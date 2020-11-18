Bill Haisten: For Dillon Stoner, a great run in each of Oklahoma’s two greatest football rivalries

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s GameDay program originates from OU’s Memorial Stadium.

On Saturday night, at 6:30 and on ABC television, there is a massively interesting clash of the 14th-ranked Cowboys and the No. 18 Sooners in Norman.

In each of Stoner’s seasons as a Cowboy, there was for Oklahoma State a clearly defined superstar receiver who most frequently was targeted. In 2017, that superstar was James Washington. In 2018-20, the superstar distinction has been owned by Tylan Wallace.

Stoner always has been on the fringe of college stardom. He has reliable hands and the ability to do something special after the catch, but Wallace typically is the first option when Oklahoma State attempts to convert on bigger-yardage pass plays.

In a seriously quiet manner, though, Stoner has carved for himself an impressive position among the most productive pass-catchers in program history.

With 171, he is seventh on OSU’s career receptions list. He needs 10 more catches to supplant Josh Stewart (2011-13) at the No. 6 spot, at which time OSU’s all-time top six would be Rashaun Woods, Justin Blackmon, Washington, Hart Lee Dykes, Wallace and Stoner.