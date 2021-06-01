Bill Haisten: As Mike Holder’s role change nears, there won’t be a Bedlam title showdown for OSU

Believing that match play would result in more drama and a better television situation for college golf, Holder was a proponent of a 2009 format change. The stroke-play results would send the top eight teams to match-play quarterfinals.

If the old stroke-play format had been sustained, Oklahoma State would have been the national champion also in 2009, 2010 and 2019.

Since the format switch, there has been only one national title for the Cowboys. In the Karsten Creek-hosted NCAA championship of 2018, the Matthew Wolff-Viktor Hovland team finished an amazing season in the best way possible.

If OSU had won on Tuesday, there was the potential for a doubly meaningful championship match. There was the potential for a Bedlam battle for the national title.

When OU’s Quade Cummins rolled in a clutch putt on the 17th hole of his match — a putt that finished Arizona State — the Sooners rolled into Wednesday’s Golf Channel-televised date with the Pepperdine Waves of Malibu, California.

Ryan Hybl also was subjected to the 100-degree air of Scottsdale, but the apparently superstitious OU coach wore a sweater vest over his shirt. That vest commemorated the Sooners’ 2017 national title.