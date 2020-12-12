Bill Haisten: Dillon Stoner jumps from ‘best role player’ status to a ‘best player’ performance

For a guy who had been the clearly defined “best player” in the Jenks program, there was a presumably tough adjustment for Dillon Stoner at the college level.
At Oklahoma State, he would become the Cowboys’ “best role player.” He would become a wide receiver who during the Tylan Wallace years was the No. 2 option in the passing game.
Stoner was a playmaker when there were opportunities, but Cowboy QBs Taylor Cornelius and Spencer Sanders typically would look first for Wallace. It would be ridiculous to criticize any quarterback for prioritizing Wallace; he’s only one of the best players in program history.
There have been moments, however, when passes were forced in Wallace’s direction at the same time that Stoner was running free in the middle of the field.
A classy athlete, Stoner never publicly groused about his role. He probably never groused at all.
On Saturday, as the injured Wallace was inactive, Stoner bore the responsibility of responding with a “best player” type of performance. Oklahoma State’s offense had never been consistently potent this season, and no one wanted the regular season to end with another loss at Baylor.
Last week, the Cowboy offense was terrible in a loss at TCU. On four offensive possessions that followed takeaways by the Cowboy defense, the OSU offense netted 9 yards on 14 plays.
Someone had to step up for an OSU team that seemed to have emerged from the Bedlam embarrassment with a fractured self-esteem.
Stoner stepped up in a resounding manner. The 6-foot, 200-pounder dominated the game, smoking the Bears with the same sort of big-play productivity with which he gashed 2013-15 Jenks opponents like Westmoore, Yukon and Norman North.
On the second play of the Baylor game, Sanders rolled to his right and fired a strike to a streaking Stoner, who had gotten behind Baylor’s coverage, made the catch and raced to the end zone for a 75-yard score.
By 46 yards, it was Stoner’s biggest play of the season. We were about to discover that it was a sign of things to come.
Stoner was targeted 12 times and had eight catches. It matched his single-game, career-high total for receptions. Stoner had 247 receiving yards (which by 97 yards was the best yardage performance of his career).
Before Saturday, Stoner never had scored more than two touchdowns in a college game. Against the Bears, he scored on first-half pass plays of 75, 15 and 40 yards.
Stoner’s brilliance seemed to supercharge everyone on the Oklahoma State sideline. Results included a 28-0 halftime lead, an almost unbelievable 608-156 advantage in total yards and a 42-3 victory.
It was the Cowboys’ first win in Waco, Texas, since 2009, when then-OSU senior Zac Robinson was 23-of-27 passing.
Sanders wasn’t quite at Robinson’s 85% level, and his penchant for interceptions was sustained with two more on Saturday, but otherwise Sanders was a very nice 20-of-30 for 347 yards.
Stoner doesn’t have a game-for-the-ages afternoon unless Sanders consistently puts the football on his fingertips, and Sanders did that all day.
For any of the handful of OSU fans who were at Baylor’s McLane Stadium and for those who watched the telecast, there must have been these reactions: Where did this come from?
Why hasn’t this level of execution, effort and energy been more common this season?
How did OSU nearly double Texas in yardage and still manage to lose?
How could the Cowboy offense have been so flat in the loss at TCU?
Why isn’t this team 9-1 or 10-0 instead of 7-3?
As 2020 has been the least predictable of all college football seasons, it’s been impossible to know the psychological state of these teams from week to week. With regard to looking like a team that really wanted to play, the Cowboys of this Saturday were completely different than the Cowboys of the previous Saturday (the ones who blew a 13-0 lead and finished plus-4 on turnovers yet lost 29-22 at TCU).
For Stoner to have nearly as many receiving yards against Baylor as OU had total yards (269) against Baylor last week, and for OSU to have obliterated Baylor without Chuba Hubbard (who apparently has retired from college football), without Wallace, without LD Brown, for much of the game without the dinged-up Dezmon Jackson, and while playing behind a chewed-up, patched-together offensive line — it boggles the mind.
For the second time this season, Mike Gundy reached deep into the backfield depth chart and found something special.
Against Texas Tech, after having been a third-teamer most of the season, Jackson ran for 235 yards.
Before Saturday, Cowboy freshman Dominic Richardson’s season totals amounted to 14 carries for 40 yards. Against Baylor, he ran 23 times for 169 and three TDs.
Mike Gundy’s program still has myriad issues that must be addressed, but it’s in the books — a 15th consecutive winning season for a program that before Gundy became the head man never had more than three consecutive winning seasons.
Reflect on all of the excellent OSU receivers of the past 20 years, and then back to Hart Lee Dykes during the ’80s. The talent and sensational statistics. Now, consider where Stoner’s Baylor blast fits into the history of Oklahoma State passing offense.
The program’s top three single-game yardage totals: Adarius Bowman with 300 (at Kansas in 2006), James Washington with 296 (against Pittsburgh in 2016), and now Stoner with 247 in Waco.
Stars like Rashaun Woods, Dez Bryant and Wallace never had a yardage day like Stoner.
I don’t know whether this was Stoner’s final regular-season game for the Cowboys. As is the case for all 2020 FBS players, he has the option of staying on the roster in 2021.
However, if he is ready to move on for a try at pro football and the next chapters of his life, Stoner can do so with the satisfaction of having achieved one of the most dazzling and impactful offensive performances in OSU history.
