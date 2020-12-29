Bill Haisten: Finally, OSU’s dynamic Brennan Presley is used as he should have been all season

The Cowboys prevailed in spite of the absence of Chuba Hubbard, Teven Jenkins and Rodarius Williams. Tylan Wallace was a starter and became only the fifth OSU receiver to reach the 200 mark in career catches, but he did not play in the second half.

As OSU’s run game and run blocking were below average against a Miami defense that allowed 554 rushing yards against North Carolina, the Cowboys would need someone to step up in the passing game.

That someone was Presley.

It didn’t matter that he is only 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, and it didn’t matter whether he signed with the University of Tulsa (which mostly ignored him during his Bixby High School career) or with Oklahoma State or OU or Clemson or Alabama.

I knew he could be a playmaker for any team in any conference, and that’s why game after game after game during the regular season, I would examine OSU’s stat sheet and wonder why this dynamo wasn’t more frequently deployed.

I understand Sanders has to look for talented, veteran receivers like Wallace, Stoner and Tay Martin (who combined for 17 receptions on 23 targets), but Presley is a seriously gifted guy.