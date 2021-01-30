Related to this story
Most Popular
'He's always there': Two decades after the 2001 OSU basketball tragedy, here's the story of Will and Karen Hancock
- Updated
- 8 min to read
Karen Hancock was widowed at age 32 when her husband was killed. Now she's a proud mom and she wants others to know that the loss of a loved one is survivable.
- Updated
The senator got cold, the internet got hot and the result was some of the best memes in history
- Updated
- 2 min to read
I know that Dad was clever and thoughtful, hard-working and complex, and always endlessly kind; I know these things because through all the ways his memory persists, I know him.
- Updated
Chiefs, Bucs reach Super Bowl on greatness of their quarterbacks, and boldness of their two wise, old coaches
- Updated
Many of the players on the OSU roster were babies or not even born when the tragedy occurred but Boynton makes sure his players always understand what honoring those lives means to the OSU community.
Everyone in the Oklahoma sports media knew Bill Teegins and Will Hancock, which took this tragedy to such a personally shattering level.
- Updated
Replacing OSU’s top-two receivers could start with former Bixby High School standout Brennan Presley.
- Updated
Top freshman Cade Cunningham will not play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Baylor and neither will fellow freshman Rondel Walker.
Former OSU basketball walk-on Dee Mitchell says being surprised with a scholarship means the world to him
- Updated
"Seeing everybody outside and seeing the camera all in my face I realized what the moment was about and it was special from the moment it started," Mitchell said.