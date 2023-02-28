STILLWATER — This is how it used to be around here: During the 1999-2000 basketball season, the OSU Cowboys, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and OU Sooners had a combined conference record of 36-10.

Those OSU and Tulsa teams finished just shy of advancing to the Final Four. Those Sooners were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. By season’s end, the overall record of the three teams was 86-19.

If the 2022-23 season is remembered a few years from now, it won’t be remembered fondly. For the most part, it’s been a terrible disappointment for the OSU Cowboys, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and OU Sooners.

Against seventh-ranked Baylor on Monday, at the end of an awful offensive performance that included 12 missed layups, Oklahoma State was dealt its fifth consecutive loss.

The Bears didn’t play particularly well and still had a 19-point lead at Gallagher-Iba Arena. As Baylor danced back to Waco with a 74-68 victory, the Cowboys dropped to 16-14 overall and 7-10 in the Big 12.

Remember when Gallagher-Iba was a nightmare for visitors?

Remember when Eddie Sutton had a 16-season home record of 205-26?

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, the Cowboys have 46 losses in their famous gym.

Against Cowboy teams coached by Travis Ford, Brad Underwood and Mike Boynton, Baylor has recorded eight consecutive victories at GIA.

During a five-game win streak that immediately preceded this five-game losing streak, OSU allowed 64 points per game. During the losing streak, for reasons that would include the absence of injured Avery Anderson, the Cowboys have given up an average of 84 points.

In its last four games, OSU converted on only 25% of its 3-point attempts. There are additional stats that would explain how OSU has unraveled, but I don’t think anyone really wants a detailed breakdown.

On Tuesday’s updated Bracketology projection of the NCAA Tournament field, OSU now is on the dreaded “first four out” list. As the OSU program seems doomed to miss the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in 18 seasons, the Cowboys close their regular season on Saturday at Texas Tech.

The Oral Roberts program is excused from a thumbs-down review of the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles are the Summit League champions with an overall mark of 27-4, a perfect record in league play and a 14-game win streak — the longest current streak in Division I basketball.

This is the collective body of work from the 2022-23 Cowboys, Golden Hurricane and Sooners: a combined conference record of 12-38.

If you bundle the basketball misery with what happened during football season, the combined OSU-TU-OU conference record amounts to 22-54.

Thanks for nothing, guys. This falls far below the Oklahoma standard.

Who should the OSU, Tulsa and OU fans see about getting refunds on the investments of their commitment and money?