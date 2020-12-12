Bill Haisten: Dillon Stoner jumps from ‘best role player’ status to a ‘best player’ performance

It was the Cowboys’ first win in Waco, Texas, since 2009, when then-OSU senior Zac Robinson was 23-of-27 passing.

Sanders wasn’t quite at Robinson’s 85% level, and his penchant for interceptions was sustained with two more on Saturday, but otherwise Sanders was a very nice 20-of-30 for 347 yards.

Stoner doesn’t have a game-for-the-ages afternoon unless Sanders consistently puts the football on his fingertips, and Sanders did that all day.

For any of the handful of OSU fans who were at Baylor’s McLane Stadium and for those who watched the telecast, there must have been these reactions: Where did this come from?

Why hasn’t this level of execution, effort and energy been more common this season?

How did OSU nearly double Texas in yardage and still manage to lose?

How could the Cowboy offense have been so flat in the loss at TCU?

Why isn’t this team 9-1 or 10-0 instead of 7-3?