“Until the pandemic,” Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis says, “the word ‘zoom’ applied to something you did in your car.”

Zoom technology today is as common as a No. 2 pencil was when Hargis attended OSU during the ’60s, and on Monday a Zoom conference connected Mike Gundy with Oklahoma media members for the first time in 132 days.

“It’s good to see you guys again,” Gundy said at the end of a 23-minute session. “It’s good to get back in front of everybody. Looking forward to the football season. I’m super excited. We’re into a week now of having some (clarity on the Big 12 plan and schedule).

“Our medical people have been unbelievable, getting us to the point where we are now and how healthy we are at this time. Again, I want to congratulate the Big 12 Conference for their work. I’m looking forward to the season, excited about practice and look forward to talking with you guys next week. You guys take care and be safe.”

Based on that 102-word sample of quotes, you might suspect that Gundy was in a talkative mood.

On certain topics, he was.

Gundy elaborated when praising new quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay and when the subject was an OSU defense that could be the program’s best in several years. Many years, perhaps.

There were other topics, however, that Gundy wouldn’t discuss or barely discussed.

Examples: The coronavirus, the aftermath of the OAN T-shirt controversy, and his $1 million pay cut (a reduction that he proposed to athletic director Mike Holder).

Before Monday, Gundy’s most recent media conference occurred on April 7. At that time, he had a lot to say about the coronavirus. He recited statistics related to the virus’ impact and talked about college football’s importance on the state economy and the State economy. The Oklahoma State economy.

During the weekend, there was striking video evidence that many OSU students seem to have a blatant disregard for virus precautions. Only a couple of hours after it was announced that 23 members of an OSU sorority had tested positive, bars near the Stillwater campus were loaded with unmasked partiers.

O’Colly sports editor Joseph Fazio presented this question to Gundy: “What does it say about how serious people are taking the coronavirus, and could it have a potential effect on whether you guys play football this season?”

As OSU’s fall semester began on Monday, it was a timely and excellent question. Gundy’s response: “I don’t have any comment on the virus. I just want to talk about football.”

In June, after a tweeted photo of Gundy wearing a One America News T-shirt resulted in national reaction and angered some of his players (including running back Chuba Hubbard), the coach promised changes and a better culture within the program.

From Gundy on Monday, there was a very limited update on those changes: “I listened to what the players had to say, and then took all things into account. Made some adjustments and moved forward. It’s been awesome here the last six weeks.”

When asked whether he and Hubbard had engaged in meaningful conversation, Gundy replied, “Sure. I’ve talked with everybody on our team, and Chuba would be included in that group.”

The T-shirt situation compelled Holder and deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg to conduct an examination of Gundy’s program and his relationship with the players.

That process ended with Holder’s July 2 statement: “Our internal review found that coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.

“After meeting with coach Gundy, I am confident that he listened to his student-athletes (during team meetings that occurred after June 15). I believe he is genuine in his commitment to strengthening relationships with his players.”

Holder also disclosed that Gundy voluntarily had taken a million-dollar pay reduction. The coach was to have made $5.25 million in 2020-21. Now, it’s $4.25 million.

On Monday, I asked Gundy about the pay cut and whether it was in consideration of a grim inevitability – that all university athlete departments will be jolted by revenue disruptions. For some schools, those disruptions could be catastrophic.

“I prefer to not talk about anything that has to do with revenue or pay cuts at this time,” Gundy said.

The pandemic period has been brutal for all college football coaches, but it’s been especially difficult for Gundy and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

On Aug. 2, there was the death of Judy Gundy, the mother of Mike and Cale Gundy. Last week, there was Mike Gundy’s 53rd birthday – and the loss of two offensive linemen. Because of violations of a team policy, Bryce Bray and Jacob Farrell no longer are Cowboys.

A former Bixby star, Bray last season played in all 13 games and made 10 starts. This season, he probably would have been the starter at right guard.

Reminding media members that “today is the first day of classes,” Gundy on Monday stressed the importance of establishing for his players “a normal routine” that includes football and academic pursuits.

Of course, there really is no “normal routine” in 2020. Therefore, of course, there was another shot of abnormality on Monday.

The OSU season is scheduled to start on Sept. 12, with the University of Tulsa visiting Boone Pickens Stadium. Four hours after Gundy concluded his Zoom, TU announced that its preseason camp has been paused because of eight positive test results.

There’s a new worry for Holder and Gundy – the hope that the TU opener remains intact.

With regard to his media activity, Gundy apparently is committed to more of a “normal routine” there, also. He’s already scheduled for another Zoom that happens next Monday.

By then, if there is no fresh drama at OSU and if college football doesn’t completely unravel, maybe Gundy can take 30 minutes of actual football questions.

Bill Haisten

