Watch Now: Bill Haisten: Hall of Fame glory precedes Mike Gundy’s 31st OSU preseason camp

In OSU football history, there have been nine seasons of at least 10 wins. Gundy quarterbacked two of those teams (1987 and 1988) and was the head coach of six others (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

As Oklahoma State’s four-year starting quarterback, he became the Big Eight’s career leader in passing yards.

“I’ve been here pretty much all of my life,” Gundy said to the Hall of Fame audience. “This is kinda who I am, and this is a big deal.”

Gundy also thanked Oklahoma State “for giving me a scholarship” after he had driven the Midwest City Bombers to the 1985 Class 5A championship victory over Muskogee.

“There weren’t a lot of schools beating my door down, right up until signing day,” he recalled. “I was fortunate enough to have a scholarship offer from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. There wasn’t much of a market for a 5-10½, 160-pound quarterback, so I was very thankful for that.

“Coach Jones gave me an opportunity to be an assistant coach (in 1990). The chance of a lifetime. It gave me something to look forward to. It gave me something to start working toward.”