Bill Haisten: For the Cunningham Cowboys, there is the potential for 2021 March Madness

For six months, members and fans of the Oklahoma State basketball program wanted movement and a favorable outcome on the university’s appeal of an NCAA-imposed ban from the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
Ultimately, there was the hope that there would be a reversal and a lifting of the postseason ban. On change.org, nearly 17,000 people have signed a “lift Oklahoma State’s basketball postseason ban” petition.
As the Cowboys now have surged into conference play, and as we’re only a few days shy of Christmas and 2021, it seems that members and fans of the OSU basketball program should hope not for a rapid response from the NCAA, but for the case to remain unresolved until April at the earliest.
If that were to happen – and there are signs now that the OSU case may not be finalized before the spring – the 2020-21 Cade Cunningham Cowboys could be participants in both the March 10-13 Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City and the NCAA Tournament.
Oklahoma State officials still have not met with members of the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee. As long the appeal process is ongoing, OSU coach Mike Boynton says, the penalties are not enforced. A 2021 postseason ban would not be enforced.
If the NCAA Selection Committee were to formulate a bracket today, Boynton reports, Oklahoma State would be in the field.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to get people to understand,” Boynton said. “People just assume that we’re out. I understand why. You just naturally think, ‘Well, (the Cowboys) have been banned.’ This (appeal) process prevents the penalty from going into effect.
“Joe Lunardi, who does Bracketology for ESPN – he hadn’t been putting us in his projected bracket. Even Joe Lunardi – a bracketologist – didn’t understand (the effect on OSU of the appeal timeline). He backtracked and last week made amends. He publicly stated, ‘Hey, I was wrong. This is fixed. (OSU) would be in the tournament today.’ ”
On Lunardi’s current bracket, Oklahoma State is a 10 seed.
At 6-1 overall, the Cowboys opened Big 12 play by blowing an eight-point lead during the final two minutes of a 77-76 home loss to TCU.
On Sunday, at 1 p.m. in Austin, OSU is matched with 11th-ranked Texas. These Longhorns seem to be the most formidable Texas team in several years. OSU closed the 2019-20 regular season with a 22-point victory on Texas’ home floor.
In June, after an FBI bribery-and-corruption investigation implicated Lamont Evans and resulted in a three-month prison sentence for the former Cowboy associate head coach, Oklahoma State was dealt by the NCAA a three-year probation, a one-year postseason ban and the loss of three total scholarships over a three-year period.
The Kansas, LSU, Auburn, Louisville and Arizona programs were among others tangled in the NCAA situation, but so far Oklahoma State remains the only school to have been sentenced.
As it included Cunningham (projected as possibly the first pick in the 2021 NBA draft), Rondel Walker and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, OSU’s 2020 recruiting class was rated No. 4 nationally by Rivals, No. 8 by ESPN and 12th by 247 Sports.
After the penalties were announced, Cunningham – one of the more highly regarded athletes ever recruited to the university – remained committed to be a Cowboy for at least this one season.
The FBI’s 2017 arrest of Evans occurred eight months after Boynton succeeded Brad Underwood as the Cowboy head man. Evans had been an assistant during Underwood’s one season in Stillwater. Evans was considered for OSU’s top job, but Boynton during his interview dazzled university decision-makers. He became the head coach and Evans his associate head coach.
Boynton was not implicated in any aspect of the allegations against Evans.
Claiming that Evans acted alone, and that his actions resulted in no competitive advantage for the Cowboys, OSU officials and Boynton were stunned by the severity of the penalties unveiled in June. Within a few weeks, OSU submitted its written response to the NCAA.
Now, athletic director Mike Holder, Boynton, Cunningham, the Boone twins – they all wait for the NCAA’s next move – the scheduling of an appointment for OSU representatives to state their case before the Infractions Appeals Committee.
I don’t know whether such a meeting would occur in Indianapolis or virtually, and no one in Stillwater knows when it might occur.
If there is no disruption in NCAA Tournament scheduling, Selection Sunday is March 14. That’s only 84 days from now.
After an accused school meets with the appeals committee, the NCAA’s final verdict typically is released six to eight weeks after the meeting.
The circumstances “might be beneficial for this (OSU) team,” Boynton said. “The penalties are stayed until the decision is final.
“The caveat is, even if this year’s team isn’t affected but you still wind up getting a bad ruling, then next year’s team (would get the postseason ban).”
As was seen during the excruciatingly drawn-out process that involved suspended-and-then-reinstated OU football players Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson, the NCAA justice system doesn’t always move very quickly.
For the cautiously optimistic Boynton and the Cunningham Cowboys, there apparently is the potential for March Madness.
