Bill Haisten: As was the case in 2009, OSU’s pursuit of style points takes a back seat to the grind of winning

As the offense was running on fumes by season’s end, OSU was blown out in a Bedlam road game and mustered only 259 total yards in a 21-7 Cotton Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

A few days after the Cotton Bowl disappointment, Gundy hired Dana Holgorsen to coordinate the Oklahoma State offense. The convergence of Holgorsen, Weeden and Justin Blackmon resulted in a magic 2010.

The 2010 Cowboys could snap their fingers and get a touchdown. For the 2020 Cowboys, touchdowns are a problem.

Through two games in 2019, OSU had 108 points, 1,135 yards of offense and a 2-0 record.

Through two games this season, OSU has used three quarterbacks while scoring 43 points and totaling 626 yards. The bottom line is the same: a 2-0 record.

Two offensive-line starters left the program during the summer. I suspected it would result in a challenge for OSU. Now, it feels like the whole season rides on the ability of line coach Charlie Dickey to squeeze better performances from his blockers before opponents like Baylor, Texas, and OU show up on the schedule. By Big 12 standings, OSU’s defense seems to be the real deal.