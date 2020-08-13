After hiring Dana Holgorsen to coordinate the Oklahoma State offense — and because it was apparent during spring practice that the Brandon Weeden-Justin Blackmon-Kendall Hunter Cowboys would be really good — the Mike Gundy of 2010 was uncommonly relaxed and might have been the best media coach in college football.
He was consistently accessible before and during an 11-2 season.
In 2011, with Todd Monken having become Holgorsen’s successor as the play-caller, Gundy was even more accommodating. Each Monday, after his weekly news conference, he and a handful of reporters would walk to the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium, get comfortable on lavish pieces of suite-level furniture and talk for an additional 30-60 minutes.
Most of those conversations were on the record, and it was incredibly helpful with the coverage of an OSU team that spent the entire season in the Top 10, won the Big 12 title, beat Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl and finished 12-1.
With those Monday overtime sessions with Gundy — I nicknamed them “The Fireside Chats” — the reporters weren’t the only ones who appreciated them. If Gundy himself hadn’t enjoyed “The Fireside Chats,” they would not have occurred.
I’m writing this on Thursday, Aug. 13, and it has now been 128 days since Gundy has spoken with any member of the Oklahoma media. It has been since his media teleconference of April 7, when he referred to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus.”
On at least five occasions since April, I’ve requested talk time with the Cowboy head coach. I’m batting .000 on those requests.
Before, during and after the OAN T-shirt controversy, there was no opportunity to speak with Gundy. He was scheduled to have taken questions during the Big 12 Media Day event on Aug. 3 and again on Monday of this week, but both of those news conferences were canceled.
At 128 days, Gundy’s Oklahoma media silence is by 36 days the lengthiest of his 15½-year head-coaching career. I specify “Oklahoma media silence” because Gundy has been selectively silent. While saying no to reporters from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, he said yes to ESPN.
Since May, an ESPN documentary producer and crew have been in Stillwater, embedded within the Cowboy program while filming episodes of an “Our Time: Oklahoma State Football” series. It can be viewed on ESPN+, with Episode 1 having premiered on Thursday. The plan apparently is for a new episode to be released each week during the entirety of the football season.
“Our Time” is a really well done glance behind the Oklahoma State football curtain. At the 3½-minute mark of the 17½-minute first episode, Gundy and team doctor Val Gene Iven are shown during a May 26 discussion of OSU’s COVID-19 testing plan. There was a prediction from Iven that there would be “a couple” of positive tests within each group of returning players.
There was a great shot of Gundy at his desk, a few feet removed from a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Clint Eastwood. The Eastwood cut-out, with the actor dressed for one of his tough-guy Western roles, has been a Gundy office fixture for years.
There was footage of OSU’s Canadian stars — roommates Chuba Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbemiga — during the drive from their apartment building to the stadium, where they would be tested.
“You’ve got to do your part to bring change,” Hubbard said while in the passenger seat. “Rest in peace, George Floyd.”
While seated at his locker room cubicle and in reference to the coronavirus, Ogbongbemiga said, “Personally, it doesn’t worry me too much.”
There also was footage of a May 31 protest in Tulsa. Ogbongbemiga later acknowledged on Twitter that he had been in Tulsa for that event.
The next shot was of an ABC News anchor reporting that Ogbongbemiga had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, there was a quarantine period for “Our Time” producer Bo Mattingly and his crew.
During the shutdown of American sports, no other school can match Oklahoma State for having gotten significant ESPN exposure. There was the amazing, heartbreaking Eddie Sutton film, followed by a Bryant “Big Country” Reeves documentary and now this Cowboy football series.
That’s all mostly positive for Oklahoma State, but this is maddening: If every other OSU coach is consistently willing to do interviews, why does Gundy continue to refuse opportunities to discuss and promote his program?
He’ll have to answer some tough questions when he finally does talk with reporters, but otherwise, media members need the access so they can cover the basics of the program. I know Gundy very well, having been on the OSU beat for his first seven seasons and again in 2014-15, but I have no idea why his media approach in 2020 is the polar opposite of his position in 2010-11.
