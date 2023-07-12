ARLINGTON, Texas – Several years ago, Mike Gundy stated during a Tulsa World interview that he did not expect to be coaching football beyond the age of 60.

“You say that now,” I replied, “but time goes by so fast.”

As Gundy made the rounds during the Big 12 Media Days event at AT&T Stadium, he revisited our conversation of 2015: “You were right. Time does fly.”

As he prepares for a historic 19th season as the OSU head man, Gundy turns 56 in August. Clad in an orange OSU polo and dark jeans, he was the most casually attired of the seven head coaches who were here on Wednesday, and he was in the mood to talk.

This felt like one of Gundy’s more lively and enlightening media interactions in a while. He wasn’t asked about his retirement timeline, but he shared an interesting personal update: “Ten (more) years.”

Ten more seasons as the OSU head coach?

Gundy nodded his head.

If he actually does coach for 10 more seasons, the 2032 season would be his 28th and final season with the Cowboys. With regard to years of service with any Oklahoma major-college football program, he would have blown past the longevity record of OU legend Bennie Owen.

In 1905-26, Owen was the 22-season head coach of the Sooners. At 12 seasons, Dave Rader had the longest head-coaching run at the University of Tulsa.

Gundy’s 2023 season indeed is historic because it is his 19th as OSU’s head man. When the Cowboys open against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2, he will have coached Oklahoma State football longer than Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer or Bob Stoops coached the OU Sooners.

Wilkinson was the OU head man for 17 seasons (1947-63), while Switzer had that job for 16 seasons (1973-88) and Stoops for 18 (1999-2016).

“I didn’t know that stat until you just told me,” Gundy said. “I knew I’ve had a lot of games at Oklahoma State. Forty-six games as a player and I don’t know how many as a coach. A bunch.”

When Gundy was introduced as the Oklahoma State coach in January 2005, he talked with reporters while holding then-infant son Gage. As a senior during the 2022 football season, Gage Gundy quarterbacked the Stillwater Pioneers to the Class 6AII championship. He now is preparing for a career in professional baseball.

“Time does fly,” Mike Gundy says, and, apparently, he intends to stretch his already lengthy relationship with Oklahoma State through the 2031 season.

While Gundy still is a flat-bellied, youthful-looking guy, his lifetime statistics are gigantic. As the Cowboy quarterback in 1986-89, an assistant coach in 1990-95, OSU’s offensive coordinator in 2001-04 and the head coach since 2005, he has been a participant in 393 Oklahoma State football games.

Gundy has been a participant in 31.2% of all games played in the 123-year history of OSU football.

When the Cowboys visit West Virginia for an Oct. 21 conference clash, Gundy will have rolled onto another Oklahoma State milestone: his 400th Cowboy football game.

In 22 seasons at Oklahoma, Owen coached in 192 games. Gundy has been a head coach in 231 games.

In Gundy’s 24th game as the head coach, his Cowboys were matched with Alabama in the December 2006 Independence. It would be the Crimson Tide’s final contest before the hiring of Nick Saban.

“When I watched (Alabama) warm up,” Gundy recalled on Wednesday, “I thought we were dead ducks.”

Quarterback Bobby Reid and running back Dantrell Savage connected on a big pass play that led to Jason Ricks’ field goal with nine seconds remaining. Gundy’s Cowboys prevailed 34-31 over the Tide, and the coach still regards that outcome to have been among the more significant of his 156 victories.

Before that Independence Bowl, Gundy’s head-coaching record was 10-13.

“I knew I had to find a way to have success in year two or three, or I was going to be fired,” Gundy said. “We got back to a bowl and we won, and we beat a (program with a) brand. Big win – no doubt.”

Gundy gets two more dances with Alabama. In 2028, the Tide visits Stillwater. In 2029, the Cowboys play at Tuscaloosa.

Having stumbled during the second half of the 2022 season, the Cowboys closed with a 7-6 mark. Only 19 months after having capped a 12-win 2021 season with an epic comeback victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, Oklahoma State is at No. 7 in the 2023 Big 12 preseason poll.

Gundy seems totally unaffected by or interested in the preseason poll. None of his overall total of 393 OSU football games was played in July. He says he’ll coach the heck out of the Cowboys in August. He says he expects the response to be an 18th consecutive winning season, and on Wednesday Gundy added the unexpected nugget that he expects to be coming to Big 12 Media Days and to be with the Cowboys for 10 more seasons.

