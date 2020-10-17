Bill Haisten: Christian Littlehead celebrates the restoration of his love for football

During a stretch of about five years, Littlehead says, his alcohol consumption was excessive. Now a resident of the Tulsa area, he reports that there are no substance issues. He’s passionate about a healthy lifestyle, about football and about golf.

“I’ve always been a guy who owned up to my mistakes,” Littlehead told the Tulsa World last week. “I had no one else to blame for anything that went wrong at Oklahoma State. I put myself in those positions.

“When I was at OSU, a lot of my friendships were very superficial relationships. The conversations we had were an inch deep and a mile wide. I learned some hard lessons. Not everyone is supposed to be on the same path that you’re on.

“I loved being at OSU, but I felt pressure. I remember seeing fans -- adults and kids -- wearing OSU jerseys with my No. 72 on them. Sometimes, I’d be asked to give an autograph. And then being Native American, I was getting a lot of recognition for representing Native Americans in college football. It was cool, but it was also mind-blowing.

“Being 19 years old and having people know my name -- it went to my head. I didn’t handle it well. I wasn’t doing well outside of football.”