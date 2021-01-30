Bill Haisten: For Arkansas-OSU, Eddie Sutton’s fingerprints were everywhere

As the youngest of Eddie and Patsy Sutton’s three sons, and as a former Cowboy guard who played for his father, Scott Sutton’s Saturday was particularly significant.

In any other year, more than 13,000 would have jammed Gallagher-Iba Arena for an event like this. On Saturday, because of attendance limits, Scott was one of 3,350 in the gym.

“My dad would have cherished this,” said Scott, who played for Eddie Sutton at OSU and now is a member of Boynton’s Cowboy staff. “My dad loved both universities and had a special relationship with both fan bases.”

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame’s 2020 class is a star-studded group including Sutton, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Their induction was postponed because of the coronavirus. It tentatively is scheduled for May 13-15 in Connecticut, but Scott Sutton says his family has not been notified whether it will happen as scheduled.

If Eddie Sutton’s enshrinement again is postponed, the 2020 and 2021 classes probably would be honored together during the fall.

Scott Sutton was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970 (after Eddie Sutton had completed his first season as the Creighton coach) and celebrated his fourth birthday in Fayetteville (where Eddie had begun preparations for his first Arkansas season).