Bill Haisten: For Oklahoma State, a flawed performance but a sweet outcome

If you want a classic example of what a much-higher-seeded, really strong team typically does to a first-round underdog, I direct your attention to Friday’s clash of the Houston Cougars and Cleveland State.

It really wasn’t a clash at all. In a 31-point butt-kicking, Houston barely broke a sweat.

I heard predictions this week that fourth-seeded Oklahoma State would bludgeon 13th-seeded Liberty in a comparable manner.

There was the expectation that Cade Cunningham, in his first NCAA Tournament experience, would place a 30-point type of performance in his trophy case of achievements.

From Cunningham’s teammates, OSU coach Mike Boynton would get offensive balance and a display of athletic talent that would overwhelm the Liberty Flames.

Yeah, well, it didn’t transpire quite that way.

OSU did record its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009, and Boynton did get the first of his four-season run as the Cowboy head coach, but no one was bludgeoned.

The ASUN Tournament champion Flames entered with a reputation — supported by statistics — of having an ability to manipulate games and have them flow at their desired pace. That pace: deliberate, with extended possessions.