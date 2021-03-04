Bill Haisten: Even as Mike Holder says the right things, I bet he’s not happy about this OSU role change

During the summer of 2005, after Harry Birdwell announced his plan to resign as the OSU athletic director, Holder told me that he had no interest in the job. Ten weeks later, and after Pickens had gone public with his preference for seeing Holder switch from golf to administration, Holder called with this message: "I'm a lot more interested now. It's like being at the edge of a cliff, looking over the edge and saying, 'Do I really want to dive in there?' ”

About a month later, Holder did dive in there. He was introduced as the new athletic director. About three months after that, Pickens changed OSU with his $165 million donation.

If anyone other than Holder had been the AD, Oklahoma State doesn’t get that money. Not that much money, certainly.

So, yes, when I describe Thursday’s announcement as having been “jarring,” it’s a reaction from having witnessed Holder’s impact on the university and from having been in the room on the day that was he named the AD and on the day when Pickens wrote that huge check.

Weiberg also was quoted in the OSU news release: “(Holder) put us in position to be competitive on a national level, transformed our facilities and helped us raise the expectations we have of ourselves.”