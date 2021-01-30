Bill Haisten: For Arkansas-OSU, Eddie Sutton’s fingerprints were everywhere

Very few coaches were as successful with two schools, and as truly loved by fans of those schools, as Eddie Sutton was at Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
As part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Razorbacks were sent to Stillwater for Saturday’s clash with the Cowboys.
Schedule-makers provided a beautiful opportunity for OSU to recognize Sutton’s impact on each program. Cowboy coach Mike Boynton and his assistants were clad in cool T-shirts emblazoned with an Eddie Sutton likeness.
For the Oklahoma State people, there also was the sobering commemoration of the Remember The 10 victims of the 2001 plane crash. Also, it was the first meeting of the Razorbacks and Cowboys since Sutton’s passing. The coach died in May – about seven weeks after he finally was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
As there was currently relevant basketball competition along with recognitions of the history of each participating programs, this Saturday game was extremely meaningful.
In a fitting tribute to Sutton and the Remember The 10 members of the Cowboy family, Arkansas-OSU was ferociously contested and well played. Neither team led by more than eight points.
OSU’s 81-77 victory was highlighted by the efficiency of Cade Cunningham and Cowboy sophomore Kalib Boone, who combined for 37 points on 15-of-24 shooting. As a developing force in the paint for OSU, Boone also totaled 12 rebounds.
As the youngest of Eddie and Patsy Sutton’s three sons, and as a former Cowboy guard who played for his father, Scott Sutton’s Saturday was particularly significant.
In any other year, more than 13,000 would have jammed Gallagher-Iba Arena for an event like this. On Saturday, because of attendance limits, Scott was one of 3,350 in the gym.
“My dad would have cherished this,” said Scott, who played for Eddie Sutton at OSU and now is a member of Boynton’s Cowboy staff. “My dad loved both universities and had a special relationship with both fan bases.”
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame’s 2020 class is a star-studded group including Sutton, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Their induction was postponed because of the coronavirus. It tentatively is scheduled for May 13-15 in Connecticut, but Scott Sutton says his family has not been notified whether it will happen as scheduled.
If Eddie Sutton’s enshrinement again is postponed, the 2020 and 2021 classes probably would be honored together during the fall.
Scott Sutton was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970 (after Eddie Sutton had completed his first season as the Creighton coach) and celebrated his fourth birthday in Fayetteville (where Eddie had begun preparations for his first Arkansas season).
During that 1974-75 season, and during each of the 10 more Eddie Sutton Razorback seasons, Scott and his older brothers Steve and Sean were on the Arkansas bench for every home game at Barnhill Arena. What they experienced was historic: there were 128 home dates during the Sutton era, and there were 120 victories.
In 1978, the brothers were on the Arkansas bench for a Final Four game played in St. Louis.
“When my dad first got to Arkansas, Barnhill was terrible and rundown,” Scott recalled. “Arkansas fans always said that basketball was just something to fill the time between football and spring football, but those fans fell in love with the basketball program. After the renovation, that arena became a very special place.”
Eddie Sutton’s relationship with Gallagher-Iba Arena dates to the ’50s, when he was a good player for Henry Iba. The relationship was rekindled in 1990, when Sutton returned to Stillwater as the Cowboy coach.
Sutton’s fifth and 14th OSU teams rolled all the way to the Final Four. By the end of his 16 seasons, he had become a legendary OSU figure.
“OSU had championship teams with Mr. Iba and some success with coach Hansen (Paul Hansen), but when my dad went back to Stillwater, they hadn’t won very much over a long period,” Scott Sutton recalled. “My dad always (expressed appreciation) for the players he inherited from coach Hamilton (Leonard Hamilton, the Cowboy head man in 1986-90). There were guys like Byron Houston, Corey Williams, John Potter, Darwyn Alexander and Johnny Pittman, so there was talent. They added Sean (as the transfer point guard from Kentucky), and they had a pretty good team that first year.
“I don’t think anyone envisioned my dad’s first two OSU teams going to the Sweet Sixteen.”
Since 2005, the Gallagher-Iba floor has been known Eddie Sutton Court. On Saturday, two Sutton-coached Cowboys – Scott Sutton and Corey Williams (now a Razorback assistant) – unveiled a “NAISMITH HALL OF FAME 2020” line positioned beneath the Eddie signature.
For decades, there has been a Sutton-Nolan Richardson identity for Arkansas basketball and a Mr. Iba-Sutton identity at Oklahoma State. For as long as basketball is played, those coaches will be synonymous for those schools.
For any basketball game at Gallagher-Iba – and especially when Arkansas is the opponent – Eddie Sutton’s fingerprints are everywhere and they’re permanent.