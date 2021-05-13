Bill Haisten: At OSU, Bryce Thompson writes the next chapter of his basketball life

As each of Bryce’s parents was a Hurricane athlete, the Thompsons are connected to TU. Saying no to Hurricane coach Frank Haith for a second time “probably was the hardest part of all of this,” Bryce said. “It’s rough, but you have to make that call. It’s the right thing to do, instead of them finding out (on social media).”

The next time Bryce Thompson and Rondel Walker combine on “a winning play!”, it will be in the Gallagher-Iba Arena practice gym. Thompson says he’ll make a June 1 move to Stillwater, where he joins budding star Avery Anderson, veteran Isaac Likekele and Walker in the OSU backcourt.

After one very impressive season of college basketball, OSU All-American Cade Cunningham should be a top-five pick in the NBA draft.

Physically, the Bryce Thompson of today is significantly different than the Bryce Thompson of April 23, 2019 — the date on which Boynton visited Thompson’s home for a recruiting visit.

At that time, Thompson was about 6-foot-3½ and 175 pounds. Now, he’s at 6-5 and 197. In the past year, he added 10 pounds of muscle.