During this 128-day period of Gundy’s Oklahoma silence, OU’s Lincoln Riley made time for five availability sessions. While Riley talks about the Sooners, Gundy sustains a disregard for Oklahoma media.
The Tulsa World and The Oklahoman are media companies that have covered Cowboy football in a complete sense — including all road games — for 75 years, and yet The Oklahoman’s people and our people can’t get a 10-minute Q&A with the head coach. An ESPN producer can, though.
Happy birthday to OSU’s Mike Gundy. Here’s a game-by-game look back at his 129 career victories
Mike Gundy
No. 1: Oklahoma State 15, Montana State 10. Sept. 3, 2005
Jeremy Palmoore, head football coach Mike Gundy and D'Juan Woods sing the OSU alma mater after defeating Montana State in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 2: Oklahoma State 23, Florida Atlantic 3. Sept. 8, 2005
Oklahoma State's Mike Hamilton jumps over a tackle by Florida Atlantic's Cergile Sincere (45) during their game at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Fla. (JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 3: Oklahoma State 20, Arkansas State 10. Sept. 17, 2005
OSU quarterback Bobby Reid unloads a pass against Arkansas State in the first half. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 4: Oklahoma State 24, #13 Texas Tech 17. Nov. 12, 2005
OSU running back Mike Hamilton crosses the end zone to score with Tommy Devereaux in tow against Texas Tech in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 5: Oklahoma State 52, Missouri State 10. Sept. 2, 2006
OSU's Perrish Cox (left) and Jeremy Nethon react to Cox's 96-yard touchdown run on the opening kickoff against Missouri State at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 6: Oklahoma State 35, Arkansas State 7. Sept. 9, 2006.
Oklahoma State players and coaches greet fans at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark., after OSU's 35-7 victory over Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 9, 2006. (DAVID QUINN/For the Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 7: Oklahoma State 48, Florida Atlantic 8. Sept. 16, 2006
Oklahoma State linebacker Alex Odiari high-fives the crowd after the Cowboys' 48-8 victory over Florida Atlantic University in Stillwater. Odiari had three tackles and one sack during the game. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 8: Oklahoma State 42, Kansas 32. Oct. 14, 2006.
Jared and Nathan Fimple of Vinita cheer on OSU during NCAA football action at Lewis Field. (JOEY JOHNSON/for Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 9: Oklahoma State 41, #20 Nebraska 29. Oct. 28, 2006
Running back Keith Toston (5) runs through the Nebraska defense in Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 10: Oklahoma State 66, Baylor 24. Nov. 11, 2006
OSU's Adarius Bowman leaps into the arms of teammate Brandon Pettigrew following Pettigrew's touchdown catch against Baylor in the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU defeated Baylor, 66-24, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Gundy. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 11: Oklahoma State 34, Alabama 31 (Independence Bowl). Dec. 28, 2006.
