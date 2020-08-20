With regard to title, fan-base recognition and compensation, Kasey Dunn is among the more upwardly mobile assistant coaches in college football.
Only two years ago, Dunn was Oklahoma State’s receivers coach and made $410,000. This season, as only the second man to have become a 10-year Mike Gundy staff member, Dunn is a first-time offensive coordinator and a first-time play-caller as he savors a big-time spike in pay.
In 2018, at $800,000, Mike Yurcich was the highest-paid assistant in OSU football history. In 2020, there are two such assistants, as Dunn and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles each makes $800,000.
As attendance will be limited to a fraction of Boone Pickens Stadium’s capacity of 55,509, the coronavirus pandemic will have a pronounced impact on Oklahoma State’s football revenue.
However, the university has not taken a backward step with regard to paying assistant football coaches. The 51-year-old Dunn got a $250,000 raise. Knowles a $200,000 raise and defensive line coach Jim Bob Clements a $130,000 raise.
While OSU is paying more to its assistants this year ($4.765 million for 10 staff members) than it did last year ($4.145 million), the university on the whole is spending slightly less on football coaching.
Because Gundy accepted a $1 million pay reduction a few weeks ago, Oklahoma State’s overall expense on football coaches’ salaries amounts to $9.015 million (down from $9.270 for the 2019-20 fiscal year).
When Dana Holgorsen and Todd Monken were hired to coordinate the OSU offense, they inherited dynamic triplets.
Holgorsen had Brandon Weeden, Justin Blackmon and Kendall Hunter.
In 2011, Monken drove Weeden, Blackmon and Joseph Randle to a 12-win, Big 12 championship season.
A great paycheck is coupled with great expectations, and Dunn has a potentially comparable triplets collection with Spencer Sanders as a second-year starter at quarterback, with running back Chuba Hubbard (2,094 rushing yards last season) and with wide receiver Tylan Wallace (who might be the Cowboys’ best player, depending on his recovery from a 2019 knee injury).
Each of the previous Gundy offensive coordinators — Larry Fedora (2005-07), Holgorsen (2010), Monken (2011-12), Yurcich (2013-18) and Sean Gleeson (2019) — had a history of play-calling before getting that responsibility in Stillwater.
Gundy himself was the play-caller in 2008-09, and he previously had called plays for the Les Miles-coached Cowboys in 2001-04.
From a money standpoint, Dunn as OSU’s first-year coordinator is way ahead of his predecessors. When they were first-year Cowboy coordinators, Fedora got $200,000, Holgorson $360,000, Monken and Yurcich $400,000 apiece, and Gleeson $550,000.
Dunn is the first of the Gundy coordinators to have been promoted from within instead of hired from elsewhere. If he flourishes in the coordinator role, it could result in opportunities. When they left OSU, Fedora, Holgorsen and Monken did so for head-coaching jobs.
Yurcich spent one season at Ohio State and now is Tom Herman’s offensive coordinator at Texas. That should be interesting.
Dunn gets a 25% raise before he’s called a single play, but Gundy seemed very comfortable with promoting him to OSU’s coordinator position. Cowboy targets coached by Dunn included Blackmon, Josh Cooper, Josh Stewart, David Glidden, Jhajuan Seales, James Washington, Chris Lacy, Marcell Ateman and Tyron Johnson — all of whom had at least a brief run in the NFL. Dillon Stoner and Wallace soon will be on NFL rosters.
As a defensive assistant in 2008-10, as the co-defensive coordinator in 2011-12 and as the defensive coordinator in 2013-17, Glenn Spencer was on the Gundy staff for 10 seasons.
When OSU opens the 2020 season against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 12, Dunn also becomes a 10-year Cowboy with comprehensive knowledge of every aspect of the program.
On Jan. 3, after only one season in Stillwater, Gleeson departed for Rutgers. Ten days later, Dunn was the coordinator. Today, he’s in a different tax bracket, but with that additional money there is the pressure of getting winning, flashy results.