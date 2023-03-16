For more than 300 athletes on the NCAA Wrestling Championship bracket, there is the pressure of competing for victories.

For two participants — Iowa’s Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis at 149 — there is additional pressure and a phenomenal opportunity. They have a chance to be added to the short list of wrestlers who were four-time individual national champions.

Lee’s BOK Center experience began with a Thursday pair of blowout wins — a 36-second pinfall and a 17-0 technical fall. During the afternoon, Diakomihalis scored a 6-1 decision triumph over Cal Poly’s Dom Demas. Seven hours later, Diakomhalis finished NC State’s Jackson Arrington with a first-period fall.

Clad in the colors of their favorite school, spectators have traveled to Tulsa from all over the country. Oklahoma State and Penn State pretty clearly seem to have the most fans in the building.

All of these visiting fans are fired up to see their wrestlers but also are aware of the Lee and Diakomhalis quests for four-championship milestones. When those wrestlers were introduced before their matches, there was a loud pop from the crowd.

“I’m winning one this weekend,” Diakomhalis said during the pre-tournament news conference. “And if I don't win this weekend, it’s not like I lose the other three.”

The first of the four-time champs was Oklahoma State’s Pat Smith.

Twenty-nine years ago, for Stillwater radio station KSPI, Rex Holt provided live coverage of NCAA Wrestling Championship matches that involved Oklahoma State athletes.

In 1994, John Smith was the Cowboys’ third-year head coach. His younger brother Pat was a Cowboy senior and had a chance for unprecedented glory at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

With five victories in the Dean Dome, Pat Smith would become major-college wrestling’s first four-time individual champion.

“Pat never panicked. I might have been more nervous than he was,” Holt said of Smith, who defeated opponents from Kent State, Nebraska, Oregon State and Boston University before facing Michigan’s Sean Bormet in the 158-pound finale.

With a 5-3 decision victory, Smith became the most accomplished college wrestler of all time. He had been the 158-pound champ in 1990, 1991 and 1992, was redshirted in 1993 and returned in 1994 with the intent to become the first four-time champion.

In each of his four NCAA Tournament appearances, Smith was the top seed in the 158 class.

“The fourth one was definitely the most pressure of any of them,” Smith said on Thursday while signing autographs during the NCAA Fan Experience event at the Cox Business Convention Center. “If you win that (1994) tournament, you make history. I had to focus on one match at a time and convince myself that it was just another tournament.”

Ultimately, it wasn’t just another tournament for Smith or the Cowboys. It was unforgettably satisfying.

As Smith became a legend, Oklahoma State won the team title.

“My memory is that Pat did handle the pressure well,” Holt recalled. “He had some close matches, but he always did. He just won all the time. Throughout his career, he was not caught up in everything going on around him. He just took care of his business.”

After Smith set a four-championship example, there were three wrestlers who followed his lead: Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson (159-0 at the college level), Cornell’s Kyle Dake (a four-time national champ at four different weights) and Ohio State’s Logan Stieber.

On Thursday, for the 39th time in his radio career, Holt was at the BOK Center for NCAA wrestling. He was in North Carolina to see Pat Smith’s achievement, and now Holt is in Tulsa to watch the Lee and Diakomihalis attempts to match it.

A football team can trail 20-3, get a couple of defensive stops, make a few big plays offensively and rally to win.

After getting blown out in the first set of a match, a tennis athlete can recover and win.

A golfer can trail by eight strokes during the final round of a major and record a comeback-for-the-ages victory. Justin Thomas did exactly that during the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

If even the most elite wrestler gets sloppy, however, he can wind up on his back and have his shoulders pinned to the mat.

That’s the challenge for Lee and Diakomhalis this weekend: to ignore the pressure of accomplishing something so special, to avoid a tragic mistake and to do on Saturday night what Pat Smith did on March 19, 1994.