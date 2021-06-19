Bill Haisten: As Mike Gundy accepts another $1 million cut, OSU ticket sales are at a hot level

One year ago this week, Mike Gundy was at the center of his One America News network T-shirt controversy.

For the Oklahoma State head football coach, there was a voluntary 2020 pay cut of $1 million. In 2021, the Tulsa World has learned, Gundy’s money again will be $1 million less than what he contractually was scheduled to make.

Before there was a pandemic, a T-shirt situation and the aftermath of the T-shirt situation, Gundy was to have been paid $5.375 million in 2021. A university source says Gundy’s compensation will be $4.375 million.

Another year of a million-dollar reduction has to have been Gundy’s idea. If he were to stomp his foot and highlight the compensation terms of his contract, he likely would get his $5.375 million.

Instead, with another self-absorbed cut, the head coach seems to have considered the state of the athletic department’s finances.

For Gundy’s staff members, there are no raises in 2021. Gundy’s 17th season as the Cowboys’ head coach starts with the Sept. 4 home game against the Bobby Petrino-coached Missouri State Bears.

At $325,000, Petrino as an FCS head coach makes less than eight of the 10 OSU assistant coaches.