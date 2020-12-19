Bill Haisten: For the Cunningham Cowboys, there is the potential for 2021 March Madness

For six months, members and fans of the Oklahoma State basketball program wanted movement and a favorable outcome on the university’s appeal of an NCAA-imposed ban from the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

Ultimately, there was the hope that there would be a reversal and a lifting of the postseason ban. On change.org, nearly 17,000 people have signed a “lift Oklahoma State’s basketball postseason ban” petition.

As the Cowboys now have surged into conference play, and as we’re only a few days shy of Christmas and 2021, it seems that members and fans of the OSU basketball program should hope not for a rapid response from the NCAA, but for the case to remain unresolved until April at the earliest.

If that were to happen – and there are signs now that the OSU case may not be finalized before the spring – the 2020-21 Cade Cunningham Cowboys could be participants in both the March 10-13 Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City and the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State officials still have not met with members of the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee. As long the appeal process is ongoing, OSU coach Mike Boynton says, the penalties are not enforced. A 2021 postseason ban would not be enforced.