Bill Haisten: Finally, OSU’s dynamic Brennan Presley is used as he should have been all season

The Oklahoma State coaching staff commands credit for pulling the Cowboys through an unusual season of constant COVID testing, injuries and offensive inconsistency.
The coaches get an F, however, for their failure to properly utilize freshman Brennan Presley before Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over the Miami Hurricanes.
In 10 games before this trip to Orlando, Florida, Presley had only two offensive touches: one rushing attempt (for a touchdown at Kansas State) and one reception.
Given one more chance to do the right thing, Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn decided to involve Presley in a manner befitting his talent.
Against Miami, the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year was targeted 11 times by quarterback Spencer Sanders. Presley finished with six catches for 118 yards. He scored on pass plays of 30, 32 and 16 yards, and he and safety Tre Sterling were partners on a clever celebration of OSU’s 37-34 victory.
As time expired, Presley and Sterling dumped a cooler filled with Cheez-It snacks on Gundy’s head.
Oklahoma State held on to win after rolling to 198 first-quarter yards and a 21-0 lead.
Members of the OSU defense deserve a lifetime supply of Cheez-Its. In spite of an apparent knee injury sustained by Miami’s terrific quarterback, D’Eriq King, the Cowboys squandered their big lead and were on the brink of trailing in the fourth period.
Ultimately, the combination of Sanders’ ball security (no turnovers), a 305-yard passing game that included a Dillon Stoner touchdown, and timely defensive plays saved the Cowboys from what would have been a sickening season-ending defeat.
Late in the third period, Brock Martin recovered a Miami fumble. OSU capitalized with Presley’s third TD, extending its lead to 37-26 in the final quarter.
With 1:45 left to play, OSU’s Thomas Harper broke up a pass intended for Hurricane tight end Brevin Jordan.
On the next play, on fourth-and-9 from the Miami 49, N’Kosi Perry found Michael Redding III with a short pass. For a split-second, it looked as though Redding might bolt into an opening and downfield for the first down and perhaps for something special. Cowboy linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was the heroic first responder, executing a textbook tackle 2 yards short of the first-down marker.
Typically, OSU’s multiple-personality fluctuations occur on a game-to-game basis. The 2020 Cowboys would be really good one week and play really poorly the next.
In the Cheez-It Bowl — which has to have been among the more entertaining football games ever played on a Tuesday — both personalities were in full bloom.
During the first period, OSU was about as dynamic as it can be. By game’s end, Mike Gundy was just glad to get the heck out of Florida with a victory that improved his bowl record to 10-5.
The Cowboys prevailed in spite of the absence of Chuba Hubbard, Teven Jenkins and Rodarius Williams. Tylan Wallace was a starter and became only the fifth OSU receiver to reach the 200 mark in career catches, but he did not play in the second half.
As OSU’s run game and run blocking were below average against a Miami defense that allowed 554 rushing yards against North Carolina, the Cowboys would need someone to step up in the passing game.
That someone was Presley.
It didn’t matter that he is only 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, and it didn’t matter whether he signed with the University of Tulsa (which mostly ignored him during his Bixby High School career) or with Oklahoma State or OU or Clemson or Alabama.
I knew he could be a playmaker for any team in any conference, and that’s why game after game after game during the regular season, I would examine OSU’s stat sheet and wonder why this dynamo wasn’t more frequently deployed.
I understand Sanders has to look for talented, veteran receivers like Wallace, Stoner and Tay Martin (who combined for 17 receptions on 23 targets), but Presley is a seriously gifted guy.
As Gundy and Dunn look ahead, they’ll discuss personnel in the passing game. They’ll consider returning and incoming talent, and I bet they’re in agreement that Presley is ready to become a 60-catch type of asset.
His talent was wasted during most of the 2020 season, but he was given a chance to be a difference-maker in the bowl game. He wound up being the difference-maker.