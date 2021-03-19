Bill Haisten: For Oklahoma State, a flawed performance but a sweet outcome

If you want a classic example of what a much-higher-seeded, really strong team typically does to a first-round underdog, I direct your attention to Friday’s clash of the Houston Cougars and Cleveland State.
It really wasn’t a clash at all. In a 31-point butt-kicking, Houston barely broke a sweat.
I heard predictions this week that fourth-seeded Oklahoma State would bludgeon 13th-seeded Liberty in a comparable manner.
There was the expectation that Cade Cunningham, in his first NCAA Tournament experience, would place a 30-point type of performance in his trophy case of achievements.
From Cunningham’s teammates, OSU coach Mike Boynton would get offensive balance and a display of athletic talent that would overwhelm the Liberty Flames.
Yeah, well, it didn’t transpire quite that way.
OSU did record its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009, and Boynton did get the first of his four-season run as the Cowboy head coach, but no one was bludgeoned.
The ASUN Tournament champion Flames entered with a reputation — supported by statistics — of having an ability to manipulate games and have them flow at their desired pace. That pace: deliberate, with extended possessions.
Unless Oklahoma State executed super well, this would not be a track meet.
Avery Anderson was outstanding. Otherwise, the Cowboys did nothing super well, except that they did prevail 69-60 and did advance to a Sunday second-round appointment with 12th-seeded Oregon State.
I thought Tennessee would hammer Oregon State. Instead, the Volunteers were sent home to contemplate what went wrong in a 70-56 upset loss.
Against Liberty, OSU’s nine-point margin of victory matched its largest lead of the game.
From Cunningham, there was not a bucket until the 15:25 mark of the second half. He’s a special freshman — the Big 12 Player of the Year and OSU’s first-ever first-team AP All-American — but by Cunningham standards, this was a decidedly quiet performance: 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field. His point total was padded by a 7-of-9 result on free throws.
When Cunningham was sidelined for a March 6 conference game at West Virginia, Anderson dazzled OSU fans with 31 points. The 6-foot-3 sophomore was the Cowboy MVP of that tremendous road win, and he was Boynton’s aggressive, productive MVP again on Friday.
As the fastest man in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Anderson used that speed to score 21 important points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 10 points and Isaac Likekele had nine as Oklahoma State ended its six-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.
I also believed that Cowboy sophomore forward Kalib Boone, who for several weeks has been so hot and so efficient, would really flourish against a Liberty team that has only one player taller than 6-7. Instead, Boone attempted only three shots and scored only four points.
In the ASUN Tournament, Liberty guard Elijah Cuffee totaled three points against Kennesaw State, eight against Stetson and nine against North Alabama. He can be proud of a 16-point, 6-of-9 shooting effort against Oklahoma State.
When Boynton and his players study the video of Oklahoma State’s victory, I’m sure the coach will see a lot that he doesn’t like.
It could have been a lot worse. Ask Tennessee.