Bill Haisten: As recruiting reopens, Owasso four-star Chris McClellan responds aggressively

McClellan’s reaction to the Crimson Tide offer: “I was thinking, ‘Wow, the team that just won the national championship — they’re on the phone. They’re making an offer. That means they believe you can help them win,’ It’s Alabama, you know. You don’t have to say much more than that.”

McClellan and other members of the recruiting Class of 2022 have what most in the Class of 2021 were denied because of COVID-19: A freedom of movement that none of us should ever again take for granted. An opportunity to actually see the campuses and facilities of possible college destinations. The ability to shake hands and converse with a head coach and a position coach — people who could be the most important figures in the next chapter of an athlete’s life.

On the whole, the business of college football recruiting is getting back to normal. So is the business of offseason camps — events designed to assist uncommitted and overlooked athletes in their quest to command the attention of college coaches.

At Owasso on Sunday, there is the Prep Redzone Oklahoma Spring Showcase (open to all high school-age players). On June 14-19 in Stillwater, there is the Epos Sports Experience for football, baseball, softball, wrestling, basketball, soccer and golf athletes.