OSU celebrating their win over Alabama during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 12: Oklahoma State 42, Florida Atlantic 6. Sept. 8, 2007
OSU's Perrish Cox gets past Florida Atlantic's Bryan Levitt during the first half of the football game at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 13: Oklahoma State 49, Texas Tech 45. Sept. 22, 2007
OSU head coach Mike Gundy stands on the field during a game against Texas Tech at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The day would be remembered for Gundy's postgame news conference -- the "I'm a man, I'm 40" rant. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Sam Houston State 3. Sept. 29, 2007
OSU's head coach Mike Gundy celebrates with Deron Fontenot (24) and Terrance Anderson (23) after beating Sam Houston. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 15: Oklahoma State 45, Nebraska 14. Oct. 13, 2007
In the final minute of the game, OSU safety Andre Sexton is congratulated by head coach Mike Gundy for the 45-14 victory over Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 16: Oklahoma State 41, #25 Kansas State 39. Oct. 20, 2007
OSU's Brandon Pettigrew celebrates after firing Pistol Pete's shotgun following OSU's 41-39 victory over KSU at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 17: Oklahoma State 45, Baylor 14. Nov. 17, 2007
Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson runs against Baylor. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 18: Oklahoma State 49, Indiana 33. Dec. 31, 2007 (Insight Bowl)
Oklahoma State poses for photographs with their Insight Bowl trophy after defeating Indiana in Tempe, Arizona. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 19: Oklahoma State 39, Washington State 13. Aug. 30, 2008
OSU's Dez Bryant runs by Washington State's Mike Graise (19) and Easton Johnson (25) at Qwest Field in Seattle. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 20: Oklahoma State 56, Houston 37. Sept. 6, 2008
OSU's Keith Toston (5) and Dez Bryant (1) celebrate with students following OSU's victory over Houston at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 21: Oklahoma State 57, Missouri State 13
OSU head coach Mike Gundy gestures from the OSU sideline area during the Missouri State-Oklahoma State football game at Boone Pickens Stadium, in Stillwater. (Tulsa World File photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 22: Oklahoma State 55, Troy 24. Sept. 27, 2008
OSU's Kendall Hunter scores a 17-yard touchdown against Troy at Boone Pickens Stadium, Saturday. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 23: #21 Oklahoma State 56, Texas A&M 28. Oct. 4, 2008
Oklahoma State QB Zac Robinson scores a touchdown under pressure from Jordan Peterson (5) and Lucas Patterson (77) of Texas A&M. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 24: #17 Oklahoma State 28, #3 Missouri 23. Oct. 11, 2008
OSU's Zac Robinson (right) and Dez Bryant react to OSU's 28-23 victory over Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. It still stands as one of the biggest wins of the Gundy era. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 25: #8 Oklahoma State 34, Baylor 6. Oct. 18, 2008
Dez Bryant attempts to escape a Baylor defender in a game at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 26: #9 Oklahoma State 59, Iowa State 17. Nov. 1, 2008
OSU head coach Mike Gundy has a word with an official at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 27: #11 Oklahoma State 30, Colorado 17. Nov. 15, 2008.
Oklahoma State celebrates a touchdown during an October 2008 game. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 28: #9 Oklahoma State 24, #13 Georgia 10. Sept. 5, 2009
OSU personnel signal first down as coach Mike Gundy watches in the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Not only was it a huge win for OSU, but the game was the first in the completely renovated BPS. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 29: #16 Oklahoma State 41, Rice 24
OSU's Terrance Anderson (right) blocks Rice's Vance McDonald as teammate Donald Booker returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 30: #16 Oklahoma State 56, Grambling State 6. Sept. 26, 2009
OSU head coach Mike Gundy shakes hands with mascot Pistol Pete following OSU's victory against Grambling State at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 31: #15 Oklahoma State 36, Texas A&M 31. Oct. 10, 2009
OSU's Keith Toston (5) celebrates with teammate Tracy Moore following Moore's 51-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zac Robinson in the third quarter at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 32: #16 Oklahoma State 33, Missouri 17. Oct. 17, 2009
