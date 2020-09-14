Bill Haisten: Big 12’s first-game failures should resonate with 22-point-favorite OSU

Against Coastal Carolina (located in Conway, South Carolina, if you’re wondering), Miles’ Jayhawks were five-point favorites. Matched with a Chanticleers program that didn’t even exist until 2003, Kansas trailed 28-0 before halftime. The Jayhawks wound up minus-3 on turnovers and lost 38-23.

Coastal Carolina also recorded a road win over Kansas last season. Miles was a celebrated hire 22 months ago, and the Jayhawks are still this hapless? When you hear the term “broken program,” think of KU.

Gundy is aware of the opening-day issues that doomed other Big 12 teams, and now – finally – he takes the 11th-ranked Cowboys into their season-opening game.

In an 11 a.m., ESPN-televised Saturday contest, Gundy is matched with the University of Tulsa for the 16th time in his 30 seasons of OSU football.

Oklahoma State has a new placekicker (Australian Alex Hale) and new personnel on the offensive line. Otherwise, the Cowboy two-deep could be the program’s most solid since the Big 12 championship season of 2011.

OSU is a 22-point favorite over the Golden Hurricane, but mistakes can be a great equalizer. Klieman, Campbell and Miles probably didn’t expect to feel miserable on Monday, but, obviously, their teams entered the season with problems.