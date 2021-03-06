Bill Haisten: As the NCAA remains silent, it looks like OSU gets a shot at a special March

During the OSU-Baylor telecast on Thursday, ESPN’s Jay Bilas said this about the Cowboys: “The fight in this team is really impressive. This basketball team is not going to be any fun to play against in the NCAA Tournament.”
Bilas seemed completely certain that OSU will be a presence in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday, after OSU finished an extremely impressive road win over West Virginia, there was this from Cowboy coach Mike Boynton: “If we can figure out over the next couple of days, before we head to Kansas City, how to cut down on some of these turnovers — how good can we become?”
Kansas City is the site of the Big 12 Tournament. From Boynton, there didn’t seem to be any trace of doubt that he’ll be taking his squad to the Big 12 Tournament.
In June, a postseason ban was among NCAA sanctions imposed against the OSU program. The ban would apply both to the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament. The immediate presumption was that the postseason ban would be enforced in 2021, in which case this March 6-7 weekend would have been the finish line for the 2020-21 Oklahoma State basketball team.
The doomsday reaction of OSU fans centered on Cade Cunningham. Would the nation’s top recruit still choose to play one season at OSU or might he bounce to a different school or the NBA’s G League?
Would a potentially wonderful OSU season be reduced to a dead-end exercise that would not include postseason competition?
Oklahoma State submitted to the NCAA an appeal of the sanctions. As of this weekend, there has been no resolution in that process.
As Boynton reminded the Tulsa World in December, no sanctions can be enforced when an appeals process is ongoing. That means OSU currently is eligible for the Big 12 Tournament (which begins on Wednesday at KC’s T-Mobile Center) and the NCAA Tournament (which begins on March 18).
The sanctions eventually may be enforced, but it now seems 99.999% certain that a postseason ban won’t occur before 2022. And who knows? Maybe OSU gets a favorable outcome on its appeal.
Bilas dropped a heavy opinion during the OSU-Baylor game: The OSU sanctions, he said, are “a clear case of the NCAA Committee on Infractions over-punishing Oklahoma State because of the actions of one person.” That one person is infamous former Cowboy assistant Lamont Evans.
From any official person at the NCAA or at OSU, Boynton himself never has received this type of message: You definitely are in the clear for the Big 12 Tournament and you definitely are good for the NCAA Tournament. For the OSU coach, there has been everyday uncertainty for nine months.
Boynton is responsible for the daily grind of preparing his team for challenges in the nation’s most competitive conference. If he spends one minute stressing about the NCAA and the OSU appeal, it’s one minute that wasn’t spent on preparation for a Bedlam game or for a West Virginia challenge.
As Cunningham was unavailable because of a sore ankle, and as veteran guard Isaac Likekele again was sidelined because of an injury, Saturday’s 85-80 victory at West Virginia qualifies as the best program win of the Boynton era.
Avery Anderson had a career-high 31 points, the Boone twins combined for 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and OSU overall converted on 58% of its shots from the field. Cunningham was in street clothes and OSU still prevailed over a formidable West Virginia team. Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins remains stuck on a career total of 899 wins.
By “program win,” I mean that OSU’s performance underscored the quality of Boynton’s roster. Cunningham is hailed as a can’t-miss prospect who might be the Big 12 Player of the Year this year and the NBA Rookie of the Year next year, but this isn’t a one-man enterprise. Boynton has a nice collection of winning college basketball athletes.
A 6-3 guard from the Dallas area, Anderson entered with a 10.2-point scoring average. On Saturday, Boynton needed someone to step up with a heroic response. Anderson complied with 11-of-14 shooting and six rebounds.
On Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, it’s possible an NCAA official could send a bad-news email to Oklahoma State, abruptly pulling the plug on the best chapter of Boynton’s four-year run as the Cowboy coach.
The OSU players could be in Kansas City, unpacking their bags and preparing for their bid for the program’s first Big 12 Tournament championship since 2005, and the NCAA could announce that Oklahoma State’s appeal was denied and that the Cowboy basketball season has ended.
At the same time, it seems really unlikely that the NCAA would do something that cruel. As the season progressed from January through February and now into March, and while there was nothing in the way of notifications from the NCAA, there was a daily strengthening of the OSU belief that there would be a postseason.
CBS/Turner executives spent billions on NCAA Tournament rights. If they were to get a vote, you know they’d want Oklahoma State and Cunningham on their bracket.
The NCAA has a history of controversial and questionable decisions, but it feels like the Cowboys won’t have their hearts broken in this situation. It feels like a very interesting OSU team will get a shot at a special March.