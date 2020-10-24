Bill Haisten: For OSU and Spencer Sanders, mistakes, recoveries and a critical home victory

This would be Sanders’ first action since he sustained a Sept. 19 ankle injury against Tulsa. Also, if he finished what he started, this would be Sanders’ first complete-game performance in 51 weeks. Because of a thumb injury, he was sidelined for most of the final three games last season.

Even if he’s been on the practice field a million times, there had to be rust when Sanders competed against the Cyclones. He wasn’t perfect. OSU’s third-year sophomore quarterback was intercepted twice, and on each occasion Iowa State capitalized with a touchdown.

Sanders was super resilient, however. After each turnover, he responded with playmaking. He finished 20-of-29 passing for 235 yards while rushing for 71 yards.

Shane Illingworth, the freshman who quarterbacked OSU in the West Virginia and Kansas games, was ready if needed. His time will come, but Saturday wasn’t his time. Sanders took the first snap and the final snap.

Both for Sanders and his defensive teammates, Saturday’s game was an exercise in making mistakes and recovering from those mistakes, and in the end there was a 24-21 victory for the Cowboys.