Bill Haisten: For Oklahoma’s best back, Braylin Presley, a perfect OSU fit became imperfect

On April 21, 2021, there was an exercise in unbridled joy on the Spartan Stadium turf in Bixby.

Weaved into a Bixby football team barbecue was a news conference and the announcement from Braylin Presley that he had committed to Oklahoma State. As a Cowboy freshman in 2022, the dazzling running back would join older brother Brennan in the Cowboys’ program.

Just as Braylin began to take questions from reporters, late-arriving Brennan Presley sneaked into the picture and surprised his brother with a kiss on the cheek. It was a sweet moment for the Presley family and felt like a triumph for the OSU program.

Brennan had been the Tulsa World state Player of the Year in 2019. Braylin, with track speed and greater physicality and strength than you might expect from most 5-foot-8, 170-pound athletes, had been the 2020 Player of the Year. Ultimately, he would score that same distinction in 2021.

In that April 2021 moment, if I had been asked about any possibility that the Braylin Presley-OSU relationship might one day crumble, I would have replied, “There’s no way. It’s a great fit for both sides. OSU gets a renowned in-state recruit. The Presley family has two family members in Stillwater and it’s only 90 miles from home. Braylin is a remarkable playmaker. He is a smaller back, but so was Mike Gundy’s No. 1 back — Kendall Hunter.”

Coaches from Sand Springs, Booker T. Washington, Jenks, Stillwater, Union, Choctaw and Deer Creek would have exactly echoed my opinions on Braylin’s viability and talent.

During Braylin’s 2022 freshman season, however, he rarely was on the field in spite of Oklahoma State’s below-average run game. It was a frequently asked question all season: “Why isn’t Braylin Presley getting opportunities to carry the football?”

Before the Nov. 26 West Virginia-OSU regular-season finale, four running backs were listed on the Cowboys’ depth chart. Braylin Presley’s name was not among the four.

Instead, Braylin Presley indicated to the Tulsa World, his name will be submitted to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After only six months at OSU, there apparently will be the departure of a player who had been Oklahoma’s best in 2020 and 2021. Presley’s run-game numbers this season: two carries for 3 yards.

“After praying about it and talking with my parents about it,” Braylin Presley told the Tulsa World, “and after talking (on Sunday with OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn), I knew I had to leave.”

All season, there was chatter that Cowboy coaches considered Braylin Presley too small to be a Big 12 running back. It seemed that OSU was determined to use him exclusively as a slot receiver. Braylin said OSU’s recruiting sales pitch centered on him being a running back who would be involved also in the passing game.

Kansas State’s roll to the Big 12 championship was driven in large part by the smallest running back in the league: 5-6, 176-pound Deuce Vaughn.

When K-State obliterated OSU 49-0 on Oct. 29, Vaughn carried 22 times for 158 yards and one TD. Vaughn and Braylin are physical twins and each has elite speed. This season overall, Vaughn got 271 carries and rushed for 1,425 yards.

“Deuce Vaughn is smaller than (Braylin),” said Tia Presley, the mother of Braylin and Brennan. “Deuce Vaughn uses what he has and makes it work.

“I’m more angry than astonished that it didn’t work out (for Braylin at OSU), and especially when you have the season go the way that it did.”

While Braylin Presley was used most commonly on the punt-coverage unit, OSU finished the regular season with a rushing attack that ranks 93rd nationally at only 131.8 yards per game. OSU’s average of 3.51 yards per attempt ranks 104th.

“We really wouldn’t have too much to say if (the Cowboys) were running the ball well, but they’re not,” Tia Presley said. “You have a player there (Braylin) who was the Gatorade Player of the Year and the (Tulsa World state) Player of the Year, and not as a slot (receiver) but as a running back.

“I understand that at the college level, the players are bigger and stronger. I get that. Our thing is, it’s not going to hurt if you make the slightest attempt to use (Braylin in the backfield).”

It was a cool storyline — having the Presley brothers as Oklahoma State teammates. At the end of Braylin’s high school career, Bixby had a 49-game win streak. During the streak, Brennan and Braylin were responsible for an astounding total of 155 touchdowns.

Because I saw so many of Braylin Presley’s Bixby games, I couldn’t believe that he wasn’t given game carries as a Cowboy rookie. Gundy has a history of getting outstanding results from first-year freshman running backs like Keith Toston in 2006, Hunter in 2007, Joseph Randle in 2010 and Justice Hill in 2016.

When Hill was an OSU freshman, he got 206 carries and averaged 5.5 yards per attempt.

I believed the Cowboys would use Braylin Presley in a manner that would resemble how Hunter was used in 2007. I believed that Braylin Presley would become a popular, productive Cowboy and a tremendous weapon in the open field.

I still believe Braylin Presley will flourish as a college football playmaker, but it’ll happen elsewhere. In April 2021, I could not have envisioned this sort of outcome on the Braylin-OSU relationship.