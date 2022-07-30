Bill Haisten: For Spencer Sanders, milestones and another OSU quest for at least 10 wins

Oklahoma State people should frame this stat: In 2010-21, the Cowboys had more seasons of at least 10 wins than Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Nebraska combined (six).

Ten is a special number in college football. Clemson is proud of its streak of 11 consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins. Alabama has a streak of 14 such seasons.

In 2010-21, Oklahoma State recorded seven seasons of at least 10 victories. That’s equal to the Notre Dame and Oregon success rate during the same period. OSU’s total of seven 10-win seasons in 2010-21 is more than Penn State’s, Southern Cal’s, Florida’s and LSU’s.

If winning is the bottom-line metric on a quarterback’s value, there is an obvious assignment for Spencer Sanders: carry the Cowboys once again to Big 12 championship contention while getting a second consecutive team result of at least 10 wins.

In a recent Tulsa World piece, there was a reference to Sanders needing nine more victories to become Oklahoma State’s career leader in quarterback wins. He has 24 while program leader Mason Rudolph recorded 32 victories in 2014-17.

Sanders this season is what Zac Robinson was in 2009, what Brandon Weeden was in 2011 and what Taylor Cornelius was in 2018 — a fifth-year senior.

Sanders is about to stand alone, however, in becoming the only four-year starting QB in the Mike Gundy era that began in 2005. In advance of OSU’s Thursday, Sept. 1, opener against Central Michigan, Sanders has 24 wins as the Cowboy starter.

No. 24 was the Jan.1 Fiesta Bowl masterpiece: As OSU rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to win 37-35, Sanders passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns. He entered with a career total of 31 interceptions.

He had been picked off four times in the Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor, but against the Fighting Irish, Sanders was not intercepted.

On OSU’s quarterback victory list, the only names ahead of Sanders are Rudolph and Gundy (who in 1986-89 scored 28 wins).

In Oklahoma State football history, there have been 10 seasons of at least 10 wins. Gundy’s fingerprints are on nine of those seasons. He quarterbacked the 1987 and 1988 Cowboys to 10-2 records, and he was the head coach in 2010 (Brandon Weeden’s 11-2 team), 2011 (Weeden’s 12-1 Big 12 title team) and 2013 (the 10-3 Clint Chelf team). Gundy’s Rudolph-led teams were 10-3 at the end of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.

When time expired on the most recent Fiesta Bowl, the 2021 Cowboys were 12-2.

The only other 10-win Cowboy team was the 1984 squad coached by first-year head man Pat Jones.

There always is the OU comparison, and the Sooners since 2000 had 18 seasons of at least 10 wins. It should be noted also that OU, as it pertains to having a real commitment to football after World War II, had a 55-year jump on Oklahoma State.

To supplant Rudolph at the top of OSU’s quarterback victory list, Sanders needs nine more wins. Oddsmakers set the 2022 Oklahoma State win total at 8½. If Sanders is healthy and available all season, the Cowboys should get at least nine wins.

It’s impossible to overstate the importance of Sanders’ health. OSU’s backup quarterbacks are Gunnar Gundy, a redshirt freshman who hasn’t attempted a meaningful pass since Stillwater’s Class 6AII championship loss to Bixby in 2019; and Garret Rangel, a first-year freshman from Frisco, Texas.

At Stillwater, Gunnar Gundy was a 66% passer and had a 32-5 record as the starting QB.

OSU replaced miracle-working defensive coordinator Jim Knowles with highly regarded Derek Mason (the first million-dollar assistant in program history). OSU no longer has linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez to make a million plays, but the defense could be 10-win good.

As a freshman last season, Collin Oliver recorded a stunning total of 10½ sacks. While Sanders chases milestones, Oliver might decide to pursue one of his own: Leslie O’Neal’s 1984 single-season program record of 16 sacks.

If Sanders does stay healthy for the whole of the 2022 season, he should wind up at No. 2 on OSU’s career rankings on passing yards and touchdown passes. Rudolph is by far the career leader in both categories.

Sanders was intercepted 12 times last season. The program record for career interceptions is 39, shared by Mike Gundy and Tone Jones (1993-96). With nine more interceptions, Sanders would have that record.

Both for team and personal reasons, Sanders should be motivated to cut back on the picks. NFL decision-makers are watching.

An opinion on Sanders’ NFL viability from the Pro Football Network site: “Sanders has at least been on the NFL draft radar since the 2020 season. Unfortunately, he’s shown little year-over-year progression and remains on the fringe of the draft discussion for the 2023 cycle.

“Sanders is athletic and has a good arm. His creation capacity is impressive, but he’s also undersized (6-foot-1 and 215 pounds) and extremely volatile. He’ll need to (better protect the football) if he wants to rise up the board.”

From Fansided: “Was Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett a first-round pick (before the start of the 2021 season)? No, but he became one by winning the ACC and being (Pittsburgh’s best QB) since Dan Marino. Pickett got to this level because he had banked so many starts against relentless Power Five competition. Sanders could be next year’s Pickett.”