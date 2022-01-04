Bill Haisten: Bryce Thompson’s Kansas reunion ends with yet another home loss for OSU

STILLWATER — It’s been two years and two months since a memorable news conference was conducted in Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School auditorium.
A standing-room-only audience watched McDonald’s All-American Bryce Thompson announce his engagement to the Kansas Jayhawks. CBS Sports did a live stream as Thompson chose Kansas over Oklahoma State, OU and North Carolina.
As Bryce’s father, Rod Thompson, had a 25-year relationship with KU’s Bill Self, and had been a Self-coached point guard at the University of Tulsa, the Bryce Thompson-Self basketball marriage looked to be a beautiful fit.
Only a few months after Thompson arrived in Lawrence, however, he was packing to leave for good. His best game was his first game. During a 2020-21 season-opening Kansas loss to Gonzaga, he recorded what wound up being season-high totals in minutes played (28), points (12) and shot attempts (10).
After that, there were inconsistencies in the way Thompson was used. There never was a positive rhythm during his freshman season. A back injury and a hand injury were factors.
By midseason, it was obvious that Thompson-Self was an imperfect fit, and the former Hornet star transferred to Oklahoma State.
On Tuesday night, Thompson and the Cowboys hosted Self and the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State’s Big 12 regular-season games are especially meaningful because there will be no postseason for a Cowboy program that was clotheslined by the NCAA.
For Thompson, obviously, this would be a personal challenge. Not a revenge thing, necessarily, but you know he desperately wanted to play well in a Cowboy victory over the No. 6-ranked team in the nation.
For Mike Boynton and the other Cowboys, there was a more basic quest — to stop losing home games. They fell short of that quest, falling 74-63 after failing to sustain their momentum of the first half.
OSU was the better team during the final nine minutes of the opening half. Otherwise, Kansas kinda made it look easy.
The Bryce Thompson report card: In 22 minutes, he totaled eight points on 4-of-12 shooting. He made his first appearance at the 16:54 mark of the first half and got his first bucket 14 seconds later. At the 12-minute mark, there was a beautiful defensive sequence during which Thompson blocked Dajuan Harris Jr.’s layup attempt and immediately followed with a steal.
Before 14th-ranked Texas visits for a CBS-televised showdown at 1 p.m. Saturday, Boynton has a lot of coaching to do. His squad’s offensive execution is maddeningly erratic.
The Cowboys will come out of a timeout with a gorgeous set play, and then follow with several possessions of messy spacing and wind up with a pressured shot attempt before the shot clock expires.
At the 12-game mark of this season, Oklahoma State is 7-5 and already has four losses at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oakland has a nice Horizon League program. The Golden Grizzlies are one of those teams capable of an NCAA Tournament first-round shocker, but Oklahoma State on its home floor has no business losing to Oakland. It happened on Nov. 12 as the Golden Grizzlies won 56-55.
Subsequent to that was a nine-point OSU home loss to Wichita State and, four days later, a six-point home loss to Xavier.
Eddie Sutton’s final six Cowboy squads were 79-7 at Gallagher-Iba. His Final Four Cowboys of 1995 were unbeaten on their home court. Travis Ford’s first three OSU teams were 43-5 at home.
Before the Oklahoma State football equipment people have gotten everything unpacked from the Fiesta Bowl trip, the 2021-22 basketball Cowboys already have four home blemishes.
At Gallagher-Iba, Kansas-OSU and Bedlam games typically are deafening and intense. Tuesday’s Kansas-OSU contest lacked the desired atmosphere in part because of a modest attendance figure. Most OSU students haven’t yet returned from Christmas break.
The attendance was announced as having been 8,256. The actual crowd looked like maybe 7,000. It wasn’t shocking to see a smaller crowd for an 8 p.m. Tuesday game, but an atmosphere like this isn’t going to rattle an old rival like the Jayhawks.
As Gallagher-Iba lacked its typical big-game body heat and emotion. This felt more like a home game against TCU.
A halftime score of 29-29 was fairly miraculous. As Kansas bolted to a 29-15 cushion, Self’s players converted on 13 of their first 20 shot attempts. After they seemed on the brink of surging to a blowout victory, the Jayhawks cooled off at the same time that OSU quadrupled its defensive intensity.
Actually, the Kansas shooting didn’t just cool. It froze. During the final nine minutes of the first half, Kansas was 0-of-19 on shots from the field. Before their trip to Stillwater, the Jayhawks were fourth in the country in field goal percentage.
After halftime, Kansas methodically reestablished a double-digit lead and closed with a 50-36 advantage on rebounds.
At the end, this had to be sobering for Thompson and everyone else in the Oklahoma State locker room, but there is no time to dwell on or pout about the Kansas stumble.
After hosting Texas this weekend, the Cowboys roll into a remarkably difficult, three-games-in-five-days stretch of road tests at West Virginia, at Texas Tech and at top-ranked Baylor.