the Southwest Conference to merge with the Big Eight schools and form the Big 12, the University of Houston finally has gained Big 12 membership and may be destined to one day celebrate a Big 12 championship.
It won’t happen this season. Houston lost a lot of talent from a 2022 team that was expected to be really good in the American Athletic Conference, but stumbled its way to an 8-5 finish.
The 2023 season is a rebuilding exercise for fifth-year coach Dana Holgorsen. The Cougars are at No.12 in the Big 12 preseason poll, but I’m sure of this: the 52-year-old Holgorsen and his team will be an unpredictable wild-card presence in the conference race, and I bet they record at least two upset victories in conference play.
Those outcomes will have a major impact on the standings.
The other 13 head coaches are aware of Holgorsen’s offensive acumen and his history of beating opponents he’s not supposed to beat.
In 2008, Holgorsen was the offensive coordinator at Houston. The unranked Cougars prevailed 70-30 over a 25th-ranked Tulsa squad that went on to finish with 11 wins.
In 2009, Oklahoma State was ranked fifth nationally after its season-opening victory over Georgia. Pictured as he tumbled into the end zone, OSU’s Dez Bryant was on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Remember when the Sports Illustrated cover jinx was a thing?
One week after the Georgia game, the Cowboys hosted Houston. Holgorsen’s offense rolled for 512 yards, the Cougars scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Houston won 45-35.
The Houston-OSU game was a heavy factor in Mike Gundy’s decision, four months later, to hire Holgorsen as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. The results were brilliant.
Immediately after OSU smoked Arizona in the 2010 Alamo Bowl and celebrated the first 11-win record in program history, Holgorsen caught a flight for West Virginia and became the Mountaineers’ head coach while continuing to coach QBs and call plays.
His 2011 head-coaching rookie season ended with the Mountaineers totaling 70 points in an Orange Bowl blowout of Clemson.
Holgorsen’s 2013 Mountaineers won only four times. Among the four was a 30-21 conquest of 11th-ranked Oklahoma State. In 2017, West Virginia beat No. 15 Iowa State. In 2018, West Virginia beat ranked Texas and Texas Tech teams.
Holgorsen has returned to the Big 12, but his experience really can’t be applied in any advantageous manner. Much has changed in the four years since he resigned from a Power Five job at West Virginia to become a Group of Five head coach at Houston.
As he was a Mike Leach-Texas Tech assistant in 2000-07, OSU’s coordinator in 2010 and West Virginia’s head man for eight seasons, Holgorsen has 17 years of Big 12 experience. Gundy’s overall Big 12 body of work amounts to 23 seasons. He was Les Miles’ OSU offensive coordinator in 2001-04 and the head coach since 2005.
“Mike is the veteran of the league now,” Holgorsen said last week. “Who would even be the No. 2 guy in Big 12 longevity? Matt Campbell?”
Campbell has been at Iowa State since 2016.
“What Mike is doing is so unheard of in college football now,” Holgorsen continued. “I get along better with him now than when I worked with him. That’s for damn sure.”
Just for the record, Holgorsen laughed as he said that. He and Gundy actually do seem to get along pretty well, but Gundy acknowledged during a 2015 Tulsa World interview that he and Holgorsen “clashed a little bit” in 2010.
“Dana is intelligent and has a way of doing things,” Gundy said eight years ago. “He was a headstrong person, but I was the head coach. I don’t know if he could have lasted here three years.”
Gundy also described his program-changing hiring of Holgorsen as having been “the smartest coaching move that I’ve made.”
At the end of the 2009 season, the Holgorsen-schemed Houston offense was No. 1 in the country in passing yards, total yards and scoring. During OSU’s 2010 spring-practice period, Holgorsen needed only three days to install his Leach offense – the Air Raid attack.
During that same spring, the Brandon Weeden-Justin Blackmon chemistry was developed. Those two connected for countless big plays during those 15 practices and the 2010 season. Weeden broke nearly every significant OSU single-season passing record, while Blackmon totaled 111 catches and won the Biletnikoff Award.
As a Texas Tech and Oklahoma State assistant, and after having been the West Virginia head man for eight seasons, Holgorsen has 206 games of Big 12 experience.
The Sooners are not on Houston’s 2023 Big 12 schedule. On Nov. 18, Oklahoma State visits Houston’s TDECU Stadium – a 9-year-old facility that is immeasurably more attractive than the Cougars’ old Robertson Stadium. If Houston still played in Robertson Stadium, it would not have gained Big 12 membership.
The TDECU acronym refers to the stadium sponsor: the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union.
Holgorsen’s starting quarterback probably will be 6-foot-5, 240-pound Donovan Smith, who before transferring from Texas Tech played in 21 games. Included in Houston’s recruiting class of 2023 was Jenks safety Jalyn Stanford.
“Jalyn will play (this season),” Holgorsen reported. “He’s a hitter.”
In addition to recruiting in the massive Houston area and Texas overall, the Cougars “like to hit three out-of-state locations – Tulsa, Atlanta and New Orleans,” Holgorsen explained. “Outside of the state of Texas, those are our three.”
During Big 12 Media Days interviews, West Virginia coach Neal Brown admitted to being bothered by the preseason poll that has the Mountaineers in last place.
Holgorsen doesn’t seem to care at all that his Cougars are 12th. He knows what he is and what his teams can do when they have a QB who can execute the Leach-Holgorsen offense, an offensive line that is at least adequate, and reliable targets lined up on both sides of the formation.
When those pieces are in place, Holgorsen teams get yardage and points at healthy rates.
That’s what Holgorsen is this season – the Big 12’s wild-card coach. He won’t win as often as he’d like, but he’ll rattle most opponents and ruin someone else’s season along the way.