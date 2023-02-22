Larry Fedora, Joe DeForest, Doug Meachem, Bill Young, Glenn Spencer, Jemal Singleton, the grossly underappreciated Mike Yurcich, Kasey Dunn, Tim Duffie and Joe Bob Clements — they, among others, have been valuable members of Mike Gundy’s coaching staffs at Oklahoma State.

As Gundy predicted would be the case when the then-rookie head coach finalized the hire in 2005, strength coach Rob Glass has been the most impactful of all Gundy-era staff members.

Gundy was so determined to steal Glass from the Florida program that OSU created a new position: Glass would become the school’s assistant athletic director in charge of strength and conditioning. He would oversee the conditioning of all Oklahoma State athletes, and he was given a three-year contract.

At that time, no other strength coaches had “assistant athletic director” as part of their title. Today, Glass remains a cornerstone figure in the OSU athletic department.

With regard to having been difference-making assistant coaches, I would identify these four as having been Gundy’s top guys: Listed alphabetically, they are offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen (2010), defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (2018-21), offensive coordinator Todd Monken (2011-12) and offensive line coach Joe Wickline (2005-13).

This should be a goal for new Cowboy defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo: to be remembered ultimately in the same way that Holgorsen, Knowles, Monken and Wickline are remembered — as having been elite OSU coaches.

As OSU’s defensive coordinator last year, Derek Mason was paid $1.1 million. He resigned last month, stating that he needed a break from football. Gundy found the 37-year-old Nardo at Division II Gannon University in Pennsylvania, and now it is known that Nardo has gotten a three-year contract and a starting salary of $650,000.

Long before it was nationally common for assistant coaches to be given multi-year contracts, Gundy successfully lobbied for each of his assistants to get a multi-year deal. Then-athletic director Mike Holder agreed, and it’s been that way since 2005.

When Gundy lured offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson to OSU from Princeton with a $550,000, I wrote that Gleeson had won the lottery. With regard to a substantial pay bump and what the future might hold, Nardo also has cashed a lottery ticket.

The Nardo search-and-hire process was remarkably similar to the Yurcich situation in 2013, when he moved to Stillwater from Division II Shippensburg University.

Scoring the Oklahoma State coordinator job was a career-changer for Yurcich, who since 2019 has worked at Ohio State, Texas and Penn State.

Current Cowboy assistants Clements and Duffie were awarded title adjustments, OSU reports. Clements continues to coach linebackers but now also is a co-defensive coordinator and will be paid $600,000. Duffie continues to coach cornerbacks but now also is the defensive passing-game coordinator and makes $550,000.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn’s compensation stays the same at $900,000. The rest of the 2023 staff salaries haven’t been released by OSU.

As Nardo gets his first taste of major-college coaching, he might be interested to know that Holgorsen’s coaching career began at Valdosta State. Holgorsen was at OSU only for one season, but what a phenomenal season it was — the first 11-win season in program history.

Holgorsen’s attack was perfect for QB Brandon Weeden and resulted in a Biletnikoff Award performance from wide receiver Justin Blackmon, who in 2009 totaled 20 catches but with Holgorsen in 2010 totaled 111.

Holgorsen’s impact was felt for several years. After taking OSU to a better level, he became the head coach at West Virginia and now is the head man at incoming Big 12 member Houston.

Twenty years before Knowles became a rock-star defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, his coaching life began at Cornell. His 2021 OSU defense was one of the better units in program history and the driving force in a 12-win season. Photos of Knowles’ postgame victory cigars were loved on social media.

Today, Knowles is the $1.9 million coordinator of the Ohio State defense.

Monken coached at OSU both for Les Miles and Gundy, and during OSU’s 2011 Big 12 title run Monken was the perfect partner for Weeden. The result was a 48.7-point scoring average, a Bedlam blowout victory and a 12-1 finish.

The offenses of the 2021 and 2022 national champion Georgia Bulldogs were coordinated by Monken, and last week he took an NFL job as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator. Monken’s coaching career began at Grand Valley State.

Before Wickline’s Oklahoma State offensive lines consistently were the reasons why the Cowboys had a beautifully consistent run game and allowed fewer sacks than any other Big 12 program, his coaching career was launched at Delta State.

Within the football universe, Nardo’s previous employer Gannon University is a lot closer to Valdosta State, Grand Valley State, Cornell and Delta State than it is to Oklahoma State and the Big 12.

Nardo should feel inspired that Holgorsen, Knowles, Monken and Wickline had such great careers that began in such modest manners.

Research compelled Gundy to learn more about Nardo, and now Nardo has the opportunity of a lifetime and a shot at commanding a seat at the Gundy table of elite staff members.