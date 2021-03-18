Bill Haisten: Before others could spell ‘Kalib’ or ‘Keylan’, Mike Boynton saw the Boones’ potential

At that time, Brad Underwood was the new OSU head coach and Boynton was an assistant. After a few hours of watching the Boones do some drill work and scrimmaging, Boynton had a vision for what they could become.

“These guys can play in the Big 12,” Boynton told Allison. “They really have a chance.”

The twins developed a strong friendship with University of Tulsa assistant coach Shea Seals. Ultimately, the Boones were recruited also by Oral Roberts, OU, Arkansas, Houston, Wichita State and Nebraska.

The Boones made it known that they were a package deal. They would stay together as college teammates, and Boynton made it known very early — long before TU or any other school got seriously interested — that Oklahoma State wanted both brothers.

As Underwood’s assistant, Boynton’s engagement was unwavering. After Boynton became the Cowboy head man in 2017, his pursuit was of the Boones was intensified, and now the twins are critically important pieces of Cunningham’s supporting cast.

“There were obstacles here at Memorial and obstacles at OSU, so nothing has been easy for the twins,” Allison said. “It really is a storybook kind of situation, though.”