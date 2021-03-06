Bill Haisten: As the NCAA remains silent, it looks like OSU gets a shot at a special March

During the OSU-Baylor telecast on Thursday, ESPN’s Jay Bilas said this about the Cowboys: “The fight in this team is really impressive. This basketball team is not going to be any fun to play against in the NCAA Tournament.”

Bilas seemed completely certain that OSU will be a presence in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, after OSU finished an extremely impressive road win over West Virginia, there was this from Cowboy coach Mike Boynton: “If we can figure out over the next couple of days, before we head to Kansas City, how to cut down on some of these turnovers — how good can we become?”

Kansas City is the site of the Big 12 Tournament. From Boynton, there didn’t seem to be any trace of doubt that he’ll be taking his squad to the Big 12 Tournament.

In June, a postseason ban was among NCAA sanctions imposed against the OSU program. The ban would apply both to the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament. The immediate presumption was that the postseason ban would be enforced in 2021, in which case this March 6-7 weekend would have been the finish line for the 2020-21 Oklahoma State basketball team.