Bill Haisten: Do the 2028 and 2029 Alabama games impact Mike Gundy’s retirement plan?

In spite of an almost annual and extensive rebuilding of his coaching staff, Saban rolls into every season with a shot at the national championship. At Alabama, there were national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. When the 2021 season begins, Saban again will be favored.

Since the start of the 1993 season, Oklahoma State has played only four nonconference games against nationally ranked opponents. There were the Georgia games in 2007 and 2009, the 2014 opener against top-ranked and defending national champion Florida State (a 37-31 Cowboy setback) and a 2018 meeting with No. 17 Boise State in Stillwater (a 44-21 Cowboy win).

In its history, Oklahoma State has played 30 nonconference games against nationally ranked opponents. The OSU record in those games is 7-22-1.

In Pat Jones’ first game as the OSU head coach, he took the unranked Cowboys to Arizona State. The Sun Devils were ranked 12th. The final score: OSU 45, Arizona State 3.

The 2014 Florida State Seminoles were the only No. 1-ranked team ever on an OSU nonconference schedule. On three occasions, the Cowboys played nonconference contests against the No. 2-ranked team in the nation: OSU lost at Miami (Fla.) in 1991, at Arkansas in 1969 and at SMU in 1950.