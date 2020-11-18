 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Haisten: For Dillon Stoner, a great run in each of Oklahoma’s two greatest football rivalries

Bill Haisten: For Dillon Stoner, a great run in each of Oklahoma’s two greatest football rivalries

{{featured_button_text}}
DILLON STONER

Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner will experience his final Bedlam game on Saturday in Norman. 

 John Clanton Tulsa World

Most athletes don’t experience even one time what Dillon Stoner has experienced during seven football seasons: to play a significant role in nine high-profile, high-stakes, televised rivalry games, and to do it in front of big crowds.

Stoner became a Jenks legend in part because of his brilliance in Oklahoma’s No. 1 high school football series. As a Trojan and the 2015 Tulsa World State Player of the Year, he was 5-1 against Union. He graduated with three championship rings.

Since Stoner left for Oklahoma State, Jenks hasn’t captured another title.

Since he joined the Cowboy football program, he’s gotten three shots of Bedlam — but not yet a Bedlam victory.

“Both are special,” Stoner said of the Jenks-Union and OSU-OU rivalries. “There are a lot of similarities.

“There’s something different about this week. This means a lot to me, being born and raised in Oklahoma.”

I expect the 6-foot, 200-pound Stoner to perform well during OSU’s Pro Day event next spring, and I expect that he’ll be on an NFL training-camp roster next summer.

Before Stoner focuses on his next step, however, the Cowboys’ senior wide receiver prepares for his next game — his final Bedlam run.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s GameDay program originates from OU’s Memorial Stadium.

On Saturday night, at 6:30 and on ABC television, there is a massively interesting clash of the 14th-ranked Cowboys and the No. 18 Sooners in Norman.

In each of Stoner’s seasons as a Cowboy, there was for Oklahoma State a clearly defined superstar receiver who most frequently was targeted. In 2017, that superstar was James Washington. In 2018-20, the superstar distinction has been owned by Tylan Wallace.

Stoner always has been on the fringe of college stardom. He has reliable hands and the ability to do something special after the catch, but Wallace typically is the first option when Oklahoma State attempts to convert on bigger-yardage pass plays.

In a seriously quiet manner, though, Stoner has carved for himself an impressive position among the most productive pass-catchers in program history.

With 171, he is seventh on OSU’s career receptions list. He needs 10 more catches to supplant Josh Stewart (2011-13) at the No. 6 spot, at which time OSU’s all-time top six would be Rashaun Woods, Justin Blackmon, Washington, Hart Lee Dykes, Wallace and Stoner.

Before the Cowboys’ Nov. 5 victory at Kansas State, it was reported that Wallace sustained “a mild muscle injury.” It was the most vague injury report I’ve ever seen, but the status of Wallace is critically important for OSU. He is expected to play on Saturday.

Might Wallace be at or near 100%? That’s impossible to know before Saturday, but this is a certainty: When he’s on the field, he’ll be the top priority for OU’s coverage personnel.

If a second defender leans in Wallace’s direction, Stoner, Landon Wolf, Braydon Johnson or Jelani Woods could run free and collect a game-changing pass from Spencer Sanders.

With Stoner in the Jenks program, the Trojans were 5-1 against Union. There were state-championship Trojan victories in 2013 (38-22 as Jenks completed a 14-0 season) and 2014 (21-14 as Stoner scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:55 left to play).

In a 2015 Class 6AI semifinal, Stoner’s 42-yard TD reception was a highlight as Jenks prevailed 33-17 and captured its third consecutive state title.

As a senior in 2015, and in his final Backyard Bowl regular-season showdown, Stoner totaled nine catches for 171 yards. Jenks beat Union 45-27.

Considering his Jenks history of having been great in the Union series, it seems that Stoner is at his best on the biggest stages. It seems safe to presume that he’ll want to close the Bedlam chapter of his football life with something memorable.

+1 
DILLON STONER

Stoner

For Gundy, Bedlam No. 30

As an Oklahoma State quarterback, assistant coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, Mike Gundy has been involved in 29 Bedlam football games. On Saturday in Norman, he’s involved in his 30th Bedlam contest. His Bedlam record is 5-24. A review of Gundy’s history against the Sooners:

1986-89

Gundy’s role: OSU quarterback.

Record vs. OU: 0-4.

