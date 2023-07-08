Some Oklahoma State people say, “We’re a wrestling school.”

Others might say, “Gary Ward, Pete Incaviglia, Robin Ventura – we’re definitely a baseball school.”

Some would say, “Are you kidding? We’re a golf school.”

Others would refer to Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton and insist that OSU is a basketball school.

History defines each of those programs as a signature piece of OSU athletics, but their current condition isn’t great.

Wrestling finished 18th in this year’s NCAA Championship and hasn’t won the national title since 2006.

Baseball hosted an NCAA regional last month, losing to Oral Roberts and being eliminated resoundingly by Dallas Baptist. Over the last 23 Cowboy seasons, there has been one College World Series appearance.

Over the last 16 full golf seasons, the Cowboy men captured only one national championship.

In 16 full seasons since Sutton’s run ended, the OSU basketball program has a sub-.500 record in Big 12 play.

For several years, I’ve contended that Oklahoma State now is a football school – and I contend that with all due respect to the Cowgirl softball program. What an amazing job Kenny Gajewski has done with that program.

In football, Oklahoma State has 17 consecutive winning seasons. Among current Big 12 programs, no other program has more than six such seasons. UCF has six. Cincinnati and BYU each have five. Among the Big 12 holdover programs, no school has a streak of more than two consecutive winning seasons.

With 26 consecutive winning seasons, Georgia is the national leader. Wisconsin is next at 21, followed by Oklahoma State at 17 and Alabama at 16.

As Mike Gundy shoulders the heavy responsibility of getting an 18th consecutive winning season, his Cowboys occupy the No. 7 position in the 14-team Big 12 preseason media poll.

At the midseason mark in 2022, OSU was ranked No. 9 nationally and had prevailed in 20 of its last 23 games.

From that beautiful position, the Cowboys were beaten in five of their final six contests, lost QB Spencer Sanders and several additional difference-makers in the transfer portal, and now have glaring question marks at quarterback and on the offensive line.

The Cowboy defense has a new coordinator, Bryan Nardo, who last season coached at a school – Division II Gannon University in Pennsylvania – I’d never heard of before he was hired by Gundy.

As traditional signature sports haven’t succeeded at old-school levels, the football Cowboys have been consistent winners. OSU fans need something to feel good about. They need a positive football season – and so does athletic director Chad Weiberg, who is attempting to raise more than $300 million for a variety of new facility projects.

A more detailed look at Oklahoma State wrestling, baseball, men’s golf and men’s basketball:

Wrestling

With 34 team national titles, 143 individual national champions and 485 All-Americans, Oklahoma State has the most decorated college wrestling program of all time. An Olympic gold medalist, a world champion and a Cowboy national champion, John Smith is an internationally respected legend. He coached OSU to national titles in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

In 2007-23, however, there was no national championship for Oklahoma State wrestling. In the national tournament, the Cowboys were 13th in 2018, 14th in 2022 and 18th in this year’s NCAA Championship at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Baseball

Oklahoma State’s only national title was captured in 1959. There was, however, a glorious run with Gary Ward as the coach in 1978-96: 10 College World Series appearances during those 19 seasons. There were probably a half-dozen seasons during which OSU had the most talented team but fell short of the ultimate goal.

Over the last 23 seasons – with Tom Holliday, Frank Anderson and Josh Holliday as the head coaches – OSU has been to the College World Series only once (in 2016). There were only four advancements to the super regional level of the postseason.

With Josh Holliday as the head man since 2013, there have been six seasons of at least 40 victories and only one Big 12 finish outside of the top four in the standings. The Cowboys are consistently competitive in the conference but consistently stumble during the postseason.

This year, OSU hosted a regional at its phenomenal O’Brate Stadium. Ranked No. 11 nationally at the time, the Cowboys played twice and lost twice – falling 6-4 to Oral Roberts in the opener and being eliminated by Dallas Baptist. That final score: 18-4. During that regional, Cowboy pitching gave up 32 hits and walked 12 batters.

In its last 16 meetings with ORU, Oklahoma State is 3-13.

Men’s golf

On the cover of the 2023 Oklahoma State media guide is this headline: “COLLEGE GOLF’S BIGGEST BRAND.”

With regard to individual achievement, OSU laps the rest of the field. The all-time total of Cowboy All-Americans: 141. No other school has as many as 80 All-Americans.

This year – for only the second time in 76 years – the Oklahoma State men’s golf program failed to advance to the championship level of the NCAA postseason.

Overall, there have been 11 national championships. In 32 years with Mike Holder as the coach, there were eight national titles and 10 runner-up finishes. In 2006, the Mike McGraw-coached Cowboys were national champs. Over the last 16 full golf seasons, however, only one OSU team was the national champion.

With Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland in 2018, those Alan Bratton-coached Cowboys were among the better OSU teams of all time, regardless of sport.

OSU has an unbelievable home facility with Karsten Creek. The Cowboys always compete with one of the more talented rosters in the country. At the professional level of sports, OSU is represented more impressively by golfers than by athletes from any other sport.

Oklahoma State golf is healthy, but still, you would think “COLLEGE GOLF’S BIGGEST BRAND” would have more than one national title on its 2007-23 scorecard. During that period, Texas, Augusta State, Alabama and Stanford each scored two national championships.

Men’s basketball

Eddie Sutton set what may have been an unmatchable standard. In 16 Oklahoma State seasons (1990-2006), his overall record was 368-151 (.709). There were Big 12 Tournament titles in 1995, 2004 and 2005.

There were 13 trips to the NCAA Tournament and a 22-13 record in those games. There were two runs to the Final Four. Six of the Sutton teams advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

In 17 seasons since Eddie Sutton left Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have been coached by Sean Sutton, Travis Ford, Brad Underwood and Mike Boynton. Their combined records: 321-243 overall (.569) and 132-169 in the Big 12 (.439).

The 13,611-seat Gallagher-Iba frequently was filled during the Eddie era. More recently, an attendance figure of 8,000 is considered fairly decent.

The burden on football

Which Cowboys report for duty during the 2023 football season?

The ones who last season got trucked 48-0 at Kansas State, lost by three touchdowns at Kansas, gave up first-quarter totals of 28 points and 299 yards in Bedlam, and lost at home to the 5-7 West Virginia Mountaineers?

Or might Gundy respond with a Coach of the Year type of performance and squeeze nine wins from a team picked to finish seventh in the conference?

As is the case at any school competing at the major-college level, football is the No. 1 revenue generator for the athletic department. The Oklahoma State football program actually has two ongoing streaks: 17 consecutive winning seasons and 75 consecutive home games of at least 50,000 tickets sold.

While OSU recorded only two NCAA Tournament basketball victories in 2007-23, the football program has streaked to an unprecedented level of sustained success – both on the field and at the box office.

The OSU fans who suffered through an 18-4 home baseball loss to Dallas Baptist, in an elimination game – they’ll be hoping for something better from the Gundy Cowboys. The fund-raising campaign of Weiberg and his staff surely would be easier if OSU has a feel-good football experience.

For Oklahoma State, this upcoming season is at the highest level of high-stakes unpredictability.