Bill Haisten: As recruiting reopens, Owasso four-star Chris McClellan responds aggressively

Immediate and aggressive — the response of Owasso four-star defensive tackle Chris McClellan to the NCAA’s June 1 ending of a dead-period ban on recruiting-related visits to college campus.
“This means that coaches will be able to return to their normal recruiting calendars and activities,” the NCAA explained, and McClellan capitalized by scoring sit-downs with three coaches: OU’s Lincoln Riley, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Florida’s Dan Mullen.
On Tuesday, June 1, McClellan made an unofficial visit to the OU campus in Norman.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior transfer from Edison toured the Missouri campus in Columbia.
That visit also was classified as unofficial, meaning that the athlete and his family pick up the tab on expenses. For an official visit, the host university takes care of travel-and-accommodations expenses.
On Friday, for an official visit, McClellan flew to Gainesville, Florida, for a weekend at the University of Florida. Upcoming are official visits to Southern Cal (June 18-20) and Ohio State (June 25-27).
On Tuesday night, McClellan got a call from an Alabama area code. There was an offer from the University of Alabama, and he says he soon will have planned an official-visit trip to Tuscaloosa.
McClellan’s reaction to the Crimson Tide offer: “I was thinking, ‘Wow, the team that just won the national championship — they’re on the phone. They’re making an offer. That means they believe you can help them win,’ It’s Alabama, you know. You don’t have to say much more than that.”
McClellan and other members of the recruiting Class of 2022 have what most in the Class of 2021 were denied because of COVID-19: A freedom of movement that none of us should ever again take for granted. An opportunity to actually see the campuses and facilities of possible college destinations. The ability to shake hands and converse with a head coach and a position coach — people who could be the most important figures in the next chapter of an athlete’s life.
On the whole, the business of college football recruiting is getting back to normal. So is the business of offseason camps — events designed to assist uncommitted and overlooked athletes in their quest to command the attention of college coaches.
At Owasso on Sunday, there is the Prep Redzone Oklahoma Spring Showcase (open to all high school-age players). On June 14-19 in Stillwater, there is the Epos Sports Experience for football, baseball, softball, wrestling, basketball, soccer and golf athletes.
There can be a double benefit from such a camp: an athlete just might achieve some level of performance improvement, and that athlete just might wind up on the radar of a college program.
McClellan already is on many prominent radar screens. Entering the weekend, he was rated the nation’s No. 14 defensive tackle prospect by 247 Sports and had 37 FBS scholarship offers.
Before departing for Gainesville, he tweeted a list that he described as his “top 17” schools. McClellan did not use the word “finalists,” so it feels as though his process remains pretty fluid.
McClellan’s current list of his top 17 possible destinations: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, OU, Southern Cal, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington.
There were offers also from Oklahoma State and the University of Tulsa. West Virginia is the only Big 12 program that has not extended an offer to McClellan, whose father Kenny McClellan was Robert Meacham’s Booker T. Washington quarterback during the early 2000s. Kenny McClellan went on to become a Mississippi State receiver, and his son now has a very impressive list of options.
While OSU is not among Chris McClellan’s top 17, there may be an unofficial visit to Stillwater.
“I may go there with (Bixby running back) Braylin Presley,” McClellan said. “We’re pretty good friends. We can set it up and go together.”
As Presley enters the summer before his senior season, he does so with not even a trace of the hectic schedule faced by McClellan. The brother of Cowboy wide receiver Brennan Presley, Braylin Presley didn’t want the countless calls and text messages directed at an uncommitted, elite recruit, so he announced his OSU commitment in April.
McClellan is expected to take his process all the way to late November or even into December. Commitments are not binding. Dec. 15 is the first date on which Class of 2022 football recruits may sign a letter of intent.
While at Edison, McClellan was dominant in competition against opponents like Memorial, Durant and Will Rogers. This season, he’ll be on Class 6AI turf. He’ll get to see how he stacks up in the super heavyweight division of Oklahoma football.
“Man, you have no idea how fired up I am. I can’t wait,” he said. “This team camp we had a few days ago — it was just a taste of (what) our season might look like and what we can accomplish.”
McClellan transferred from Edison to Owasso during the semester break. He did offseason strength-and-conditioning work with new coaches and teammates. The acclimation period is behind him. He’ll have a whirlwind summer of college visits, and then in August he focuses on preparation for his senior season. Every day, though, there will be the contemplation of a huge college decision.
“You can tell a lot more about a (coach) when it’s an in-person thing instead of a Zoom,” McClellan said. “I’ve got a lot of travel ahead of me, but I’m excited about it. I feel really lucky that it’s all getting back to normal.”