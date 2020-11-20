Bill Haisten: Be thankful for football – a TU classic, high school playoffs and a big-time Bedlam

With 3.9 million residents, Oklahoma is the 29th-most populated state in the nation.
By now, you’re probably aware that in this week’s Associated Press college football poll, Oklahoma is the only state with three representatives in the Top 25: Oklahoma State at No. 14, OU at No. 18 and the University of Tulsa at No. 25.
Representing California and its 39.9 million residents is just one ranked team (No. 20 Southern Cal).
Representing a Texas population of 29.5 million are Texas A&M at No. 5 and Texas at No. 22.
A few days ahead of Thanksgiving — while reflecting on the spring and summer, when no one was sure whether we would even have 2020 football — we in Oklahoma have a lot for which to be thankful.
On Thursday, a National Game of the Year type of contest was played at Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium and televised on ESPN.
With heroics from a third-team quarterback (Davis Brin) and an unbelievable performance from a linebacker who should be a first-team All-American (Zaven Collins), the Golden Hurricane rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Tulane. Collins’ touchdown, on a 96-yard interception return, sealed Tulsa’s 30-24 victory in double overtime.
On Friday, there was the resumption of our high school football postseason. From a partnership of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and school-district leadership figures, there were protocols that resulted in a mostly whole Oklahoma regular season.
Conducting a season required myriad procedural adjustments and lifestyle discipline. High school administrators, coaches, athletes and the families of athletes — they’ve all done a fantastic job.
On Saturday, of course, there is Bedlam. For the 12th time in the past 18 meetings, each team has a national ranking. OU’s Lincoln Riley is 6-0 in Bedlam, with two wins as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator and four since he succeeded Bob Stoops as the head coach.
OSU’s Mike Gundy has a Bedlam head-coaching mark of 2-13, and yet he is chiefly responsible for the series having become so compelling. During much of Friday, the lead item on ESPN.com centered on the history of great Bedlam games.
If there were an Ohio State-Michigan game as entertaining as the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 Bedlam games, the whole country would lose its mind.
In the Bedlam football rivalry, the Gundy brothers as participants have deeper roots than anyone else at either school.
Saturday’s 6:30 p.m., ABC-televised showdown in Norman is Mike’s 30th Bedlam contest. He was involved in four Bedlam games as OSU’s quarterback, in six as an offensive assistant coach, in four as the offensive coordinator and now in 16 as the Cowboys’ head man.
For Cale Gundy, a former OU quarterback and today the Sooners’ inside receivers coach, this Bedlam is his 27th.
Which Gundy celebrates a victory?
No. 18-ranked Oklahoma has Spencer Rattler, a variety of elite weapons, a four-game win streak and a healthy self-esteem after having gotten steadily better since an 0-2 start in the Big 12.
The 14th-ranked Cowboys have the Big 12’s best defense and a wide receiver — Tylan Wallace — who when healthy might be the league’s best player overall, but the OSU offensive line hasn’t been very good.
My prediction is a 34-24 OU win, with the Sooners having to grind to get each one of those 34 points. I’ll be anxious to see KTUL-8’s local television rating for Bedlam.
So many entertainment options have been eliminated or altered during the pandemic. Limited attendance and mandatory mask-wearing are universal throughout football at all levels, but at least we can still watch televised games five days a week. For the Bedlam telecast, I bet the Tulsa-area audience is huge.
Since the start of the 2017 season, the Nebraska football team is 14-25. Arkansas is trending in a positive direction, but the Razorbacks in 2017-20 are 11-32. In Nebraska and in Arkansas, life is better when there’s winning college football.
In 2017-20, the Sooners and Cowboys have a combined record of 71-23. In 2020, the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane are 15-4.
It’s not just that we have football in Oklahoma. We have relevant college football in Oklahoma, and we have high school football at the same time that 15 other states decided against trying a fall season.
I shudder when considering what 2020 would have been like without watching Zaven Collins, Spencer Rattler and Tylan Wallace make plays, or seeing more of the Bixby dynasty and witnessing Holland Hall’s surge to championship contention. What an empty period this would have been.
As this year has been so grim and life-changing, my appreciation for football in Oklahoma has tripled.
