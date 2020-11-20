Bill Haisten: Be thankful for football – a TU classic, high school playoffs and a big-time Bedlam

With 3.9 million residents, Oklahoma is the 29th-most populated state in the nation.

By now, you’re probably aware that in this week’s Associated Press college football poll, Oklahoma is the only state with three representatives in the Top 25: Oklahoma State at No. 14, OU at No. 18 and the University of Tulsa at No. 25.

Representing California and its 39.9 million residents is just one ranked team (No. 20 Southern Cal).

Representing a Texas population of 29.5 million are Texas A&M at No. 5 and Texas at No. 22.

A few days ahead of Thanksgiving — while reflecting on the spring and summer, when no one was sure whether we would even have 2020 football — we in Oklahoma have a lot for which to be thankful.

On Thursday, a National Game of the Year type of contest was played at Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium and televised on ESPN.

With heroics from a third-team quarterback (Davis Brin) and an unbelievable performance from a linebacker who should be a first-team All-American (Zaven Collins), the Golden Hurricane rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Tulane. Collins’ touchdown, on a 96-yard interception return, sealed Tulsa’s 30-24 victory in double overtime.