OSU's Jermiah Price (97) congratulates teammate Andre Sexton following Sexton's deflection of a fourth-down Missouri pass in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 33: #14 Oklahoma State 34, Baylor 7. Oct. 24, 2009
Quarterback Zac Robinson passes while be pressured by defensive tackle Phil Taylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. (THOMAS B. SHEA/Special to the Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 34: #18 Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 8. Nov. 7, 2009
OSU head coach Mike Gundy listens to an explanation from an official at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 35: #17 Oklahoma State 24, Texas Tech 17. Nov. 14, 2009
OSU quarterback Zac Robinson is hammered by Texas Tech's Jamar Wall late in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Both Robinson and Wall were injured on the play. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 36: #12 Oklahoma State 31, Colorado 28. Nov. 19, 2009
OSU's Brandon Weeden warms up prior to the Colorado game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Weeden would lead OSU from behind after taking over for Alex Cate. He became the starter the next season. (Tulsa World file photo)
OSU FOOTBALL
Before a 2010 game in Stillwater, Mike Gundy acknowledges fans near the OSU team hotel. For several years, during the nights that precede home football games, Cowboy players have stayed at The Atherton Hotel on the university campus. Tulsa World file photo
Mike Gundy
No. 38: Oklahoma State 41, Troy 38. Sept. 11, 2010
OSU's Kendall Hunter runs for a touchdown leaving Willard Ross of Troy lying in his wake. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 39: Oklahoma State 65, Tulsa 28. Sept. 18, 2010
Oklahoma State players Michael Harrison, Mathies Long and Brodrick Brown celebrate with fans after defeating Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 40: Oklahoma State 38, Texas A&M 35. Sept. 30, 2010
OSU's Dan Bailey celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the college football game between Texas A&M University and Oklahoma State University (OSU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman)
Mike Gundy
No. 41: #22 Oklahoma State 54, Louisiana 28. Oct. 8, 2010
OSU's Justin Blackmon takes off over ULL's Orkeys Auriene after a successful reception in the third quarter of their game in Lafayette, La. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 42: #20 Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 17
OSU head coach Mike Gundy and Texas Tech head coach Tommy Tuberville meet at midfield after OSU's 34-17 win at Lubbock, Texas. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 43: #20 Oklahoma State 24, Kansas State 14. Oct. 30, 2010
OSU safety Markelle Martin pulls in a pass intended for KSU's Aubrey Quarles as Andrew McGee looks on in the fourth quarter of their game in Manhattan, Kansas. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 44: #19 Oklahoma State 55, #22 Baylor 28. Nov. 6, 2010
OSU quarterback Brandon Weeden passes in the second half of their game against Baylor in Stillwater. Weeden threw for 435 yards, at the time a school record. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 45: #12 Oklahoma State 33, Texas 16. Nov. 13, 2010
OSU's Justin Blackmon makes a catch for a touchdown against Texas' Aaron Williams in Austin, Texas. This was Gundy's first win over Texas. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 46: #12 Oklahoma State 48, Kansas 14. Nov. 20, 2010
OSU's Jeremy Smith celebrates a touchdown with Jonathan Rush against KU in Lawrence, Kansas. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 47: #14 Oklahoma State 36, Arizona 10. Dec. 29, 2010 (Alamo Bowl)
OSU head coach Mike Gundy struggles to hand off the heavy Alamo Bowl trophy down to the players after defeating Arizona 36-10 in San Antonio. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 48: #9 Oklahoma State 61, Louisiana 34. Sept. 3, 2011
OSU receiver Michael Harrison makes the catch in the end zone over UL's Melvin White to score in the fourth quarter. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 49: #9 Oklahoma State 37, Arizona 14. Sept. 8, 2011
OSU's Nigel Nicholas and Daytawion Lowe tackle Arizona's Austin Hill in Stillwater. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 50: #8 Oklahoma State 59, Tulsa 33. Sept. 17, 2011
OSU head coach Mike Gundy tells his team to go to the corner after the TU game at Chapman Stadium. (TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 51: #7 Oklahoma State 30, #8 Texas A&M 29. Sept. 24, 2011
