For schools trying to maintain campus experience for students, tailgating on game day is too great a risk
I wrote about sports and race last week and you responded both positively and negatively. Let's dig in.
Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder sent a message to football fans regarding ticket information.
"The players respect him because of his competitive nature. He’s a little different than he was at this time last year," Gundy said about Spencer Sanders.
Oklahoma State athletics announced another COVID testing update on Monday.
Both teams will open on Sept. 12 with nonconference home games. Oklahoma will host Missouri State and Oklahoma State faces visiting Tulsa.
OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn feels bad COVID-19 has stripped freshman class of a normal transitioning experience
"It’s just kind of a sad deal. I don’t want to be emotional about the thing, but I feel bad for those kids," Kasey Dunn said about the freshman class.
Up front, Oklahoma State's talent-and-experience pool isn’t as deep as it was only a few weeks ago.