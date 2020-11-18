Bill Haisten: For Dillon Stoner, a great run in each of Oklahoma’s two greatest football rivalries

For Gundy, Bedlam No. 30
As an Oklahoma State quarterback, assistant coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, Mike Gundy has been involved in 29 Bedlam football games. On Saturday in Norman, he’s involved in his 30th Bedlam contest. His Bedlam record is 5-24. A review of Gundy’s history against the Sooners:
1986-89
Gundy’s role: OSU quarterback.
Record vs. OU: 0-4.
If not for a dropped pass in the end zone, Gundy and the Cowboys likely would have prevailed in the 1988 classic played in Stillwater. As OSU’s starting QB, Gundy had an 0-4 mark against the Sooners and a 29-9 record against all other opponents.
1990-95
Gundy’s role: receivers coach in 1990, quarterbacks coach in 1991-93, offensive coordinator in 1994, quarterbacks coach in 1995.
Record vs. OU: 1-5.
In 1992, there was a 15-15 Bedlam tie in Stillwater. Gundy finally celebrated his first Bedlam victory on Nov. 11, 1995, when the Cowboys won 12-0 over the Howard Schnellenberger-coached Sooners in Norman. For only the fifth time since the end of World War II, OSU savored a Bedlam triumph.
2001-04
Gundy’s role: offensive coordinator.
Record vs. OU 2-2.
With Les Miles as the first-year head coach and Gundy as his play-caller, their partnership began with a shocking Bedlam road win in 2001. With 1:36 left to play against the defending national champion Sooners, Gundy called a play known as “Colorado.” Josh Fields found Rashaun Woods for the 14-yard, game-winning touchdown. It rates among the more memorable touchdowns in OSU history. The 2002 Cowboys followed with a 38-28 conquest of the third-ranked Sooners.
2005-19
Gundy’s role: head coach.
Record vs. OU: 2-13.
2005 at Norman.
Winner: Sooners 42-14.
With a serious lack of offensive firepower, the first Gundy-coached Cowboys had only 139 total yards and totaled more punts (11) than first downs (seven).
2006 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 27-21
The 13th-ranked Sooners escaped with a six-point victory, but OSU made it very interesting. On the game’s final play, a Zac Robinson pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
2007 at Norman
Winner: Sooners 49-17
The 10th-ranked Sooners rolled for 307 rushing yards in a 49-17 home win.
2008 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 61-41
OSU was ranked 11th nationally and had one of the more potent offenses in college football, but the third-ranked Sooners got a great performance from Sam Bradford: 370 passing yards and four touchdowns.
2009 at Norman
Winner: Sooners 27-0
As Robinson was diminished by multiple injuries, the Cowboy offense mustered only 109 total yards in a 27-0 setback.
2010 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 47-41
This one matched the 10th-ranked Cowboys and 14th-ranked OU. The Sooners scored 23 fourth-quarter points to get a 47-41 victory.
2011 at Stillwater
Winner: Cowboys 44-10
One of the most celebrated wins in OSU program history. The Brandon Weeden-quarterbacked Cowboys – ranked third nationally – dominated and defeated OU to clinch the Big 12 title.
2012 at Norman
Winner: Sooners 51-48
As the teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense, the Sooners recorded an overtime victory.
2013 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 33-24
For OSU fans, this one might rank as the most painful of all Gundy-era losses. With a victory, the Cowboys would have secured the Big 12 championship. OU won after having scored two touchdowns during the final half-minute of the game.
2014 at Norman
Winner: Cowboys 38-35
Known forever as the “Tyreek Hill punt-return game.” With a loss, the Cowboys would have had their first losing season since 2005. With the overtime victory, OSU qualified for a bowl and recorded a Cactus Bowl win over Washington, securing for Gundy his ninth consecutive winning season.
2015 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 58-23
Ninth-ranked OSU entered with a 10-1 record, but Mason Rudolph had sustained a foot injury a week earlier. He played in only one series against the Sooners.
2016 at Norman
Winner: Sooners 38-20
OU gashed the 11th-ranked Cowboys for 341 rushing yards, 629 total yards and nearly 9 yards per play.
2017 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 62-52
A wild quarterback duel. For OSU, Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five TDs. For OU, Baker Mayfield passed for 598 yards and five TDs.
2018 at Norman
Winner: Sooners 48-47
OU prevailed in a classic. For the Sooners, Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and rushed for 66. For OSU, Taylor Cornelius passed for 501 yards. With 1:03 left to play, after a Tylan Wallace TD pulled OSU to within one point, Gundy gambled on a two-point attempt. Cornelius’ pass fell incomplete.
2019 at Stillwater
Winner: Sooners 34-16
As Spencer Sanders was unavailable because of a thumb injury, Dru Brown started at QB for the Cowboys. OSU was minus-2 on turnovers and mustered only 335 total yards.