Oklahoma State's Zack Craig celebrates after tackling Kenric McNeal of Texas A&M Sept. 24, 2011. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 52: #6 Oklahoma State 70, Kansas 28. Oct. 8, 2011
OSU's Justin Blackmon gets past Kansas' Keeston Terry to score another touchdown for OSU at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 53: #6 Oklahoma State 38, #22 Texas 26. Oct. 15, 2011
Coaches Mike Gundy (left) and Mack Brown meet at midfield before a game between Oklahoma State and Texas in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 15, 2011. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 54: #6 Oklahoma State 45, Missouri 24. Oct. 22, 2011
Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden passes in the third quarter against Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 55: #3 Oklahoma State 59, Baylor 24. Oct. 29, 2011
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy argues a call during the fourth quarter of their football game against Baylor Oct. 29, 2011. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 56: #3 Oklahoma State 52, #17 Kansas State 45. Nov. 5, 2011
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before their game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 57: #2 Oklahoma State 66, Texas Tech 6. Nov. 12, 2011
OSU's Isaiah Anderson scores a touchdown against Texas Tech's D.J. Johnson in Lubbock, Texas. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 58: #3 Oklahoma State 44, #13 Oklahoma 10. Dec. 3, 2011
Fans rush the field and pull down the goal posts after Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma to win the Big 12 championship. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 59: #3 Oklahoma State 41, #4 Stanford 38 (OT). Jan. 2, 2011 (Fiesta Bowl)
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy pauses with Shelley Budke during the trophy presentation after they defeated Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 2, 2012 in Glendale, Ariz. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 60: #19 Oklahoma State 84, Savannah State 0. Sept. 1, 2012
Oklahoma State offensive line coach Joe Wickline and head coach Mike Gunday take a seat and relax on the sideline in the fourth quarter of their game against Savannah State in Stillwater. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 61: Oklahoma State 65, Louisiana 24. Sept. 15, 2012
OSU's QB J.W. Walsh runs against Louisiana at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK, Sept. 15, 2012. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 62: Oklahoma State 20, Kansas 14. Oct. 13, 2012
OSU's (left) Alex Elkins, Tyler Johnson and Ryan Simmons gang tackles Kansas' Bradley McDougald in Lawrence, KS, Oct. 13, 2012. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 63: Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 10. Oct. 20, 2012
Oklahoma State's Joseph Randle (center) is chased by A.J. Klein (right) and Jacques Washington (left) during a football game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, October 20, 2012. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 64: Oklahoma State 36, TCU 10. Oct. 27, 2012
OSU coach Mike Gundy questions an official no-call during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys win over TCU at Boone Pickens Stadium, in Stillwater, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (Tulsa World File photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 65: Oklahoma State 55, West Virginia 34. Nov. 10, 2012
With West Virginia defenders trailing, OSU's Justin Gilbert returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the first half of their game in Stillwater, OK, Nov. 10, 2012. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 66: #22 Oklahoma State 59, #23 Texas Tech 21. Nov. 17, 2012.
Oklahoma State's J.W.Walsh (left) passes over Bruce Jones (right) during a football game against Texas Tech in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, November 17, 2012. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 67: Oklahoma State 58, Purdue 14. Jan. 1, 2013 (Heart of Dallas Bowl)
OSU's head coach Mike Gundy celebrates a win against Purdue in Dallas for the Heart of Dallas Bowl, Jan. 1, 2013. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 68: #13 Oklahoma State 21, Mississippi State 3. Aug. 31, 2013
OSU head coach Mike Gundy puts his visor over a Cowboy that was part of the trophy for winning the Advocare Texas Kickoff at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX, August 31, 2013. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 69: #13 Oklahoma State 56, UTSA 35. Sept. 7, 2013.
