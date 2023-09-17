During the 2014 Oklahoma State season that included five consecutive losses of at least 21 points, Mike Gundy waited until the 11th game to cancel Mason Rudolph’s redshirt and activate the first-year freshman quarterback.

After J.W. Walsh had been injured in September and Daxx Garman was injured in November, Gundy had two options: At Baylor in that 11th regular-season game, he could go with walk-on Taylor Cornelius as the starter or hand the offense to Rudolph, a celebrated recruit from South Carolina.

Later saying that the decision boiled down to identifying which of the QBs would give the Cowboys their best chance to win against Baylor and at OU in the regular-season finale, Gundy chose Rudolph.

There were signs of improvement during a rain-soaked loss at Baylor and there was the Tyreek Hill miracle punt return and overtime victory at OU. There was a bowl-game triumph over Washington and the salvaging of a winning season – at 7-6 – after it seemed that Oklahoma State was doomed for a 5-7 finish.

When there was an emergency in 2014, so Gundy broke the glass, did a rush job on preparing Rudolph to play and wound up with a seven-win record. Now, as I study the damage report from South Alabama’s 33-7 Saturday victory in Stillwater, I’m wondering whether Gundy is ready to break the glass and try first-year freshman Zane Flores at quarterback.

I heard good things about Flores in August – just like I heard good things about Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel during the spring and preseason.

Why not see if Flores can spark the offense as Rudolph did nine years ago? I’m sure Cowboy coaches would say, “Zane Flores isn’t ready to start in a Big 12 opener at Iowa State,” and I would agree.

Of course the former Nebraska prep star isn’t really ready, but who exactly in the Cowboy quarterback room is capable of being the clearly defined and winning starter?

We’re only a couple of days beyond the midway mark of September 2023. Conference play hasn’t yet begun, and already there’s an emergency.

For three games, there was a three-QB approach with Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Rangel all getting meaningful snaps. The results: While the Cowboys are 2-1, there have been only three touchdown passes and a paltry scoring average of 20.3 points per game.

Fifteen previous Gundy-coached Cowboy teams averaged at least 30 points a game. Nine of those teams averaged at least 38.4.

In 12 quarters against Central Arkansas, Arizona State and South Alabama this season, OSU has scored only seven TDs.

Against South Alabama, Bowman, Gundy and Rangel were a combined 16-of-35 passing for 114 yards.

While the Cowboys’ longest pass play was a 15-yard completion to Talyn Shettron, the OU passing game clicked like crazy against the University of Tulsa. For the Sooners on Saturday, there were pass plays of 55, 34, 32, 34, 37, 26, 42 and 50 yards.

I’ve covered Oklahoma State games during which the Cowboys rushed for more than 356 yards. Through three games this season, OSU has rushed for a total of 356 yards.

Apparently, again, the Cowboy blocking isn’t what it needs to be for the Cowboy offense to function at levels of yesteryear.

If Mike Gundy can solve this problem in quick order, he won’t just be dancing onstage at the BOK Center. He’ll be headlining at the BOK Center.

The large-scale definition of “this problem”: From late in the 2020 season through the midway mark of the 2022 season, Oklahoma State prevailed in 19 of 21 games. Within that body of work were a Bedlam victory, two wins over Texas and the “we’ve got a logo, too” triumph over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Since that 19-2 run, a few dents have been kicked onto the OSU logo. In their last 11 games, the Cowboys are 4-7.

It’s bad enough to have gotten skunked 48-0 at Kansas State and to have lost by 21 points at Kansas, and now there is Saturday’s setback against South Alabama – a shocker at sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium.

When you say it loud, “the South Alabama Jaguars” sounds like a fictional team in an Adam Sandler movie. The Jaguars have been playing major-college football for only 12 seasons, but their program recorded 10 wins last season and has become a respectable presence in the Sun Belt Conference.

Will there be an entire Oklahoma State season of 20.3-point offense and several additional sobering Saturdays? Or do Gundy, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay have a plan for the conference opener at Iowa State, for the Kansas State and Kansas games, and for the critically important Bedlam series finale on Nov. 4 in Stillwater?

In case of an emergency, you break the glass and reach for something to put out the fire. Or, there’s at least the attempt to put out the fire.

Exactly what that attempt looks like will be interesting.