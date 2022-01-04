Bill Haisten: Bryce Thompson’s Kansas reunion ends with yet another home loss for OSU

For Thompson, obviously, this would be a personal challenge. Not a revenge thing, necessarily, but you know he desperately wanted to play well in a Cowboy victory over the No. 6-ranked team in the nation.

For Mike Boynton and the other Cowboys, there was a more basic quest — to stop losing home games. They fell short of that quest, falling 74-63 after failing to sustain their momentum of the first half.

OSU was the better team during the final nine minutes of the opening half. Otherwise, Kansas kinda made it look easy.

The Bryce Thompson report card: In 22 minutes, he totaled eight points on 4-of-12 shooting. He made his first appearance at the 16:54 mark of the first half and got his first bucket 14 seconds later. At the 12-minute mark, there was a beautiful defensive sequence during which Thompson blocked Dajuan Harris Jr.’s layup attempt and immediately followed with a steal.

Before 14th-ranked Texas visits for a CBS-televised showdown at 1 p.m. Saturday, Boynton has a lot of coaching to do. His squad’s offensive execution is maddeningly erratic.