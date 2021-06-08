Bill Haisten: Do the 2028 and 2029 Alabama games impact Mike Gundy’s retirement plan?

In Alabama’s final game before Nick Saban was hired to build one of the great dynasties in college football history, Oklahoma State defeated the Crimson Tide in the 2006 Independence Bowl.
To this day, Mike Gundy regards that game as having been one of the more impactful of his OSU head-coaching career. The Alabama bowl victory provided a real jolt of momentum. With a 7-6 finish in Gundy’s second season as the head man, OSU achieved the first of 16 consecutive winning seasons.
In an arrangement announced on Tuesday morning by OSU and Alabama officials, the Crimson Tide will visit Stillwater on Sept. 23, 2028, while the Cowboys play at Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.
For OSU, a home-and-home relationship with Alabama stands as the most prestigious piece of nonconference football scheduling in Cowboy program history. For OSU, this is the most significant scheduling move since 2006, when ESPN brokered a two-game deal involving Oklahoma State and Georgia.
In the 2007 opener at Georgia, the Bulldogs prevailed 35-14. In 2009, in the first game played in the completely renovated Boone Pickens Stadium, then-No. 9-ranked Oklahoma State hosted 13th-ranked Georgia.
For the Cowboys, Zac Robinson and Dez Bryant connected for a pair of touchdowns. In a 24-10 victory, the Cowboy defense limited the Bulldogs to fewer than 100 rushing yards.
In the moment, the 2009 Georgia game had massive value. OSU vaulted to No. 5 in the AP poll and Bryant was pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
In 2006, in one of the athletic department hallways at Gallagher-Iba Arena, I crossed paths with Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder. I was aware that OSU was attempting to score some nice nonconference football-scheduling situations, so I asked whether anything interesting might be on the horizon.
We went to his office, where Holder shared the details of the Georgia contract.
At that time, Holder had been the athletic director for slightly more than a year. Effective July 1, Holder transitions to a new role: emeritus athletic director. He’ll be succeeded as athletic director by Chad Weiberg, currently the deputy AD.
This Alabama contract may wind up being Holder’s final big play as the athletic director.
The timing of Tuesday’s Alabama deal is interesting in that it was announced on Monday that the 69-year-old Saban was given a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.
With some older coaches, you might question the wisdom of a lengthy extension. Saban isn’t a typical older coach. With regard to sustained energy and ferocity, he has aged beautifully. Every year, Alabama is at or near the top of every recruiting ranking.
In spite of an almost annual and extensive rebuilding of his coaching staff, Saban rolls into every season with a shot at the national championship. At Alabama, there were national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. When the 2021 season begins, Saban again will be favored.
Since the start of the 1993 season, Oklahoma State has played only four nonconference games against nationally ranked opponents. There were the Georgia games in 2007 and 2009, the 2014 opener against top-ranked and defending national champion Florida State (a 37-31 Cowboy setback) and a 2018 meeting with No. 17 Boise State in Stillwater (a 44-21 Cowboy win).
In its history, Oklahoma State has played 30 nonconference games against nationally ranked opponents. The OSU record in those games is 7-22-1.
In Pat Jones’ first game as the OSU head coach, he took the unranked Cowboys to Arizona State. The Sun Devils were ranked 12th. The final score: OSU 45, Arizona State 3.
The 2014 Florida State Seminoles were the only No. 1-ranked team ever on an OSU nonconference schedule. On three occasions, the Cowboys played nonconference contests against the No. 2-ranked team in the nation: OSU lost at Miami (Fla.) in 1991, at Arkansas in 1969 and at SMU in 1950.
It’s pretty safe to presume that Alabama will be ranked on Sept. 23, 2028, when a 76-year-old Saban brings his Crimson Tide machine to Stillwater. At some point in each of the last 13 seasons, Alabama was ranked No. 1. The Crimson Tide has been ranked in 210 consecutive AP polls.
While I feel confident that Saban will be coaching in 2028, I’m not sure what to expect from Gundy.
During a 2019 interview, he indicated that he probably would not coach beyond the age of 60. If Gundy retires at 60, the 2026 season would be his 22nd and final season as the OSU coach. No other Cowboy head coach had a run of more than 11 seasons. Jones had the job in 1984-94 and Jim Lookabaugh had it in 1939-49.
As of Sept. 23, 2028, Gundy’s age will be 61. Getting two shots at mighty Alabama – might those games compel him to remain the Oklahoma State coach through the 2029 season?