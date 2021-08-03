Watch Now: Bill Haisten: Hall of Fame glory precedes Mike Gundy’s 31st OSU preseason camp

For Mike Gundy, could consecutive summers have been more different?
From the outside, his summer of 2020 appeared to have been the most difficult period of his football life.
From the outside, Gundy’s summer of 2021 seems to have been infinitely more pleasant and satisfying.
In 2020, Gundy shouldered the responsibility not only of coaching his Oklahoma State football players, but of overseeing the unprecedented and unsettling complexities of COVID-19 management.
Gundy also endured a personal controversy that brought negative, national attention to himself and his program.
On Aug. 2, 2020, his mother — Judy Gundy — passed away.
On Aug. 2, 2021 — 10 days before his 54th birthday and 33 days before the start of his 17th season as the Cowboy head coach — Gundy experienced a pinnacle moment: induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
During the Monday enshrinement ceremony at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Gundy was clad in a black tuxedo and silver bow tie while surrounded by Midwest City childhood friends, family members and OSU assistant coaches, along with his new university president (Dr. Kayse Shrum) and new athletic director (Chad Weiberg).
The punchiest comment of the night was delivered not by Gundy, but by his former Oklahoma State head coach Pat Jones.
“Mike Gundy is the most influential person ever associated with Oklahoma State football,” Jones said. “Player, assistant coach, head coach. Winningest coach at Oklahoma State, all time.
“Was he the best player there? Probably not. Was he the best assistant coach there? Who knows? Unquestionably, (he is) the best head coach there and unquestionably, in my opinion, the most influential, important person ever involved in Oklahoma State football.”
Jones nailed the essence of Gundy’s impact on the Cowboy program. As the OSU quarterback in 1986-89, as an assistant coach in 1990-95, as the offensive coordinator in 2001-04 and as the head man since 2005, Gundy has been involved in an unbelievable 30% of all games played in the program’s history.
Before Gundy succeeded Les Miles as head coach, Oklahoma State’s all-time football record was 473-492-47 (a win percentage of .491). Gundy’s record: 137-67 (.672).
In 104 years before Gundy was promoted to the top job, OSU made 16 bowl appearances. Gundy-coached Cowboy teams have made 15 consecutive bowl appearances.
Joining Gundy in the 2021 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame class were the 1958 Cameron Community College baseball team that captured the National Junior College World Series title; former NFL and college basketball official Roy Clymer; former OU women’s basketball All-American Stacey Dales; former Oklahoma Christian University men’s basketball coach Dan Hays, who in 33 seasons totaled 653 wins; Bob Kalsu, a 1967 OU All-American offensive lineman who became a Buffalo Bills starter before being killed as a U.S. Army lieutenant in South Vietnam; and Gene Stephenson, who went from Guthrie High School to having become a nationally celebrated baseball coach at Wichita State.
In OSU football history, there have been nine seasons of at least 10 wins. Gundy quarterbacked two of those teams (1987 and 1988) and was the head coach of six others (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017).
As Oklahoma State’s four-year starting quarterback, he became the Big Eight’s career leader in passing yards.
“I’ve been here pretty much all of my life,” Gundy said to the Hall of Fame audience. “This is kinda who I am, and this is a big deal.”
Gundy also thanked Oklahoma State “for giving me a scholarship” after he had driven the Midwest City Bombers to the 1985 Class 5A championship victory over Muskogee.
“There weren’t a lot of schools beating my door down, right up until signing day,” he recalled. “I was fortunate enough to have a scholarship offer from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. There wasn’t much of a market for a 5-10½, 160-pound quarterback, so I was very thankful for that.
“Coach Jones gave me an opportunity to be an assistant coach (in 1990). The chance of a lifetime. It gave me something to look forward to. It gave me something to start working toward.”
Gundy worked on the Baylor staff for one season and on the Maryland staff for four seasons. Otherwise, he has been a part of the OSU program for more than half of his life.
After expressing appreciation for the support and patience of his wife Kristen, and after recognizing his three “awesome” sons (one of whom, Gunnar, now is a quarterback on the OSU roster), Gundy made reference to his relationship with OSU fans: “The loyal and true Oklahoma State fan base have been with me and by my side for a long time.”
After the Hall of Fame audience watched a video of Gundy’s career highlights, he quipped, “I didn’t really know I had that many (different) haircuts throughout the process.”
After having worn his hair at nationally renowned mullet length for several years, Gundy recently opted for a shorter hairstyle.
Also seated at the Mike Gundy banquet table was his younger brother Cale Gundy, an OU quarterback during the early ’90s and now a 23-season member of the Sooner coaching staff.
Mike directed a pretty funny Bedlam shot at his brother: “I love Cale. He got dropped on his head. That’s why he ended up (at OU), but he’s done really well. I will say this — he’s been smart enough to not leave.”
This weekend, for the 31st time overall and the 17th time as the head coach, Mike Gundy dives into the start of a Cowboy preseason camp. Presumably, he’ll always remember the summer of 2020 as punishing and the summer of 2021 as uplifting.
As Gundy and the Cowboys take aim at another 10-win season, “the most influential, important person ever involved in Oklahoma State football” should be energized by the momentum of a glorious Monday night in Oklahoma City.