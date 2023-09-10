Typically because of injuries, multiple quarterbacks took meaningful snaps during several of Mike Gundy’s 19 seasons as the Oklahoma State football coach.

The 2010 and 2011 seasons were an exception because Brandon Weeden was brilliant and rarely got hit. Weeden was fronted by an offensive line that allowed only 22 sacks in his 26 starts.

The 2015 season was unique in that Gundy used two quarterbacks — then-sophomore Mason Rudolph and then-senior J.W. Walsh — because their skills were complementary.

Rudolph had a tremendous arm while Walsh was a weapon in the run game and had enough arm talent to pass for 13 touchdowns that season.

During the 2015 OSU game at Texas Tech, the Cowboys trailed 38-28 at halftime. That Red Raider team was quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes. OSU recovered for a 70-53 victory as Rudolph passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns. On only four completions, Walsh passed for 167 yards and two scores, and also was the Cowboy rushing leader with 80 yards and an additional TD.

With the Rudolph-Walsh system, the 2015 Cowboys were unbeaten through 10 games and ranked No. 4 in the AP poll.

Through two games of the 2023 Oklahoma State, I have no idea what’s happening at the quarterback position. Well, I know what’s happening — there was in each game the scripted involvement of three QBs: veteran Alan Bowman and young guys Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel.

What I don’t know is whether Mike Gundy still is auditioning these guys or may go into Big 12 play with a multiple-QB arrangement.

At Arizona State late Saturday night, Bowman started, Gunnar Gundy was the first quarterback out of the bullpen, and Rangel had a nice fourth period as the Cowboys rallied from a 15-10 halftime deficit to prevail 27-15.

On Sept. 2, OSU opened with an uninspiring 27-13 win over Central Arkansas.

The bottom-line positive after two weeks: There are 133 teams competing at the FBS level of college football, and 82 of them have at least one loss. Oklahoma State is 2-0. In seven consecutive seasons, Mike Gundy-coached Cowboy teams have been 2-0.

A real concern after two weeks: The Cowboys scored 27 points against an FCS opponent and a rebuilding Pac-12 team that next season moves to the Big 12. Several of Mike Gundy’s offenses would have scored 57 points against Central Arkansas and 47 against this Arizona State team without even breaking a sweat.

The Arizona State game was played 39 years and one day after the 1984 Cowboy opener: OSU at Arizona State in Pat Jones’ first game as the Cowboy head coach.

Sport magazine had ranked ASU No. 1 in its 1984 college football preview. With a punishing ground game and the best defense in program history, OSU recorded a 45-3 victory.

During Saturday’s opening half, the Oklahoma State run game was non-existent. Blocking and production were better during the second half as Ollie Gordon, Jaden Nixon and Elijah Collins finished with a combined total of 126 rushing yards.

OSU’s quest for an offensive identity continues on Saturday. South Alabama visits Boone Pickens Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff. A Sun Belt Conference member, South Alabama opened its season with a 20-point loss to Tulane and won 35-17 over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

I’m anxious to have a strong opinion on one Oklahoma State quarterback. I’d love to state with conviction that Bowman or Gunnar Gundy or Rangel absolutely should be the guy, but none of the three has separated himself in a positive or negative way.

They’ve all been OK. Not great. Not bad. They have completed 65% of their passes for 495 yards, with two TDs and one interception.

Maybe one of these quarterbacks can get hot and carry the Cowboys to an eight- or nine-win result – or even to contention for the Big 12 trophy. But to get hot, doesn’t a quarterback require extended playing time to establish a relationship with receivers and confidence?

I guess it’s possible that Mike Gundy and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay could have huddled on Sunday, studied video and decided to designate one QB as the primary QB. Again, however, there doesn’t seem at this point to have been a defining, statement type of sequence from any of the quarterbacks.

Did you happen to see Texas on Saturday night? Did you see Texas 34, Alabama 24? If Texas doesn’t win the Big 12 this season, shame on Texas. These Longhorns are by far the best Longhorns since Colt McCoy’s senior season in 2009.

The great majority of good football teams have an alpha figure at quarterback. For Texas, Quinn Ewers is an alpha figure. As we roll into mid-September, there’s no way to know what Oklahoma State has at the position or may look like when it opens league play against Iowa State, K-State and Kansas – and when the Cowboys host OU on Nov. 4.