If not for a dropped pass in the end zone, Gundy and the Cowboys likely would have prevailed in the 1988 classic played in Stillwater. As OSU’s starting QB, Gundy had an 0-4 mark against the Sooners and a 29-9 record against all other opponents.

1990-95

Gundy’s role: receivers coach in 1990, quarterbacks coach in 1991-93, offensive coordinator in 1994, quarterbacks coach in 1995.

Record vs. OU: 1-5.

In 1992, there was a 15-15 Bedlam tie in Stillwater. Gundy finally celebrated his first Bedlam victory on Nov. 11, 1995, when the Cowboys won 12-0 over the Howard Schnellenberger-coached Sooners in Norman. For only the fifth time since the end of World War II, OSU savored a Bedlam triumph.

2001-04

Gundy’s role: offensive coordinator.

Record vs. OU 2-2.

With Les Miles as the first-year head coach and Gundy as his play-caller, their partnership began with a shocking Bedlam road win in 2001. With 1:36 left to play against the defending national champion Sooners, Gundy called a play known as “Colorado.” Josh Fields found Rashaun Woods for the 14-yard, game-winning touchdown. It rates among the more memorable touchdowns in OSU history. The 2002 Cowboys followed with a 38-28 conquest of the third-ranked Sooners.

2005-19

Gundy’s role: head coach.

Record vs. OU: 2-13.

2005 at Norman.

Winner: Sooners 42-14.

With a serious lack of offensive firepower, the first Gundy-coached Cowboys had only 139 total yards and totaled more punts (11) than first downs (seven).

2006 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 27-21

The 13th-ranked Sooners escaped with a six-point victory, but OSU made it very interesting. On the game’s final play, a Zac Robinson pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

2007 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 49-17

The 10th-ranked Sooners rolled for 307 rushing yards in a 49-17 home win.

2008 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 61-41

OSU was ranked 11th nationally and had one of the more potent offenses in college football, but the third-ranked Sooners got a great performance from Sam Bradford: 370 passing yards and four touchdowns.

2009 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 27-0

As Robinson was diminished by multiple injuries, the Cowboy offense mustered only 109 total yards in a 27-0 setback.

2010 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 47-41

This one matched the 10th-ranked Cowboys and 14th-ranked OU. The Sooners scored 23 fourth-quarter points to get a 47-41 victory.

2011 at Stillwater

Winner: Cowboys 44-10

One of the most celebrated wins in OSU program history. The Brandon Weeden-quarterbacked Cowboys – ranked third nationally – dominated and defeated OU to clinch the Big 12 title.

2012 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 51-48

As the teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense, the Sooners recorded an overtime victory.

2013 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 33-24

For OSU fans, this one might rank as the most painful of all Gundy-era losses. With a victory, the Cowboys would have secured the Big 12 championship. OU won after having scored two touchdowns during the final half-minute of the game.

2014 at Norman

Winner: Cowboys 38-35

Known forever as the “Tyreek Hill punt-return game.” With a loss, the Cowboys would have had their first losing season since 2005. With the overtime victory, OSU qualified for a bowl and recorded a Cactus Bowl win over Washington, securing for Gundy his ninth consecutive winning season.

2015 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 58-23

Ninth-ranked OSU entered with a 10-1 record, but Mason Rudolph had sustained a foot injury a week earlier. He played in only one series against the Sooners.

2016 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 38-20

OU gashed the 11th-ranked Cowboys for 341 rushing yards, 629 total yards and nearly 9 yards per play.

2017 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 62-52

A wild quarterback duel. For OSU, Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five TDs. For OU, Baker Mayfield passed for 598 yards and five TDs.

2018 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 48-47

OU prevailed in a classic. For the Sooners, Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and rushed for 66. For OSU, Taylor Cornelius passed for 501 yards. With 1:03 left to play, after a Tylan Wallace TD pulled OSU to within one point, Gundy gambled on a two-point attempt. Cornelius’ pass fell incomplete.

2019 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 34-16

As Spencer Sanders was unavailable because of a thumb injury, Dru Brown started at QB for the Cowboys. OSU was minus-2 on turnovers and mustered only 335 total yards.

As an Oklahoma State quarterback, assistant coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, Mike Gundy has been involved in 29 Bedlam football games. On Saturday in Norman, he’s involved in his 30th Bedlam contest. His Bedlam record is 5-24. A review of Gundy’s history against the Sooners:

1986-89

Gundy’s role: OSU quarterback.

