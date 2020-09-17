Bill Haisten: For ESPN+ producer Bo Mattingly, the plan is to follow OSU ‘all the way to the end’

“Just look around the country at people getting their (butts) kicked!” Gundy told his team. “We’ve got to get serious and get ready to go.”

“I really love storytelling to give perspective and to show who people really are,” Mattingly said. “I want to show how hard these (OSU personnel) are working and how much it means to them.

“Football is hard, and you’re out there practicing when you’re not even sure there will be a game. And then when you think there will finally be a game (against Tulsa on Sept. 12), it gets postponed a week. OSU never shut down like some schools did. In Episode 6, the players talk about this training camp being the longest of their lives.”

On June 1, Mattingly was in a car with Chuba Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbemiga as they drove to the stadium for the first session of OSU testing. The next day, as Mattingly was headed back to his Fayetteville home, he was informed that he had been in close contact with OSU personnel who tested positive.

“I pulled over at a gas station,” Mattingly recalls. “I was thinking, ‘Can we continue to shoot or are we shut down? Can I even go home to my family?’ It’s one thing to hear all the talk about the virus, but when you learn you’ve been close to someone who has it, it does make you think.