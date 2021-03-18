Bill Haisten: Before others could spell ‘Kalib’ or ‘Keylan’, Mike Boynton saw the Boones’ potential

Before the Boone twins get their first taste of NCAA Tournament experience, along with their first opportunity for a “one shining moment” bucket or defensive stop, we should reflect on Mike Boynton’s extra-effort play on Feb. 10, 2018.
In an 11 a.m. Central game played at West Virginia on that Saturday, the Boynton-coached OSU Cowboys clashed with the Mountaineers.
In the coaches’ office at Memorial’s Veterans Arena, then-Charger juniors Kalib Boone and Keylan Boone joined teammates to watch the telecast and see the Cowboys prevail 88-85.
In Tulsa that night, at the BOK Center, the Boones and Chargers were matched with Booker T. Washington.
After the Cowboy team traveled back to Stillwater, Boynton could have gone home to his wife and kids. He could have decompressed and savored a nice dinner.
Instead, Boynton and assistant coach Scott Sutton jumped in a car and raced to Tulsa. As Kalib Boone totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds, six dunks and two blocks in a 60-51 victory over Booker T. Washington, Boynton and Sutton were in courtside seats. Keylan Boone had 11 points and eight rebounds.
The brothers were stunned that Boynton and Sutton, after having been involved in a same-day game in far-away West Virginia, were in Tulsa to watch them play.
The Boynton-Boone relationship already had deep roots, but this gesture of investment pretty much sealed the deal on the brothers’ decision to sign with Oklahoma State.
During their four-year run with the Memorial varsity, the Boones were 102-12 with three state titles and a runner-up finish. On Friday, in an NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first-round game, the surging twins and surging, fourth-seeded OSU Cowboys are matched with 13th-seeded Liberty.
The 5:25 p.m. contest is played at Farmers Coliseum (located on the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis) and televised on TBS-1047.
“It’s amazing to see them on a stage like this,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “This is what I love about Kalib and Keylan: They make winning plays without scoring.”
When the Boones signed with OSU, they became the first Memorial basketball athletes to sign with a Power Five program since Brandon Loyd, who in 1994 signed with UCLA.
As Cowboy sophomores — with Kalib as a starter and Keylan providing a two-way impact off the bench — the Boones have developed into consistent difference-makers.
In his last eight games, the 6-foot-8 Keylan has converted on 62% of his shots overall and 42% of his 3-point attempts. He swished important 3-pointers in home wins over OU and Texas Tech, and he was responsible for massively critical defensive plays against the Red Raiders and at the end of the March 6 victory at West Virginia.
The 6-9 Kalib has become a nationally noticed forward. On a recent NBADraft.net 2022 mock draft, he was slotted as an early second-round pick (33rd overall).
Years ago, Allison predicted that Kalib would be a tremendous shot-blocker at the college level.
“At this (high school) level, he’s the best I’ve ever seen at blocking shots and changing shots,” Allison said. “He has beautiful timing and elevates so quickly.”
With 48, Kalib is the Big 12 leader in blocking shots. OSU’s next-best total is Cade Cunningham’s 20. In three Big 12 Tournament games, Kalib was a force with 14 blocks.
That defense is complemented by uncommon offensive efficiency. Over his last 16 games, Kalib connected on 68% of his shots. For the season as a whole, he is at 64.5% and on course to break Chianti Roberts’ 1996-97 program record for single-season field goal percentage (62.5%).
“It’s been fun to watch,” Allison said. “I knew Kalib could block shots and run and dunk, but this season, I’ve been amazed by his ability to score with either hand.
“Keylan’s defensive awareness is coached up. He’s so much better on defense now. His effort level on that end is the result of great coaching.”
The Boones hadn’t gotten much varsity playing time as Memorial ninth-graders, but during the summer of 2016, they were invited to an Oklahoma State-hosted camp for elite Oklahoma high school underclassmen. At the time, Kalib was 6-foot-7 and 170 pounds. Keylan was 6-5½ and 170.
At that time, Brad Underwood was the new OSU head coach and Boynton was an assistant. After a few hours of watching the Boones do some drill work and scrimmaging, Boynton had a vision for what they could become.
“These guys can play in the Big 12,” Boynton told Allison. “They really have a chance.”
The twins developed a strong friendship with University of Tulsa assistant coach Shea Seals. Ultimately, the Boones were recruited also by Oral Roberts, OU, Arkansas, Houston, Wichita State and Nebraska.
The Boones made it known that they were a package deal. They would stay together as college teammates, and Boynton made it known very early — long before TU or any other school got seriously interested — that Oklahoma State wanted both brothers.
As Underwood’s assistant, Boynton’s engagement was unwavering. After Boynton became the Cowboy head man in 2017, his pursuit was of the Boones was intensified, and now the twins are critically important pieces of Cunningham’s supporting cast.
“There were obstacles here at Memorial and obstacles at OSU, so nothing has been easy for the twins,” Allison said. “It really is a storybook kind of situation, though.”
Boynton got national acclaim for having signed Cunningham, the No. 1 recruit in the country, but the recruiting of the Boones remains a textbook example of how to build a program.
Kalib and Keylan didn’t become full-time Memorial starters until they were juniors, and yet Boynton was the first college-level believer in their ability.
It now is impossible to overstate the value of the Boynton-Sutton hustle, when in 2018 they traveled from Stillwater to the BOK Center; or the value of Boynton’s 2016 recognition that the ninth-grade Boones might become something special.
Before most other college coaches could correctly spell “Keylan” or “Kalib”, Boynton saw Big 12 potential in 15-year-old Tulsa twins.