Record vs. OU: 0-4.

If not for a dropped pass in the end zone, Gundy and the Cowboys likely would have prevailed in the 1988 classic played in Stillwater. As OSU’s starting QB, Gundy had an 0-4 mark against the Sooners and a 29-9 record against all other opponents.

1990-95

Gundy’s role: receivers coach in 1990, quarterbacks coach in 1991-93, offensive coordinator in 1994, quarterbacks coach in 1995.

Record vs. OU: 1-5.

In 1992, there was a 15-15 Bedlam tie in Stillwater. Gundy finally celebrated his first Bedlam victory on Nov. 11, 1995, when the Cowboys won 12-0 over the Howard Schnellenberger-coached Sooners in Norman. For only the fifth time since the end of World War II, OSU savored a Bedlam triumph.

2001-04

Gundy’s role: offensive coordinator.

Record vs. OU 2-2.

With Les Miles as the first-year head coach and Gundy as his play-caller, their partnership began with a shocking Bedlam road win in 2001. With 1:36 left to play against the defending national champion Sooners, Gundy called a play known as “Colorado.” Josh Fields found Rashaun Woods for the 14-yard, game-winning touchdown. It rates among the more memorable touchdowns in OSU history. The 2002 Cowboys followed with a 38-28 conquest of the third-ranked Sooners.

2005-19

Gundy’s role: head coach.

Record vs. OU: 2-13.

2005 at Norman.

Winner: Sooners 42-14.

With a serious lack of offensive firepower, the first Gundy-coached Cowboys had only 139 total yards and totaled more punts (11) than first downs (seven).

2006 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 27-21

The 13th-ranked Sooners escaped with a six-point victory, but OSU made it very interesting. On the game’s final play, a Zac Robinson pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

2007 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 49-17

The 10th-ranked Sooners rolled for 307 rushing yards in a 49-17 home win.

2008 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 61-41

OSU was ranked 11th nationally and had one of the more potent offenses in college football, but the third-ranked Sooners got a great performance from Sam Bradford: 370 passing yards and four touchdowns.

2009 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 27-0

As Robinson was diminished by multiple injuries, the Cowboy offense mustered only 109 total yards in a 27-0 setback.

2010 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 47-41

This one matched the 10th-ranked Cowboys and 14th-ranked OU. The Sooners scored 23 fourth-quarter points to get a 47-41 victory.

2011 at Stillwater

Winner: Cowboys 44-10

One of the most celebrated wins in OSU program history. The Brandon Weeden-quarterbacked Cowboys – ranked third nationally – dominated and defeated OU to clinch the Big 12 title.

2012 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 51-48

As the teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense, the Sooners recorded an overtime victory.

2013 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 33-24

For OSU fans, this one might rank as the most painful of all Gundy-era losses. With a victory, the Cowboys would have secured the Big 12 championship. OU won after having scored two touchdowns during the final half-minute of the game.

2014 at Norman

Winner: Cowboys 38-35

Known forever as the “Tyreek Hill punt-return game.” With a loss, the Cowboys would have had their first losing season since 2005. With the overtime victory, OSU qualified for a bowl and recorded a Cactus Bowl win over Washington, securing for Gundy his ninth consecutive winning season.

2015 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 58-23

Ninth-ranked OSU entered with a 10-1 record, but Mason Rudolph had sustained a foot injury a week earlier. He played in only one series against the Sooners.

2016 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 38-20

OU gashed the 11th-ranked Cowboys for 341 rushing yards, 629 total yards and nearly 9 yards per play.

2017 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 62-52

A wild quarterback duel. For OSU, Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five TDs. For OU, Baker Mayfield passed for 598 yards and five TDs.

2018 at Norman

Winner: Sooners 48-47

OU prevailed in a classic. For the Sooners, Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and rushed for 66. For OSU, Taylor Cornelius passed for 501 yards. With 1:03 left to play, after a Tylan Wallace TD pulled OSU to within one point, Gundy gambled on a two-point attempt. Cornelius’ pass fell incomplete.

2019 at Stillwater

Winner: Sooners 34-16

As Spencer Sanders was unavailable because of a thumb injury, Dru Brown started at QB for the Cowboys. OSU was minus-2 on turnovers and mustered only 335 total yards.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News