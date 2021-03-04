Bill Haisten: Even as Mike Holder says the right things, I bet he’s not happy about this OSU role change

There had been so many indicators this was coming — that Chad Weiberg would succeed Mike Holder as Oklahoma State’s athletic director this summer — but it still was a little jarring to see it reported in a university news release on Thursday.
Holder’s 54½-year relationship with Oklahoma State University began with his membership on the golf team, continued with his time as an assistant golf coach and led to his 32-year run as the Cowboy head golf coach. There were eight national titles, and since 2005 he has served as the athletic director.
During the ’90s, Holder secured the funding necessary for the development of the stunning Karsten Creek golf facility. His friendship with T. Boone Pickens resulted in Pickens’ donation of $165 million and a previously unimaginable renovation of the OSU football stadium.
Holder raised the money for several new or renovated facilities — most notably and recently, the sensational O’Brate Stadium for the baseball program.
As Holder has spent 75% of his lifetime as a Cowboy, and as I’ve learned that it’s not smart to underestimate his political power within the OSU system, I expected him to battle for an additional contract as the athletic director.
At the same time, however, I was always told to expect the Weiberg promotion to take effect on July 1 — the day after Holder’s current contract expires.
Included in the Thursday news release was this Holder quote: “Today is about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics. Chad Weiberg is the new sheriff in town and he needs all of us to saddle up and ride for the brand.”
Even as Holder says the right things, do I believe that he’s at peace with this role change? Do I think he willingly accepts the switch from athletic director to an “emeritus” position? Absolutely not.
At 72, he is healthier than most people at 42. As of two years ago, he had a streak of 991 days of having gotten at least 10,000 steps. I’m sure that streak is intact today.
For a long time, I believed Holder would be the athletic director for as long as he wanted. If there were a change in his professional situation, he would dictate the terms. It doesn’t feel like he dictated the terms in this role change.
On Friday, during a meeting of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, university President Burns Hargis makes it all official: As of July 1, Holder becomes athletic director emeritus and remains involved in his specialties — fundraising and facility development.
Holder’s current salary is $950,000. Weiberg gets a four-year contract worth $750,000 annually.
In 2017, when basketball coach Brad Underwood left OSU after only one season, Holder bore the brunt of the blame. Six weeks later, Weiberg was brought back to Oklahoma State. It was understood that he eventually would become the athletic director.
At the time he was hired away from Texas Tech and became Holder’s top assistant, however, it was believed that Weiberg’s wait might amount to no more than 100 days.
It wound up being a wait of more than 3½ years. Weiberg as the athletic director — it should be a very popular play within the walls of the OSU athletic department, and for sure within the OSU football offices.
It is believed that Mike Gundy enthusiastically supports Weiberg in the AD role. For the most part, the Holder-Gundy relationship has seemed strained since 2011-12, when Gundy prevailed in an extremely contentious contract negotiation with Holder.
It should be remembered, though, that when Gundy fell into the hot water of last summer’s One America News T-shirt controversy, and when the university examined the possibility of firing its football coach, it appeared Holder had the final say in keeping Gundy for his 16th season as the head man.
The Holder-Weiberg transition should be seamless. Instead of hiring an outsider who needs a full year to learn everyone’s name and the challenges of the job, OSU is promoting an administrator who attended OSU, who knows the culture, knows the coaches and knows the condition of OSU’s finances.
In July, Weiberg gets a bigger office and a pay increase. Long before Wednesday, however, he already had shouldered the responsibility of highest-level management and decision-making.
During the summer of 2005, after Harry Birdwell announced his plan to resign as the OSU athletic director, Holder told me that he had no interest in the job. Ten weeks later, and after Pickens had gone public with his preference for seeing Holder switch from golf to administration, Holder called with this message: "I'm a lot more interested now. It's like being at the edge of a cliff, looking over the edge and saying, 'Do I really want to dive in there?' ”
About a month later, Holder did dive in there. He was introduced as the new athletic director. About three months after that, Pickens changed OSU with his $165 million donation.
If anyone other than Holder had been the AD, Oklahoma State doesn’t get that money. Not that much money, certainly.
So, yes, when I describe Thursday’s announcement as having been “jarring,” it’s a reaction from having witnessed Holder’s impact on the university and from having been in the room on the day that was he named the AD and on the day when Pickens wrote that huge check.
Weiberg also was quoted in the OSU news release: “(Holder) put us in position to be competitive on a national level, transformed our facilities and helped us raise the expectations we have of ourselves.”
Even as the promotion of Weiberg was expected on July 1, this was my reaction to the role change for Mike Holder: Wow, this is actually happening, but I don’t believe for a minute that he’s happy about any of it.