Oklahoma State's Brandon Sheperd (7) catches a pass for a touchdown as Texas San Antonio's Crosby Adams III (4) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Mike Gundy
No. 70: #12 Oklahoma State 59, Lamar 3. Sept. 14, 2013
Oklahoma State's Ashton Lampkin (left) and Joe Mitchell (center) take down Kollin Kahler (right) during a football game against Lamar at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, September 14, 2013. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 71: #21 Oklahoma State 33, Kansas State 29. Oct. 5, 2013
Oklahoma State's Daytawion Lowe (right) heads downfield with protection from Tyler Patmon (left) after making an interception during a football game against Kansas State in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, October 5, 2013. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 72: #21 Oklahoma State 24, TCU 10. Oct. 19, 2013
Oklahoma State's Josh Stewart (5) crosses the endzone as he scores on a 95 yard punt return against TCU during their game in Stillwater, OK, Oct. 19, 2013. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 73: #19 Oklahoma State 58, Iowa State 27. Oct. 26, 2013
OSU's head coach Mike Gundy during the game against Iowa State in Ames, IA, Oct. 26, 2013. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 74: #18 Oklahoma State 52, #15 Texas Tech 34. Nov. 2, 2013
OSU's QB Clint Chelf outruns Texas Tech's defenders to score a touchdown in Lubbock, TX, Nov. 2, 2013. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 75: #15 Oklahoma State 42, Kansas 6. Nov. 9, 2013
OSU's Barry Sanders with head coach Mike Gundy after game against Kansas in Stillwater, OK, Nov. 9, 2013. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 76: #12 Oklahoma State 38, #23 Texas 13. Nov. 16, 2013
OSU's Charlie Moore makes a catch under coverage from Texas' Duke Thomas as he scores a touchdown in Austin, TX, Nov. 16, 2013. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 77: #11 Oklahoma State 49, #3 Baylor 17. Nov. 23, 2013
OSU's Kye Staley scores a touchdown against Baylor in Stillwater, OK, Nov. 23, 2013. It's one of two wins over top-three opponents under Gundy. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 78: Oklahoma State 40, Missouri State 23. Sept. 6, 2014
Oklahoma State's Ofa Hautau (top left) blocks a kick by Marcelo Bonani (bottom right) with James Castleman (right) during a game against Missouri State in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, September 6, 2014. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 79: Oklahoma State 43, UTSA 13. Sept. 13, 2014
Oklahoma State's Daxx Garman (left) passes under pressure from Blake Terry during a football game against the University of Texas at San Antonio in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, September 13, 2014. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 80: #24 Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 35. Sept. 25, 2014
James Washington wrestles a pass away from his defender during the football game against Texas Tech in Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (TYLER DRABAK/For the Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 81: #21 Oklahoma State 37, Iowa State 20. Oct. 4, 2014
Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy high fives Pistol Pete as he arrives at the stadium before their game against Iowa State Oct. 4, 2014. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 82: #16 Oklahoma State 27, Kansas 20. Oct. 11, 2014
OSU's defenders including Tre Flowers brings down KU's Derrick Neal in Lawrence, KS, Oct. 11, 2014. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 83: Oklahoma State 38, #18 Oklahoma 35 (OT). Dec. 6, 2014
Eric Striker of Oklahoma walks off the field as Oklahoma State's Ben Grogan celebrates with Kip Smith and other after Grogan hit the winning field goal in overtime of Bedlam Dec. 6, 2014. The win extended OSU's bowl streak and propelled it toward a 10-win season the next year. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 84: Oklahoma State 30, Washington 22 Jan. 2, 2015 (Cactus Bowl).
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy celebrates a win over Washington during the Cactus Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., on Friday, January 2, 2015. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 85: Oklahoma State 24, Central Michigan 13. Sept. 3, 2015.
Oklahoma State players take the field before their game with Central Michigan in an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Mike Gundy
No. 86: Oklahoma State 32, Central Arkansas 8. Sept. 12, 2015
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy celebrates a win over Central Arkansas during a football game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 12, 2015. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 87: #25 Oklahoma State 69, UTSA 14. Sept. 19, 2015
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy shakes hands with UTSA's Larry Coker during a college football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 19, 2015. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 88: #24 Oklahoma State 30, Texas 27. Sept. 26, 2015
Oklahoma State's J.W. Walsh breaks for the hole in the line against Texas during their game in Austin, TX, Sept. 26, 2015. (Tulsa World file photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 89: #20 Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 34. Oct. 3, 2015
Oklahoma State's Marcell Ateman (right) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas State's Morgan Burns during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 3, 2015. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 90: #21 Oklahoma State 33, West Virginia 26 (OT). Oct. 10, 2015.
Oklahoma State celebrates their overtime victory over West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
Mike Gundy
No. 91: #14 Oklahoma State 58, Kansas 10. Oct. 24, 2015
OSU players take a moment of silence for the victims of the crash during the homecoming parade in Stillwater, OK, October 24, 2015. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 92: #12 Oklahoma State 70, Texas Tech 53. Oct. 31, 2015
Oklahoma State's J.W. Walsh (left) and David Glidden celebrate a win over Texas Tech during a football game in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, October 31, 2015. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 93: #12 Oklahoma State 49, #5 TCU 29. Nov. 7, 2015.
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) celebrates with teammate wide receiver David Glidden (13) in the first of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Mike Gundy
No. 94: #5 Oklahoma State 35, Iowa State 31. Nov. 14, 2015
Oklahoma State's J.W. Walsh (right) leaves Jomal Wiltz (left) behind as he scores against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 95: #21 Oklahoma State 63, Southeastern Louisiana 7. Sept. 3, 2016
Oklahoma State's Barry J. Sanders (bottom right) leaves behind Southeastern Louisiana defenders including Javari Nichols (bottom left) during the Cowboys' season opener at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 3, 2016. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 96: Oklahoma State 45, Pittsburgh 38. Sept. 17, 2016
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) talks with Pittsburg's Pat Narduzzi (right) during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 17, 2016. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 97: Oklahoma State 49, #22 Texas 31. Oct. 1, 2016.
After he blocked a Texas PAT, OSU special teamer Vincent Flowers (96, at right) pitches the ball to teammate Tre Flowers (31, at left), who returned it for a 2-point score, at Boone Pickens Stadium, in Stillwater, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (Tulsa World File photo)
Mike Gundy
No. 98: Oklahoma State 38, Iowa State 31. Oct. 8, 2016
Oklahoma State's Justice Hill (center) dives into the end zone as Iowa State's Jarnor Jones (top left) and D'Andre Payne (bottom left) trail behind during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 99: Oklahoma State 44, Kansas 20. Oct. 22, 2016
Oklahoma State's Jarrell Owens (left) tries to get control of the ball as he heads downfield with Lenzy Pipkins and Devante Averette (right) against Kansas during a football game in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday, October 22, 2016. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 100: Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 20. Oct. 29, 2016.
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Chris Lacy makes a catch over West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Elijah Battle during the football game between West Virginia and Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday, October 29, 2016. (IAN MAULE/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 101: #22 Oklahoma State 43, Kansas State 37. Nov. 5, 2016
Oklahoma State defensive end Vincent Taylor sacks Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz (left) on Nov. 5. Taylor, the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, has 11.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and also has forced two fumbles and blocked four kicks. He should be a key player for the Cowboys defense in their Bedlam showdown Saturday in Norman against Oklahoma and its potent two-pronged attack. (STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 102: #17 Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 44. Nov. 12, 2016
Texas Tech place-kicker Clayton Hatfield misses a game-tying extra-point kick Saturday. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 103: #13 Oklahoma State 31, TCU 6. Nov. 19, 2016
Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill (right) runs around TCU’s Mat Boesen in Fort Worth on Nov. 19. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 104: #13 Oklahoma State 38, #11 Colorado 8. Dec. 29, 2016 (Alamo Bowl)
Oklahoma State's Justin Phillips celebrates a win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 105: #10 Oklahoma State 59, Tulsa 24. Aug. 31, 2017
Oklahoma State's LD Brown heads downfield against Tulsa's during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, August 31, 2017. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 106: #11 Oklahoma State 44, South Alabama 7. Sept. 8, 2017.
Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips, right, celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against South Alabama with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Mike Gundy
No. 107: #9 Oklahoma State 59, Pittsburgh 21. Sept. 15, 2017.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes over Pittsburgh linebacker Elijah Zeise (25) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Mike Gundy
No. 108: #15 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 34. Sept. 30, 2017
Oklahoma State's James Washington (bottom right) scores a touchdown with a missed tackle from Texas Tech's Vaughnte Dorsey (bottom left) at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 109: #14 Oklahoma State 59, Baylor 16. Oct. 14, 2017
Oklahoma State's Ramon Richards (left) hits Baylor's Tony Nicholson at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 110: #10 Oklahoma State 13, Texas 10 (overtime). Oct. 21, 2017
Oklahoma State's Matt Ammendola kicks against Texas during a football game at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 111: #11 Oklahoma State 50, #23 West Virginia 39. Oct. 28, 2017.
Oklahoma State running back J.D. King (27) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
Mike Gundy
No. 112: #12 Oklahoma State 49, #24 Iowa State 42. Nov. 11, 2017
Oklahoma State safety Ramon Richards (7) tries to break up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. Richards was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Mike Gundy
No. 113: #18 Oklahoma State 58, Kansas 17. Nov. 25, 2017
Oklahoma State's Ramon Richards (left) and Mike Gundy take part in senior day honors against Kansas during a football game at Oklahoma State University. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 114: #17 Oklahoma State 30, #22 Virginia Tech 21. Dec. 28, 2017 (Camping World Bowl)
Oklahoma State players, from left, Tre Flowers, Chad Whitener (45), Kirk Tucker (12) and quarterback Mason Rudolph hold up the trophy after Oklahoma State defeated Virginia Tech 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Mike Gundy
No. 115: Oklahoma State 58, Missouri State 17. Aug. 30, 2018.
Oklahoma State celebrates after a football game against Missouri State at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 116: Oklahoma State 55, South Alabama 13. Sept. 8, 2018.
No. 14 Taylor Cornelius scrambles out of the pocket during the Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama football game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 117: #24 Oklahoma State 44, #17 Boise State 21. Sept 15, 2018.
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius (14) gets tackled by Boise State Broncos linebacker Desmond Williams (9), Boise State Broncos cornerback Jalen Walker (15), and Boise State Broncos safety DeAndre Pierce (4) during their game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (IAN MAULE/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 118: Oklahoma State 48, Kansas 28. Sept. 29, 2018.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) catches an 11-yard touchdown pass against Kansas cornerback Corione Harris during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Mike Gundy
No. 119: Oklahoma State 38, Texas 35. Oct. 27, 2018.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (right) runs under pressure from Texas' Davante Davis during a football game in Stillwater. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 120: Oklahoma State 45, #7 West Virginia 41. Nov. 17, 2018.
Oklahoma State fans rush the field after a win over West Virginia at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 121: Oklahoma State 38, #23 Missouri 33. Dec. 31, 2018 (Liberty Bowl)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) runs in for a touchdown in the first half against Missouri in the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Mike Gundy
No. 122: Oklahoma State 52, Oregon State 36. Aug. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Chuba Hubbard (30) sprints up the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game with Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Oklahoma State won 52-36. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Mike Gundy
No. 123: Oklahoma State 56, McNeese State 14. Sept. 7, 2019.
Action from a game between Oklahoma State and McNeese State in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Mike Gundy
No. 124: Oklahoma State 40, Tulsa 21. Sept. 14, 2019.
Fans sit in the stand during the NCAA football between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mike Gundy
No. 125: Oklahoma State 26, No. 13 Kansas State 13. Sept. 28, 2019.
Cowboy receiver No. 2 Tylan Wallace makes a reception on the sideline during Oklahoma State's football game vs. No. 24 Kansas State in Stillwater, Oklahoma at Boone Pickens Stadium, on September 28, 2019. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 126: Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27. Oct. 26, 2019.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Mike Gundy
No. 127: Oklahoma State 34, TCU 27. Nov. 2, 2019.
Spencer Sanders scrambles for a big run during Oklahoma State's football game vs. TCU on Nov. 2, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 128: No. 22 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13. Nov. 16, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner (right) runs under pressure from Kansas' Jay Dineen during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 16, 2019. (MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World)
Mike Gundy
No. 129: No. 21 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13. Nov. 23, 2019.
Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown throws during their NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Video: Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules